‘Draw the Line’ in Asia: Community organizers call for climate justice and accountability

Environmental groups initiated global activities and protests from September 18 to 21 to drumbeat the call for urgent climate action amid the worsening pollution and continuing deterioration of the natural ecosystem. The series of protests were held right before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and less than six weeks away from the UN Climate Summit (COP30) in Brazil.

In Asia, the “Draw the Line” campaign highlighted the demand to phase out fossil fuels, build renewables, shift to sustainable food, and prioritize the people’s basic needs over corporate interests.

Several countries participated in the campaign led by a network of environmental groups and community-based organizations.

In the Philippines, the campaign was actively supported by local groups resisting projects and policies that threaten the lives and livelihoods of rural and coastal communities. A fluvial protest was organized in the town of Culasi in Antique province, located in the Visayas islands of the Philippines, to call attention to the demand of the small fisherfolk against the entry of commercial fishing operations in municipal waters. Javie Barcinal of 350.org Asia echoed the stand of small fishers.

Small fishers are among the worst affected by the climate crisis, with warming seas resulting in dwindling catches each year. To make matters worse, the government has allowed industrial fishing to encroach into municipal waters. This exacerbates climate injustice that small fishers experience as hunger for their families.

In Indonesia, environmnetalists organized at least 36 actions in 34 cities and provinces across the country on September 18, to push for bold reforms in government policies. A march was held towards the State Palace on September 19 as rallyists reiterated the anti-corruption demands of the youth-led protests that erupted in the country last month. Sisilia Nurmala Dewi of 350.org Indonesia led climate advocates in asserting an end to corruption to fund a better future.

We draw the line as flash floods drown the innocent, while people’s voices against government failures are being silenced. Oligarchs and polluters have ruled this country for far too long, taking public money for climate action and destroying natural resources that should be preserved for future generations. We demand real, decisive action. President Prabowo must honor his promises by committing to 100 percent renewable energy in 10 years and a clear immediate plan to phase-out coal plants.

Paskah Toga of Climate Rangers Bali cited the recent flooding disaster in Bali island to rally public opposition against fossil-based power plants.

The recent deadly floods in Bali is clear evidence that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat but a reality that needs to be resolved with concrete policies. The government must stop building fossil-based power plants and phase out fossil fuels.

In Japan, protesters challenged the new leadership to phase out fossil fuels and to reverse policies that blame immigrants for the country’s social woes. Masayoshi Iyoda, 350.org Japan campaigner, summed up their demand.

We draw the line on Japan’s rising contributions to climate chaos and war. As we experience both flash floods and extreme heat, workers suffer and food prices continue to soar. Japan’s new leadership must show political will to phase out fossil fuels and shift to 100% renewables, instead of going with the far-right tide of blaming immigrants for our economic woes and backsliding on climate action.

The protest was also attended by activists who expressed solidarity with Palestinians by condemning the continuous bombings and military attacks in Gaza.

In South Korea, Jiyun Gim of the Green Environment Youth Korea urged authorities to comply with the planned emissions reduction this year.

South Korea’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will be determined in November. We are drawing the line to prevent South Korea from setting a climate goal that falls below 60% emissions reduction. This is not just about numbers—it is the survival line for future generations. The government must set ambitious, science-based, and future-oriented climate targets.

In Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh, community residents staged an action denouncing the planned revival of a coal plant. Shahrukh Karim, a youth leader in Matarbari, articulated the sentiments of the local community.

We are burning, our lands are dying, and our rivers are drying up. We draw the line on building another coal plant, when the existing one has already driven away thousands of families and turned our homes into a wasteland. This needs to stop.

Communities Draw the Line on Matarbari Coal Plant 2 Revival https://t.co/2IT1VPkF5P pic.twitter.com/9E05xBK9xV — Energy & Power (@enpbd) September 20, 2025

In an email interview with Global Voices, 350.org Asia shared their initial plans on how to sustain the campaign.