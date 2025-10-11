On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces

This article first appeared in Birds Caribbean on September 16, 2025. An edited version, with additional contributions from Global Voices author Emma Lewis, an avid birdwatcher and member of Birds Caribbean, is being republished on Global Voices with permission.

And they’re off! The issue of migration is always a hot topic in the Americas, but on Saturday, October 11, 2025, the focus is on the feathered kind of migrant. World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is annually celebrated on the second Saturday of October in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Twice each year, these winged, nocturnal nomads slip through immigration, flying across the American continent and down to the Caribbean region in the autumn, then back to the United States in the spring. They come in waves, millions of them, as chronicled on the BirdCast website, which confirmed a new record night of migration — 1.25 billion birds — on October 8.

Just as with human movement, these amazing journeys are not without their dangers, and migratory birds must be protected. What if, instead of driving them away, our cities could actually save them? Is it possible to create spaces where birds and people can thrive together?

The WMBD 2025 theme “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities” calls on us to flock together to accelerate life-sustaining action for nature’s frequent fliers. The event unites people across the Americas in a shared commitment to securing a bright and sustainable future for these marvellous migrants in a global initiative to create healthier habitats for birds and, by extension, people.

Shared spaces, shared benefits

Creating bird-friendly communities is vital for helping bird populations — especially important on Caribbean islands, where towns and cities are often directly adjacent to, or interspersed among, forests, wetlands, and coastal ecosystems. Urban development on an island inherently leads to habitat loss and fragmentation, directly impacting birds’ abilities to find adequate food, as well as places to raise their families and safely hide from predators.

Urban sprawl is a significant driver of some of the major threats facing birds, with climate change creating another series of deadly threats. Rising sea levels, catastrophic hurricanes, and changes in temperature and rainfall patterns directly endanger coastal wetlands and other natural habitats that birds rely on.

According to BirdLife Jamaica President Justin Saunders, “Migratory Birds and Jamaicans have quite an interesting relationship. Some Jamaicans readily recognize a few, like the American Redstart (Setophaga ruticilla) and refer to it as ‘Christmas bud’ [bird]; others will express complete amazement when they see the Chestnut-sided warbler (Setophaga pensilvanica), which is much rarer.”

He believes that Jamaicans have “a growing love for these long-distance migrants, who feel like resident birds to many of us, and our forests, rivers, and urban spaces provide critical habitat for [them] to rest and recharge as they escape the cold winter abroad.” Saunders remains concerned, however, that such spaces “are coming under increasing pressure from land-clearance, urban sprawl, and, of course, the effects of climate change.” Birdlife Jamaica, he says, is committed to “educating and advocating for more meaningful and considerate actions at all levels of society so we can continue to enjoy these shared spaces and welcome all our feathered friends into them.”

This is why every patch of green space, whether it’s a park, a backyard, or a tree-lined street, becomes a critical part of the larger ecological network on each island. Such shared green spaces are a win-win: they protect birds while also providing cool, peaceful refuges for people, offering places to relax and improve mental health. Bird-friendly communities that incorporate green infrastructure like mangrove restoration and urban forests can provide a buffer against climate impacts like flooding and rising temperatures. By investing in these environments, we build a comfortable and sustainable future for all.

Meet the WMBD ambassadors

Each year, Environment for the Americas (EFTA) selects certain bird species as ambassadors of World Migratory Bird Day. This year, the eight focal species include the American Robin (Turdus migratoriu), Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus), Red Knot (Calidris canutus), American Redstart (Setophaga ruticilla), Giant Hummingbird (Patagona gigas), Graylag Goose (Anser anser), Common Crane (Grus grus), and Yellow-breasted Bunting (Emberiza aureola). They can all be spotted in the Americas’ Flyways, as well as in the flyways of Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Laying out the welcome mat

Creating bird-friendly spaces to welcome species like these doesn’t have to be exhausting or expensive. Small, daily actions, like choosing coffee brewed from bird-friendly beans, can support birdlife — especially given that worldwide, 49 percent of all bird species are in decline. The World Wildlife Fund's 2024 Living Planet Report also noted population decrease, while a BirdLife press release that same year revealed that migratory shorebird populations were plummeting worldwide.

BirdsCaribbean Executive Director Lisa Sorensen says that migratory birds are more imperilled than ever: “Climate change, coastal development, pollution, and pressures from tourism are shrinking the critical Caribbean stopover sites they depend on,” she explains, “but it rests in our power to decide their fate. Every remaining patch of habitat is a lifeline; we must act to protect them now or watch these migrations fade from our shores.”

Other bird-friendly actions include opting for native plants, reducing the use of artificial light, avoiding pesticides, combating collisions by using window films and patterned glass or closing curtains, and preventing plastic pollution.

In that vein, Caribbean educators have been busy preparing for World Migratory Bird Day via an array of events. These include birdwatching trips, habitat cleanups, art competitions, presentations in schools, tree planting, and even the installation of bird baths and feeders around community buildings, whereby participants can learn about migratory birds, the adaptations they go through, and the challenges they face on their incredible journeys.