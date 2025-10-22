Young Russian street singer charged for singing songs by prohibited musicians

The Russian prosecution office opened a case against 18-year-old Diana “Naoko” Loginova, a student at the Rimsky-Korsakov Music College and vocalist of the St. Petersburg street band Stoptime. The young singer, who performed songs by musicians the Russian government has deemed “foreign agents” on the streets of St. Petersburg, has been charged with “organizing an unauthorized rally that disrupted public order” (Part 1, Article 20.2.2 of the Administrative Code).



Loginova was detained and spent the night in a police station. According to Meduza, she was brought to court in handcuffs. As Bumaga wrote on Telegram, Stoptime's guitarist and drummer have also come under investigation, though they were not brought to court.

The prosecution was triggered by viral videos of Stoptime’s performances on Nevsky Prospect, one of the city's main streets, where the group played songs by artists labeled as “foreign agents,” including Monetochka, Noize MC, Zemfira, and Pornofilmy.

In particular, the street concerts featured a song by Monetochka called “It was in Russia”:

The song features lyrics that highlight the singer's sadness about leaving her home, and anger about Russia becoming an aggressive country that she no longer understands:

И какой бы теперь ни купила билет Своего уже нет, и своих уже нет Больше некому встретить с табличкой в руке И поют там теперь на другом языке Так несбыточно, что бесполезно мечтать Все открыты замки, а на главном печать И не жалко совсем, мне не хочется, но Не забыть бы в пути мой расплывчатый сон Помню, как моросило, а я шла из кино Это было в России, значит, было давно Это было в России, значит, было во сне Сон украсть не под силу, он останется мне

And whatever ticket I buy now,

There is nothing and no one of mine left there There's no one left to meet me at the airport And now they sing there in another language. So unattainable that it's useless to dream

All the locks are open, yet the main one bears a seal.

And I'm not sorry at all, I don't want to be, but

I hope I won't forget my vague, drifting dream along the way.

I remember the drizzle as I walked out of the cinema,

It happened in Russia, so it must have been long ago.

It happened in Russia, so it must have been in a dream.

No one can steal the dream; it will remain with me.

According to the RBC, Loginova is majoring in piano at the Rimsky-Korsakov Music College. She is a laureate of several music competitions and a prize winner of the All-Russian festival, Russian Student Spring. She and her band gained popularity after videos of their Nevsky Prospect street performances began circulating online.

In the city center, Loginova had performed the banned song “Cooperative Swan Lake” by rapper Noize MC (Ivan Alekseyev, designated by Russian repressive legislation as a foreign agent in Russia). In May 2025, the Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg declared this song “information prohibited in Russia”:

The song contains lyrics that express the singer's wish for an overthrow of Putin's repressive regime.

By the decision of the local municipal court, Loginova is, at the moment, detained for 13 days. TV Rain suggested that there is a second criminal case against her, which could lead to a prison sentence of many years under the criminal code article about the discreditation of the Russian army.