Australian researcher arrested in Thailand for allegedly defaming Malaysian government

Retired Australian academic Murray Hunter, 66, was arrested on September 29 at Bangkok airport in relation to a defamation suit filed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). Hunter’s arrest has underscored the alarming trend of transnational repression across Southeast Asia, where some governments conspire and coordinate to target critics, journalists, and human rights defenders.

Hunter has lived in Malaysia for years and was a university lecturer until 2015. He moved to Thailand but continued to write about Malaysian politics and Southeast Asian issues through his Substack page and several news websites.

Hunter’s critical reports have earned the ire of Malaysian authorities. In April 2024, the MCMC accused him of “slanderous postings.” In February 2025, it filed defamation charges against the writer. It was only after Hunter’s arrest that it was revealed that an unnamed complainant filed a case in Thailand, which compelled Thai officials to initiate proceedings against him.

In an interview with veteran journalist Luke Hunt of The Diplomat news website, Hunter said that his Substack page is blocked in Malaysia. He also discussed how Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP suits) are increasingly being used by authorities to silence criticism. “The new rule is ‘thou shalt not criticize’; and if you do, there will be consequences,” he said.

In another interview with ABC Radio, Hunter thinks the MCMC is treating him as a “public enemy” even though his work is related to public interest. He also warned about the dangers of transnational repression and how his case could set an alarming precedent, especially since Thailand is a regional hub for exiled journalists, scholars, and dissidents.

He shared the same concern in an interview with Asia Sentinel:

The MCMC conned the Thai police to use criminal defamation on me. Now journalists in Thailand are not safe if third countries seek Thai assistance to prosecute people they don’t like.

Another example of a coordinated crackdown in recent years in the region was the arrest of a Montagnard Indigenous activist in Thailand after the Vietnamese government sought his extradition. Human Rights Watch also flagged how Thai authorities engage in a “swap mart” of refugees and dissidents with neighboring countries, citing the arrest of Thai critics living in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

In a joint statement, the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) and PEN Malaysia raised the following questions addressed to Malaysian authorities.

Is this a justifiable use of law enforcement and taxpayers’ money to pursue a political commentator abroad for alleged defamation against a public institution? How is this alleged action by MCMC justified when taxpayers’ money is spent on silencing critics instead of addressing urgent online issues like scams, fraud, child sexual abuse, disinformation and hate speech?

#Malaysia #Thailand: We join PEN Malaysia in expressing concern over the arrest of writer & journalist #MurrayHunter by the Thai police, reportedly at the behest of the Malaysian authorities. As ASEAN chair, Malaysia must reflect on the signal this sends. abcnews.go.com/Internationa… [image or embed] — PEN International (@peninternational.bsky.social) 3 October 2025 at 20:22

An online article in the Thai Examiner news site discussed the implications of the case:

If convicted, it could embolden similar actions against critics in other countries. Conversely, a dismissal might reinforce the principle that cross-border defamation complaints should not override national legal protections. Either way, the case highlights vividly both the powerful role and vulnerabilities of independent journalists in a globalised, digitally connected world.

Some Malaysian commentators insisted that Hunter should “be held accountable for what he writes online.” News reports said the MCMC is aware of Hunter’s arrest and that it will abide by due process in Thailand:

All matters relating to the arrest, potential offences, and possible charges fall under the jurisdiction of the Thai authorities. MCMC respects, and will abide by, the due process and decisions of the Thai justice system.

Hunter was released after posting a USD 620 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 17. If found guilty, he could face a two-year prison term.