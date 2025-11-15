The security we don’t see: A call for solidarity, not sympathy

Author’s note: I write this piece from a place of proximity. My brother served as an ER doctor in rural, border-adjacent areas of Turkey, giving me (with consent) access to frontline realities and perspectives. I’ve seen how a missed meal can become a missed school day, which can lead to a tense night shift for someone at the ER. Through my brother’s work and my studies in international relations and politics, I’ve spoken with teachers, municipal officers, shopkeepers, and families caught between broken systems and survival. I don’t offer easy answers; I offer observed connections between food security, healthcare, education, and policy. This is a call for solidarity across borders and time, because what happens in Van or along Turkey’s margins reflects struggles everywhere. Understanding how systems fail or succeed in one place teaches us how to show up for one another in all places.

A baby’s fragile body leans against her mother’s shoulder, lips parched and cracked like the dry earth. The watered-down bottle in the bag is a desperate attempt to turn poverty into survival. The infant’s faint cry cuts deeper than any scream. With each new disaster, the growling stomachs, the paychecks sacrificed, and the buses that never arrive, the crisis escalates with brutal intensity. By the time they reach the triage desk, exhausted and depleted, they’re no longer just statistics; they’re real people bleeding into our weekend, into our lives.

Elsewhere is an illusion. We’re fooled into thinking humanitarian issues are confined to a separate world called “overseas,” and safety belongs to a different world called “home.” But the truth is, these two worlds bleed into each other. I’m not suggesting that we should only care about aid because it keeps us safe. I’m saying we need to face the reality that our world is connected. When people’s basic needs are met before crises erupt, our communities stay peaceful, not because we police more, but because fewer people are pushed into making desperate choices.

How do shocks travel? Here are three ways: First, supply chains. Drought, blockade, or harvest failure in one region shows up as price spikes in another. A bread line there becomes a grocery bill here. Second, they spread quickly through timelines and algorithms. Outrage travels faster than context. Disinformation finds people who are already tired, anxious, and angry, whether in Gaziantep or Glasgow. Third, routes of human movement. When safe, legal paths are choked off, people don’t stop moving; they move in more dangerous ways, empowering smugglers and organized crime.

None of this is abstract if you are a teacher, a nurse, or a shopkeeper. It shows up in attendance, waiting rooms, and receipts. Investing in basic needs upfront brings a safety dividend, not surveillance. By providing school meals, we get kids back in classrooms, not on the streets. Cash support stabilizes monthly expenses, shutting out loan sharks. When municipalities work together across borders, both neighborhoods brave the cold with fewer crises. This isn’t preaching on generosity; it’s a clear-eyed look at how the system works.

So, what actually helps? Knowing that this issue exists entitles us to take action. By spreading awareness and holding leaders accountable, we can shape policy and create meaningful change. It’s not about grand gestures but rather small, collective actions: a social media post, a brief message to a representative, or a small donation to support a worthy cause. Most importantly, we must remember that the individuals affected are human beings, not just numbers. Only when they are safe can we truly experience harmony. This may not fit a catchy slogan, but it’s a doable, actual goal.

Today, with AI and surveillance on the rise, national borders gaining importance, and leaders emerging who only consider themselves, we must think of one another. We can’t afford to give away our solidarity, not even for a second. This is the time when we’re more connected than ever with people across the oceans. We have to stand together, or one day, we’ll face crises we never thought possible in our lifetime. Our dignity, humanity, values, and families are all at stake. We must shout for people’s rights globally. We are one, and we just need to remember that.

I head back to the ER, where two drowsy brothers wait. The room smells of damp ash from the stove they moved inside when the cold snap hit, and their bill skyrocketed. Oxygen revives them, clearing the haze from their eyes. A safer heater and winter assistance could have kept them safe and warm at home. When we ignore the struggles of others, preventable problems turn into costly emergencies. It’s not about panicking or feeling sorry; it’s about staying alert and spotting the connections between a late-night tweet in London, a bread line in northern Syria, and a packed triage room in eastern Turkey — connections rooted in supply chains, timelines, and policies that we can actually change.



We need clarity, not charity or fear. Solidarity, not sympathy. So, when spring arrives next year, more of us can walk the streets with serenity.