Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress

Jamaica has been struggling to keep its head above water (literally, in some places) since it took a direct hit from catastrophic Hurricane Melissa, which struck with record-breaking winds on October 28. Four weeks later, 45 deaths have been confirmed, with 16 people still missing. Hundreds of Jamaicans remain in shelters, and an outbreak of leptospirosis has claimed 11 lives to date. Seventy-five percent of customers now have power, and 79 percent have water, utilities companies report, though the Planning Institute of Jamaica has estimated it will take up to five years for the island’s economy to recover.

Amid the gloom, Jamaicans were thrilled by an astonishing piece of good sports news, which brought a silver lining to the dark clouds: Jamaica’s four-man bobsled team won its first-ever gold medal at the North American Cup in Whistler, Canada, beating two teams from the host nation. In the interest of Caribbean unity, it must be noted that the team from Trinidad and Tobago came in fourth, and a little earlier, Jamaica's two-man team of Shane Pitter and Nimroy Turgott had won bronze in the same competition.

In total, Jamaica won a gold and two bronze medals. Pitter, a 26-year-old from Spanish Town, went on to pilot the four-man team on what has been described as a challenging course “known for its steep drops and blistering speeds” with a powerful 4.91-second start. His teammates were Andrae Dacres, Junior Harris, and Tyquendo Tracey. The team subsequently won a second bronze medal at the event.

The idea for the Jamaican bobsled team, which gained fame through the movie “Cool Runnings” in 1993, had its origins in an annual push-cart derby, where homemade vending carts are used in competitive races. A former U.S. Embassy official and a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officer were initially responsible for the birth of the team in 1987. Financing the team’s visit to Canada was challenging, and after their sled crashed in a qualifying event, their future looked bleak. However, if you watched the film — which did not always stick to the facts — you would know that the team spirit remained undaunted, and they went on to make history while gaining thousands of fans at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

A Jamaican diaspora website summed up the mood perfectly:

The past few weeks brought news that weighed on many Jamaicans. Hurricane Melissa caused damage across the island. The Reggae Boyz did not secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. Miss Jamaica Universe also suffered a fall during her stage appearance. Each incident added to the sense of disappointment many people were feeling…Sports often bring the country together, and these results did exactly that. For many people, the medals were a reminder of Jamaica’s ability to rise even when times are hard.

Soon after the hurricane hit, Jamaican bobsled team member Nimroy Turgott appealed from Canada for assistance on behalf of his country:

Hurricane Melissa didn’t just damage buildings it shook the soul of our country.

Hurricane Melissa didn't just damage buildings it shook the soul of our country.

But Jamaica is more than concrete… we are strong people. We are heart. We are resilience. Right now we need each other more than ever🇯🇲 I'm asking the world big or small if you can help, please!

By November 22, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was congratulating the team on their first bronze medal:

Today we celebrate the remarkable achievement of our Jamaican bobsleigh team who secured the bronze medal at the North American Cup in Whistler, Canada. Their hard work, discipline and determination have made Jamaica proud. Congratulations to the entire team on this well…

A Jamaican on X shared the news of the team's three medals:

3- Record setting Podium finishes 🇯🇲 🥇Gold in ( Race 2) 4-man bobsled

🥉Bronze (Race 1)) 4- man bobsled

3- Record setting Podium finishes 🇯🇲 🥇Gold in ( Race 2) 4-man bobsled

🥉Bronze (Race 1)) 4- man bobsled

🥉 Bronze (Race 2) 2- man bobsled Shane pitter, Andrae Dacres, junior Harris, Tyquendo Tracey, just delivered Jamaica's First -ever 4-man Gold at the North American cup in…

Jamaican actress and broadcaster Fae Ellington was overjoyed:

This is AMAZING!!! CONGRATULATIONS! Team, you've lifted a nation's spirit. Thank you.

Yet another Jamaican was grateful for the win:

The way how Jamaica needed a win 🇯🇲❤️😭❤️ Thank you!!!!! Historic WIN 🥇 for Jamaica's Bobsled Team!!!

One team member, Tyquendo Tracey, posted simply:

JAMAICA WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM 🔥

Jamaicans weren’t the only ones who were impressed. On Bluesky, a Canadian shared a television news report on the country’s win:

Remember the Jamaican Bobsled Team? People kind of laughed in the past… well, this just in:



Jamaica also has a women’s bobsled team, which trained, qualified and competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang, China. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell had respectively won second and third place medals at the Monobob World Series race in Lake Placid, New York, in 2021, and also competed in the North America Cup, placing fifth and sixth. As the name suggests, monobob is a one-person bobsled event, in which 17-year-old Adanna Johnson is aiming to qualify for the 2026 Winter Games.

Some found the timing of Jamaica's bobsled victory extraordinary. The teams’ performance took place on November 22 and 23, while legendary reggae singer Jimmy Cliff died on November 24:

The Symbolism of Jamaica Winning Gold in Bobsled on the day of the transition of Jimmy Cliff is truly remarkable. I Can See Clearly Now, a tribute and a celebration 🇯🇲 @TyquendoTracey BIG UP YUHSELF CHAMP .. " Feel like we can qualify fi the Winter Olympics.."

On its Facebook page, the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation paid a touching video tribute to Cliff. His triumphant song “I Can See Clearly Now” was featured in “Cool Runnings,” and helped introduce the bobsled team to the world.

Meanwhile, as all athletes do, Jamaica’s bobsledders have set their sights on the future, with the goal of qualifying for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.