Victorian parliament passes Australia’s first Indigenous treaty legislation

In a historic first, the State Parliament of Victoria has passed Australia’s first formal treaty with Indigenous First Peoples. It follows ten years of work with traditional owners.

First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair Rueben Berg talked to ABC News Breakfast the next morning abou the historic treaty:

The treaty is part of efforts to close the gap between Indigenous people and the rest of the Australian community.

The legislation establishes three key bodies: Gellung Warla (the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria as a permanent representative body), Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna (a truth-telling body that will also incorporate truth-telling into Australia’s school curriculum), and Nginma Ngainga Wara (an accountability body). Additionally, an infrastructure fund will be created to give First Peoples greater control of the development projects that affect their communities.

Ngarra Murray, elected Co-Chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, explained why a treaty was needed:

Treaty recognises that Aboriginal people are the experts when it comes to our Country, culture and communities — and makes sure we can use our local knowledge to come up with and deliver practical solutions to improve health, education, and housing outcomes for our communities.

The news was greeted warmly by many Aussies. Mastodon user @susan60 joined others who would like to see it extended nationally:

Post by @Susan60@aus.social View on Mastodon

However, not all Australians welcomed the legislation.

Some opponents believe it will be racially divisive and that it goes against the national sentiment expressed in the rejection of the Federal Voice referendum proposal in 2023. The Voice was to be a permanent consultative body written into the Australian Constitution to offer Indigenous citizens more representation in Parliament; however, it was rejected after more than 60 percent of voters voted no on the referendum.

Margaret Chambers at right-wing thinktank Institute of Public Affairs argued that:

…the treaty will function as a Voice on steroids, creating a separate and parallel parliament based on race. [The treaty] will ensure that our democracy is transformed into a two-tier system based solely on ancestry.

Conservative parties opposed the treaty at both the State and Federal levels.

The conservative rural-based National Party and some of their Liberal Party allies doubled down on their earlier opposition to The Voice. Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie called Victoria’s treaty legislation “appalling”, while Liberal Victorian MP David Davis suggested that it would bring the state to a standstill.”

Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin was condemned for his promise to repeal the new law if elected to government in 2026. The pro-treaty “Together for Treaty” movement started an online petition calling for Battin to back down as part of its ongoing campaign.

David Anthony’s comment on a SkyNews Facebook welcomed the treaty, which he described as unifying, not divisive.

Great to see Victoria embrace the Treaty. I still lament the loss of the Voice referendum as the perfect opportunity to ‘close the gap’ and make Australia a greater place. But state Treaties will be a huge help in improving the lives of thousands of people. Victoria coming to a standstill? That’s a pretty hysterical assertion made without evidence. Time for unity, not division.

Most of the replies to Anthony’s comment were very negative, as might be expected on the right-leaning SkyNews, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Brian Wray’s response reflected many of the anti-treaty views:

I agree it’s time for unity, the rest of your rant is purely delusional. The Australian electorate voted NO. This action by the Allen government is treachery. Nothing less.

Similar arguments took place on several Reddit posts. This was a typical thread.

The official Treaty website emphasises that the new law will in no way: Change the Victorian or Commonwealth Constitution, establish a “third chamber of Parliament” in the legislative chamber or house of Victoria’s Parliament or change tax laws or provide individual financial “reparations.”

The day after the vote, Indigenous person Big T, sounded a note of optimism on BlueSky:

Yesterday Victoria signed a Treaty.Today the sun is rising, so I guess it didn't cause the end of the world. ❤️ — Big T (@big-tony.bsky.social) 2025-10-31T17:58:15.940Z

The full legislation can be read here.