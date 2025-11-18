Healing as resistance: Activist dreams of promoting mental health awareness in Myanmar

Exile Hub is one of Global Voices’ partners in Southeast Asia, emerging in response to the 2021 coup in Myanmar, focusing on empowering journalists and human rights defenders. This edited article is republished under a content partnership agreement.

When thinking about resistance movements in Myanmar, many picture the frontlines: young people on the streets, armed groups in the jungles, voices raised in protest. But resistance can also be quiet. It lives in healing, in caring for others, in creating spaces for resilience. These everyday acts of courage are revolutionary.

Lucas is among those promoting resistance through healing.

“Healing protects us from turning against one another, from being driven by fear, and instead builds a strength that endures even when the world feels like it’s falling apart,” he says.

Life before the coup

Born and raised in Mandalay, Myanmar, as the youngest of five siblings, Lucas studied microbiology at Yadanabon University before taking over his family’s rubber production business.

He once dreamed of representing Myanmar as a tennis player. “I remember watching the Olympics at a teashop with my father and seeing a gold medalist cry on the podium. I wanted to feel that same pride one day,” he recalls.

Years of disciplined training ended in disappointment when systemic corruption and cronyism cut short his dream, an early lesson in resilience and finding new ways to stand tall.

Consequences of the coup

The February 2021 coup in Myanmar set off a domino effect, shattering everything familiar. The economy collapsed, forcing him to abandon the business he had poured his heart into. On top of that came personal losses, the death of his mother, followed by his father’s remarriage plans, leaving Lucas unmoored from the anchors that had rooted him in Mandalay

By 2022, Lucas made the painful decision to leave Myanmar, carrying both hope and heartbreak.

“I went from running my own business to working blue-collar jobs in a country where I didn’t even speak the language. It was humbling, but it was also very lonely,” he says softly.

That loneliness pushed him into deep mental distress, but it also sparked an idea.

The birth of Saite YouTube channel

Many young people in exile, Lucas included, imagined leaving Myanmar as a fresh start. But the reality brought invisible shadows of guilt, loneliness, and the weight of being far from home. In the midst of this struggle, Lucas opened up to a friend trained in psychology. Together, they realized a critical gap. Myanmar communities had very scarce mental health resources, and stigma remained strong.

Out of that insight, Saite was born. Launched in October 2022, the channel now has nearly 9,000 subscribers and is dedicated to mental health awareness for those navigating mental struggles. It supports young people on their mental health journey, offers practical coping strategies, and nurtures the resilience that strengthens the revolution.

“Our motto has always been to work with what we have, not focus on what we lack,” Lucas explains.

With no laptop, Lucas created Saite’s first animated videos entirely on his mobile phone — a testament to the channel’s ethos: working with what you have.

Looking ahead: Healing as strength

Lucas’s journey shows that resistance isn’t always loud. It can be quiet, persistent, and profoundly human. Through Saite, he has turned his struggles into a space for others to find guidance, tools, and hope.

Support is available for those navigating similar challenges. Exile Hub offers Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services and connects individuals with trained professionals who can listen, guide, and provide care.

In the end, Lucas reminds us that healing is part of resistance: “Healing protects us from turning against one another… it builds a strength that endures, even when the world feels like it’s falling apart.” By caring for ourselves and each other, we build the resilience that sustains communities and, ultimately, the revolution itself.