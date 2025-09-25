Nepal’s Khoj Samachar challenges corruption and empowers youth through digital media

There are nearly 4,900 registered print media outlets in Nepal. Around eighteen news outlets operate exclusively online through digital platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. By law, online media must register with Nepal’s Department of Information and Broadcasting; however, not all outlets currently comply with this requirement.

Standing out among these registered outlets is Khoj Samachar, an independent digital media platform that raises awareness among young people, challenges corruption, and amplifies underrepresented voices in Nepal. Its founder, Roshan Shrestha, is an investigative journalist from Nepal. His approach relies on digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and a dedicated app to draw public attention to marginalized stories and pressure authorities to take action. The platform publishes content in Nepali, in both text and video formats.

Abdulrosheed Fadipe of Global Voices interviewed Roshan via WhatsApp to discuss his journey as an investigative journalist and how he uses digital platforms to promote social change, strengthen good governance, and encourage citizen engagement in Nepal.

Global Voices (GV): What inspired you to start Khoj Samachar, and what challenges did you face in building it from scratch?

Roshan Shrestha (RS): I started my journalism journey during my school years at Shree Bachchhala Devi Higher Secondary School, Nagpuje, Sindhupalchok District, in Bagmati Province of Nepal. When I was in class 8, a man who was the presenter at Avenues Television came to my school to teach students about journalism. That training programme planted the seed of journalism in my mind.

My interest in journalism grew after a devastating earthquake occurred in Nepal in 2015. Although the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Gorkha district, many houses in my village, which is located near the Bhotekoshi River, were destroyed. Many people lost their lives. The Tataponi border crossing with China was also closed. I had just completed class 11 then. I was using a simple Android phone because I was from a low-middle-class family that depended on agriculture for a living. With that phone, I started filming and uploading videos of the earthquake's destruction of villages on a YouTube channel. This was how my journalism career began.

In 2021, I officially launched Khoj Samachar. I did not receive any financial support when I started nor did I have a big team. Now we have a team of four individuals broadcasting news in both English and Nepali.

GV: How do you maintain editorial independence and ensure your outlet's content remains unbiased and free from external influences?

Roshan Shrestha (RS): We do not take money, favors, or support from any political party, business group, or outside donor. From day one, Khoj Samachar has survived only through the income we earn from Facebook and YouTube ads. With those limited earnings, we pay our team and run the entire platform. This is not always easy, but it gives us full freedom. Nobody can tell us what to say or what to hide. We can question leaders, expose corruption, and speak for the people without fear of losing sponsors or upsetting funders. Our only loyalty is to our readers and viewers. For us, independence is more valuable than comfort. Even if the road is difficult, we choose truth over compromise — that is why our content remains unbiased and trusted.

GV: How do you prioritize stories that amplify underrepresented media voices, and what impact do you hope these stories have on your audience?

Roshan Shrestha (RS): At Khoj Samachar, we always give priority to the voices that big media often ignores — farmers, workers, rural youth, and ordinary citizens who face injustice. Many times, people from villages directly contact us to share their pain, because they feel unheard elsewhere.

We have highlighted stories like that of a person struggling to get a bridge built in his village, a road left unfinished for 10 years, or a family trapped in hardship without support. By showing these issues through videos, we try to bring public attention and pressure the authorities to act.

Our hope is that by giving a platform to these underrepresented voices, young people will feel more connected, more aware, and inspired to raise their own voices. We want our audience to see that journalism is not only about leaders and cities, but also about the real struggles of common people — and that truth can bring real change.

GV: What strategies do you use to reach audiences beyond capital cities, and how do you measure the impact of your reporting in these areas?

Roshan Shrestha (RS): From the beginning, our focus was not only on Kathmandu but also on rural and remote areas. We create stories that reflect the real problems of villages — like missing bridges in Humla, neglected roads in Dailekh, or migrant workers’ struggles. Many of these issues are sent to us directly by local people through phone calls, Facebook messages, or our app. By turning their voices into reports and videos, we make sure their problems are heard nationally.

To measure impact, we look at the response from citizens and authorities. For example, in Saudi Arabia, when stranded workers contacted us, our coverage led to parliamentary debates and direct government action. Similarly, when we cover local problems, we monitor community feedback in comments, shares, and messages, and also check if the government or local representatives respond. For us, the real impact is when ordinary people feel their voices are finally heard and some positive change begins.

GV: What are some of the biggest challenges you've faced as an independent journalist, and how have you overcome them?

RS: There have been many difficult moments in my journey, but the most painful ones came when some people, who are unable to accept the truth, started abusing my family and even threatened physical attacks in public. As a journalist, I can tolerate criticism and risk, but when my family is dragged into controversy for my work, it is truly unbearable.

Speaking the truth, especially against corruption and powerful figures, always brings political pressure. Many tried to silence us or scare us into stopping, but journalism loses its meaning if we compromise with fear. What keeps me going is the trust and support of the public and the inner courage to always speak the truth. The emotional burden is heavy, but I continue because ordinary people rely on us to be their voice, and that responsibility gives me the strength to move forward.

GV: How do you envision the future of Khoj Samachar, and what steps are you taking to ensure its sustainability and continued impact?

RS: My main goal is to build Khoj Samachar as a platform based only on truth and facts, not dependent on external funding or political power. The message I want to pass to youth is that they can succeed in journalism by standing for the truth, even if they are alone. I am working to add more features to the Roshan Shrestha App so that it will be useful for the public. This step will help us sustain our work, expand our impact, and keep serving society with independent journalism.

GV: Why did you name the Roshan Shrestha App after yourself?

RS: By putting my own name on the app, I wanted to assure users that this platform is genuine, transparent, and trustworthy. It is not for self-promotion but rather a matter of responsibility: if my name is attached, people know they can rely on it.