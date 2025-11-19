India needs to stop enabling Hasina’s media outreach, says Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Since fleeing Dhaka on August 5th last year, ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been living under the protection of the Indian government, which has now officially allowed her to remain in the country for as long as she wishes. While her exact location and political future remain shrouded in secrecy, intelligence officials familiar with the matter suggest that the 77-year-old leader is residing in a highly secured government bungalow in central New Delhi, near the India Gate–Khan Market area.

From exile, Hasina maintains close communication with senior members of the Awami League (AL), her former party, which was ousted from power last year, both in Bangladesh and abroad. Yet, her return to Dhaka appears increasingly uncertain as she faces a series of charges ranging from corruption and human rights abuses to alleged war crimes in the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (Bangladesh).

Over the past year, Hasina has addressed her supporters through recorded messages and even participated in a live virtual rally in Dhaka. Recently, several Indian media outlets like The Week and The Indian Express published email-based interviews with her, which reportedly irked Bangladesh’s current interim government, which is trying to rebuild and stabilize the country after the July–August 2024 uprising.

Tensions between the two neighbors escalated this week when Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to formally convey Dhaka’s serious concern over the Indian government allowing Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media outlets.

Against this complex diplomatic backdrop, Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay of Global Voices spoke with Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, a former bureau chief of Agence France-Presse (AFP), to discuss the evolving relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka, the controversy surrounding Hasina’s asylum in India, and the preparations ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections.

Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay(AB): Bangladesh recently marked the first anniversary of the July–August uprising. How do you assess the interim government’s performance so far?

Shafiqul Alam(SA): The July–August uprising rekindled a sense of hope and renewal across Bangladesh. When Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladesh was left in a state of collapse — the economy was sinking under heavy debt, institutions were collapsing, and much of the country resembled a warzone. To come out of that in just over a year is nothing short of extraordinary. Our foremost achievement has been restoring stability in a deeply destabilized nation. The economy, once on the brink, has started to recover. The banking sector has shown steady improvement and the Bangladeshi Taka which was depreciating rapidly against the dollar during Hasina’s final years has now stabilized. We also cleared a huge amount of foreign debt, including over 900 million dollars owed to Adani, which the former government had defaulted on. Today, our reserves are stable, exports have risen by more than 9 percent, and the garments industry is once again thriving. A lot has been said about law and order, but official figures show a sharp fall in crime since the interim government took office. The country’s foreign policy is now more balanced. Bangladesh now maintains constructive relations with all major global powers including China, the United States, and the European Union. Moreover, Professor Yunus’s initiative to revive SAARC also reflects our renewed commitment to regional cooperation and collective growth. We also set up 11 commissions to drive structural reform, and several have already implemented key judicial measures aimed at safeguarding democracy and preventing a return to authoritarianism. Challenges remain, especially within the bureaucracy, but we believe the country is finally moving in the right direction.

AB: There have been quite a few claims from the Awami League lately that they’re planning a comeback in Bangladesh’s politics. Do you think that’s at all possible?

SA: They’re probably living in a illusion, I feel pity for them. After the state-sponsored massacre of July and sixteen years of autocracy, the people of Bangladesh have rejected the Awami League. You don’t see their presence on the streets, cities or even in the rural areas. Over the past year, the AL supporters have tried to distort public opinion through misinformation and seamless online campaigns. They’ve spent millions to pay social media influencers and promote propaganda videos that have no connection with reality. The so-called rallies or lockdowns they claim to organize are nothing more than cheap publicity stunts. Recently, a few of their remaining cadres tried to create unrest by setting buses on fire, which tragically led to the death of a person sleeping inside. We have taken strict action against such anti-social activities, and the police have been instructed to show zero tolerance toward violence or political sabotage. These desperate attempts only proove why the people have placed them in the dustbin of History. AL’s actual downfall began long before Sheikh Hasina fled. Toward the end of her rule, she was merely surviving on a politics of fear and vengeance. Public support had already evaporated; only the coercive power of the police and security forces was keeping her regime afloat. It had effectively become a police state. I would encourage Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh during the upcoming elections and see for themselves what level of support, if any, remains for the Awami League.

AB: Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently given several interviews to Indian media organizations. What is the official response of the interim government regarding her statements and media appearances?

SA: We have already made our position clear to the Indian administration on this matter. Professor Muhammad Yunus personally discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Bangkok. He conveyed that while India is free to grant her refuge if it so chooses, it must also ensure that Sheikh Hasina does not use Indian soil to spread inflammatory statements about Bangladesh. Such actions are contributing to unrest within our country. It is, however, unfortunate that the Indian government continues to allow these activities. The democide of July stand as one of the most well-documented massacres in modern history, no media campaign can erase that sheer animosity from people’s mind. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively addressing this issue, and the Crimes Tribunal will soon deliver its verdict on Sheikh Hasina’s case.

As of November 17, the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concluded its in absentia investigation and found Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister, and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the former home minister, guilty of crimes against humanity for their role in the violent suppression of student-led protests in 2024. Both were sentenced to death for their crimes, making their return to Bangladesh even more unlikely.

AB: What is the current state of relations between India and Bangladesh?

SA: Bangladesh has always valued its relationship with India. Who wouldn’t want to maintain strong ties with their largest neighbor? India has a booming economy, its global influence is expanding, and we share deep cultural, linguistic and historical bonds that go back centuries. However, India’s actions following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster have generated considerable mistrust and concern among the people of Bangladesh. Anti-India sentiments, particularly directed toward New Delhi have intensified, especially after India chose to provide refuge to Sheikh Hasina. We’ve made it clear to Indian officials that allowing Hasina to use their territory as a platform for provocative statements only worsens tensions between our nations. Another major concern is the spread of misinformation over the past year. There has been a flood of distorted narratives and unverified claims that have clouded understanding between two countries. We urge journalists to report from the ground and present the real situation rather than relying on third-party sources or political bias. Bangladesh truly wishes for a constructive, transparent, and respectful partnership with India. We believe both nations can move forward positively, as long as our partnership is built on mutual trust, and a commitment to non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

AB: There has been significant controversy regarding women’s safety in Bangladesh. Many women’s rights activists claim they have faced harassment since the Interim Government took over, and reports of violence against women appear to have risen. How do you respond to these concerns?

SA: The interim government is fully committed to protecting women’s safety and rights. Claims that violence against women has increased under our administration are not supported by official data. In fact, nationwide statistics show a notable decline over the past year. Unfortunately, a few isolated incidents are being amplified and presented as evidence of a broader trend. I would ask those making such claims to honestly assess how many such cases have occurred over the entire year. Yes, a few events have taken place but we have responded swiftly and decisively in every single instance. We maintain zero tolerance for any kind of violence, harassment, or discrimination against women. No perpetrator has been allowed to escape accountability. Professor Yunus, has dedicated much of his life to empowering women. The very foundation of Grameen Bank was built around women’s economic upliftment, and that philosophy continues to guide our policies today. Take the recent assault on an underage girl — the offenders were arrested immediately, and the law was amended to fast-track similar cases. Women played a central role in last year’s uprising; their safety is integral to the country we are trying to build.

AB: The Interim Government has recently announced the election. How are the preparations progressing ahead of the polls?