How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa

The speed at which the internet is evolving is making its users increasingly vulnerable. Meanwhile, digital technology, which should help to concentrate and centralize information to prevent losses, offers no guarantee against hacking and theft of personal data by cyber-criminals.

Similarly, mass surveillance orchestrated by authoritarian and dictatorial governments endangers the lives of all those deemed suspicious or threatening to the powers that be, mainly human rights defenders and journalists.

Rights defenders and journalists need to strengthen the protection of their privacy by securing their communications, their sources of information (which are very important for their investigative work), and sensitive data such as research documents, information on human rights violations, etc. Encryption, therefore, appears to be a potential solution for these individuals in the face of sophisticated surveillance tools such as spyware.

Global Voices spoke with Kehinde Adegboyega, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria. The organization's mission is to empower journalists and human rights defenders with ethical practices, digital resilience, and collaborative innovation, ensuring safe, impactful reporting. In this interview, Kehinde, who has worked alongside journalists to ensure their freedom and digital security, explains how encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders.

Jean Sovon (JS): What is encryption, and how does it protect journalists and human rights defenders in their daily work?

Kehinde Adegboyega (KA): ‎Encryption is basically a way of locking information so that only the intended person can open or read it. For journalists and human rights defenders, it’s a vital line of defense. When you use encrypted messaging apps or encrypted drives, even if someone intercepts your data, they can’t make sense of it. It protects sources, sensitive evidence, and private communications — which are often targeted in environments where surveillance and intimidation are common.‎

JS: Can you give some concrete examples in West Africa where encryption has prevented surveillance, data theft, or the disclosure of sensitive information for journalists or activists?

KA: ‎Yes, definitely. In Nigeria during the #EndSARS protests, journalists and activists relied on encrypted apps like Signal and VPNs to coordinate safely when government surveillance and internet restrictions were escalating. Encrypted group chats made it possible to share updates and footage without exposing sources. In Ghana and The Gambia, human rights groups have also used encrypted cloud storage to protect interviews and evidence from being seized or leaked, especially during elections and protests. So, in real terms, encryption has prevented serious harm in several West African contexts.

JS: What are the main threats or misconceptions surrounding encryption today, particularly in regions where freedom of expression is under threat?

KA: ‎One of the biggest misconceptions is that encryption only helps criminals. In reality, it protects ordinary citizens — including journalists, doctors, lawyers, and activists — from being spied on or having their information stolen. Unfortunately, some governments use “national security” as a reason to weaken encryption or demand backdoor access. The danger is that once encryption is weakened, everyone becomes vulnerable. Another issue is low awareness — many journalists still don’t fully understand how encryption works or why it’s essential to their safety.‎

‎JS: How can governments strike a balance between national security concerns, the right to privacy, and the need for encryption to protect freedom of expression and human rights?

KA: ‎It’s about building trust and transparency. Governments can pursue legitimate security concerns without undermining encryption. That means putting clear oversight around surveillance and focusing on targeted investigations — not blanket monitoring. The UN and the African Declaration on Internet Rights both recognize encryption as part of the right to privacy and free expression. So rather than banning it, governments should invest in cyber capacity and data protection laws that respect citizens’ rights.‎

‎JS: What tools, habits, or best practices would you recommend to journalists and human rights defenders to strengthen their digital security through encryption?