Support Global Voices’ Behind the Story fundraising challenges campaign

Global Voices would like to express our gratitude to everyone that donated so far to our ongoing online fundraising drive.

Starting on November 3, 2025, we’re excited to launch a new campaign called the Behind the Story Challenge. Thanks to recent anonymous gifts totaling USD 18,000, in addition to the 250 individual donations received so far, we have the opportunity to double these gifts to help support the Global Voices Newsroom through the rest of the year. While these donations are not contingent on matching funds, they can serve as a launching point to make these funds grow even further.

For more than 20 years, thousands of volunteer contributors have written stories on Global Voices about how their countries or issues they care about are represented in the mainstream media. By highlighting alternative narratives or amplifying narratives from underrepresented voices, these stories contribute to a greater understanding of different parts of the world.

This campaign will highlight perspectives from 30 Global Voices contributors, asking them to respond to this prompt:

What is a GV story that you are especially proud of writing, and why did working on that story matter to you?

Publishing their stories on a platform like Global Voices helps our contributors share their local knowledge about these narratives with a global audience. Under the guidance of regional editing teams that mentor and assist contributors in crafting their stories, this editorial support remains essential for this type of community-driven journalism.

The funds raised through this Challenge campaign will help us sustain the Newsroom’s support structure through the end of the year.

Look for these contributors’ perspectives on Global Voices’ social media accounts, including Instagram, Bluesky, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and help us share this campaign on your own social media accounts.

Please donate here: