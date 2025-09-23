From Western Europe to Eastern Africa: Miski Osman’s journey of identity and impact

This interview was supported through the African Union Media Fellowship and the International Consulting Expertise, in partnership with the European Union.

I went on the most incredible journey for the African Union Media Fellowship (AUMF) to Cairo, Egypt, and Nairobi, Kenya. The fellowship, implemented by the African Union Information and Communication Directorate and supported by the European Union, aims to change the common narratives about Africa.

The series of interviews produced as a result of this project aims to highlight stories from the diaspora that cover the themes of migration, culture, creative art, community activism and international cooperation. This was more than a professional assignment; it was deep into the lives and stories of Somali diasporans in two cities that are both rich in history and alive with cultural diversity.



The making of this journey has been incredibly collaborative: it's thrown me into the company of people whose voices seldom get heard-entrepreneurs, community leaders, artists, and students-each in different ways making their way into the challenges and opportunities of migration. Their testimony reflected not just the private tribulations and victories but also much wider themes-the struggles of identity and belonging, where tradition meets modernity.



The AUMF thus underlines the necessity of lifting African voices in international discourses. It then made one realise the power of storytelling as a way to understand how migration affects individuals, families, and society as a whole-not just numbers and policy issues-but deeply human experiences.

Miski Osman is the Project Governance Manager, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Sierra Leone, a position she took over in January 2024. Before this, she worked with the Federal Government of Somalia and lived in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, for four life-changing years. Born in Sweden, raised in the UK, and currently residing in Nairobi, Kenya, Miski's story exudes a deep-seated identification with her Somali roots while being committed to making an impact in East Africa. We talked about her career, impressions of Somali identity, and perceptions of the unique opportunities of East Africa.

Mohamed Mohamud (MM): Miski, you've had quite an interesting career trajectory. What led you to Mogadishu in the very first place?

Miski Osman (MO): Initially, I went to Mogadishu simply out of curiosity. I was born in Sweden and grew up in the UK, and my parents talked about Somalia, but I'd never experienced it myself. In 2015, I decided to visit for two weeks, but something captured me. Those two weeks became six months, and I eventually lived and worked there for four years. I wanted to do more than just visit — I wanted to understand the culture, the challenges, and the opportunities, and to contribute meaningfully.

MM: What were your first impressions of Mogadishu?

MO: It was overwhelming at first. I always thought I knew what it meant to be Somali, but Mogadishu challenged that perception. The culture, rhythm of life, and even interaction with people were so different from what I had grown up with in the UK. It was a mix of admiration and adjustment. Living there wasn't easy, but it was deeply rewarding. Having worked with the Federal Government of Somalia, I am engaged in governance, resilience, and security projects across Somalia. It gave me a first-hand understanding of the complexities and the resilience of Somali communities.

MM: That sounds transformational. How did living in Somalia shape your understanding of Somali identity?

MO: Living in Somalia really humbled me. I also realized how diverse and multi-layered Somali identity is. Growing up in the West, I thought being Somali was all about language, religion, and maybe cultural traditions. But living in Somalia, I found history, geography, and even politics shape the Somali experience. It made me appreciate the strength and adaptability of Somalis, both in Somalia and across the diaspora.

MM: After four years in Mogadishu, you moved to Nairobi. What was the reason for this movement?

MO: By 2020, I was ready for a different kind of challenge. Nairobi offered a different pace of life, and the opportunity to work on a regional level — the city is a hub for international organisations, and I transitioned into my current work with the United Nations(UN). On a personal level, Nairobi also provided a different kind of balance. Life here is less intense compared with Mogadishu. The community of Somalis in Nairobi thrives, and the city itself is vibrant and cosmopolitan. It's a wonderful place to continue my journey.

MM: How would you compare life in Nairobi with the UK?

MO: It's completely different; in the UK, everything happens super fast and is structured, yet stressful. Nairobi, like most of East Africa, is more relaxed. People here live in the moment, and there's a sense of opportunity you don't always find in the UK. For example, I've been able to invest in different sectors-things that felt out of reach in the UK. In Kenya and Somalia, the barriers to entry for business and investment are lower, and the opportunities are immense.

MM: You mentioned investing in real estate and petroleum. What motivated those ventures?

MO: I have always liked the idea of exploring other opportunities away from my core career. East Africa has a vibrant business environment, and I wanted to take advantage of that. Real estate, in particular, has been a fascinating venture. Nairobi's property market is growing very fast, and it feels good to invest in something that's both financially rewarding and connected to the region I call home.

MM: What has been your perception of the Somali diaspora in Kenya?

MO: The Somali diaspora in Kenya is remarkable. They've carved out a significant space in the economy, from real estate to trade and even politics. There's a strong sense of community here, but it's also modern and forward-thinking. It's really motivating how Somalis in Kenya have managed to stay rooted in their culture while thriving in a competitive environment.

MM: Reflecting on your journey so far, what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

MO: The biggest lesson has been about adaptability. It taught me whether I was finding my way around life in Mogadishu or adapting to Nairobi, resilience is at home with openness. I did indeed learn about the importance of representation and giving back to one's community. My experiences made it much more clear that being Somali should be about heritage but being part of the future we are creating for our people, no matter where you will eventually land in the world.

MM: Looking ahead, what's next for you?

MO: Right now, I'm focused on my work with the UN, particularly in governance and resilience. I also want to continue exploring ways to invest in East Africa and give back to the Somali community. There's so much potential here, and I'm excited to see where this journey takes me next.