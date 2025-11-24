The undercurrent of exploitation in Nigeria’s lithium mining supply chain

This article was submitted as part of the Global Voices Climate Justice fellowship, which pairs journalists from Sinophone and Global Majority countries to investigate the effects of Chinese development projects abroad. Find more stories here.

In a context of promoting green energy due to the impacts of the worsening climate crisis, lithium is one of the most sought-after raw materials in the world as it is a key material in batteries and other green technologies. Globally, China ranks third among the largest lithium-producing countries, behind Australia (the world’s largest producer) and Chile, and ahead of Argentina (fourth). This is an uncomfortable position for Beijing, which makes no secret of its ambition to be a mining superpower, and is pushing China to take an interest in African lithium.

On the continent, Zimbabwe, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have the largest lithium reserves. Namibia and Ghana also produce significant amounts of this raw material. Already present in some countries on the continent, China has set its sights on Nigeria in particular. Although Nigeria is not an African powerhouse in this field, recent discoveries of the untapped lithium deposits in this West African country have illuminated its potential as a mining partner.

China’s inroads into Africa

For years, China has demonstrated its desire to become a leader in international infrastructure, energy, and development. By taking a closer interest in Nigeria’s large lithium deposits, China can narrow the gap between itself and the world’s top two lithium-producing countries.

Under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Chinese companies have made significant headway in Nigeria’s mining sector. An article in NewAfrican reveals that more than 80 percent of mining projects in the lithium sector are financed by Chinese investors, who also own the majority of processing and mining companies in the industry.

During the 2025 edition of the Chinese Mining Conference held in Tianjin, China, in October 2025, Dele Alake, Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development, announced:

Since September 2023, (…) Chinese companies such as Canmax Technology, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Company, and Asba have invested more than USD 1.3 billion in lithium processing. (…) These investments have stimulated Nigeria's economic diversification, reduced its dependence on oil, and attracted infrastructure, technology transfers, and skills. (…) Joint ventures between Chinese and Nigerian companies in the mining sector often strengthen the local capacities and skills of Nigerian workers and engineers.

This announcement by the Minister of Minerals demonstrates the Nigerian authorities’ desire to attract foreign investors through mining. He adds:

We warmly invite investors, development partners, and technical institutions to explore the vast opportunities Nigeria offers in minerals such as lithium, gold, lead-zinc, barite, and rare earths.

But amid all these opportunities, the Nigerian government is seeking to ensure that the extraction of these minerals also benefits the local population.

On-site refining

One way to ensure Nigerians benefit from domestic lithium mining is to refine this raw material in-country before considering its export. Already in 2023, the Nigerian government imposed a rule that all companies operating on its territory must implement on-site processing. Officials hope this will boost the employment rate among the working-age population.

Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake promised this in an article published in 2023 by the German media outlet Deutsche Welle:

The era of exporting raw solid minerals from Nigeria is over. Any company wishing to invest in Nigeria’s solid minerals industry must now add value locally.

China seems to be complying with this law introduced by Nigeria and going even further. In May 2025, Yu Dunhai, China’s ambassador to Nigeria, told NewAfrican:

Plans are underway to set up electric vehicle factories. Chinese companies are already heavily involved in the Nigerian mining sector, from exploration to processing.

The abundance of Nigerian and Chinese companies using lithium as a raw material is irrefutable proof of this. While some companies are involved in the manufacturing of batteries to store solar energy, others are involved in the manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs). Not only is lithium processed locally, but finished products such as electric cars that use rechargeable batteries are also being sold on the Nigerian market.

In April 2025, Chinese manufacturer BYD established a strong foothold in the country through a partnership with French trading company CFAO. However, it will face competition from two other Nigerian conglomerates that will need to use lithium as a raw material. These are the Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), based in Abuja and specializing in the production of electric vehicles: tricycles, cars, buses, and agricultural equipment; and Saglev, based in Lagos, which also manufactures electric cars.

Artisanal mining and its environmental impact

In Nigeria, lithium is currently mined in the states of Nassarawa (central Nigeria), Kogi (south-central), Kwara (western), Ekiti (south-central-western), and Cross River (southeastern).

Although the country’s unemployment rate fell from 5.3 to 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024, people living in areas rich in lithium often engage in informal, artisanal mining of the raw material. Artisanal mining is typically conducted with few regulations or tools, meaning it can be dangerous and is often illegal. In December 2024, Abdullahi Sabiu, a lithium miner, told Business-humanrights:

I am fully aware that what I am doing is illegal, but I do it to support myself, and we cannot wait for the government to help us…

Abdullahi Sabiu’s comments are echoed by Aliyu Ibrahim, a lithium trader on the local Nigerian market. He noted that this mining often occurs in low-income communities with few job opportunities, and many children often engage in artisanal mining. He told Business-humanrights:

I can’t stop the children because throughout Nasarawa State, if you go to all the lithium mining sites, all the work being done at the mining sites is illegal. It’s not the work of a company. If companies come and realize there is lithium on the site, they will not allow children to work there; they will fence off the entire area and ensure that no one enters, especially children, who are beggars and who, if they do not work, cannot afford to feed and care for their families.

Connaissances des énergies has noted that while Chinese companies typically don’t hire children directly, they benefit from the dangerous labor chain. Many Nigerian activists are calling for greater regulations and international safeguards to ensure that international investors stop benefiting from exploitative labor practices.

The environmental impacts and damage associated with this artisanal mining cannot be overlooked. Faced with these dangers, Safinatu Mohamed Sani, a geology consultant, calls for stricter control measures by the authorities. She told German media outlet Deutsche Welle:

