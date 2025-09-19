Can Caribbean classrooms become seedbeds for conflict resolution?

In the Caribbean, the classroom has always been more than a place to learn math and grammar. It is where identities are shaped, values are reinforced, and social conflicts often spill over from the schoolyard into the street.

Across the region, reports of student fights, bullying and even violent incidents have become unsettlingly common. Teachers, once authority figures, now face classrooms in which they believe firm disciplinary action must be reinforced.

In September 2024, reports emerged that young people in Antigua and Barbuda had begun dropping out of school because of fear of violence. In Jamaica, parents expressed concerns over school safety, while in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that for some children, attending school had become a terrifying prospect, prompting a decision to install armed police officers on site at violence-prone schools. The National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) have said they will not support the move.

While such educational institutions may appear to be battlegrounds rather than safe havens, their very tensions conceal opportunities for transformation. What if Caribbean schools could become frontline incubators for peace-building?

The region’s legacy of conflict

The Caribbean carries a long legacy of structural inequality, colonial hierarchies and social exclusion. These dynamics emerge early. By secondary school, many students feel the weight of community rivalries, gang recruitment pressures and racial or class-based prejudice. In Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana and St. Lucia, ministries of education have invested in school safety units, guidance officers and violence prevention programs.

Too often, these interventions are piecemeal, rolled out with political fanfare, then phased out after an election cycle. Students see the inconsistency. Teachers feel the lack of support. Communities continue to distrust both schools and broader systems meant to protect children.

Some data point to just how pervasive violence and bullying are in Caribbean classrooms. According to a 2014 report that examined the bullying victimisation profile in the region, about 29 percent of Caribbean teenagers report being bullied at school, while a UNICEF Jamaica study found that six in 10 students say they have been bullied at some point in their lives. In fact, almost 30 percent fear going to school because of bullying.

The Violence against Children in Latin America and the Caribbean report (2015–2021) found that among 11–12-year-olds, about two in five students were victims of some form of bullying. Far from just being numbers, these statistics reflect an environment in which fear distracts students, teachers feel underprepared, and learning is compromised.

What’s working

Despite the challenges, some early models have shown promise. While imperfect, these approaches provide concrete evidence that reform is possible. Take the Peace and Love in Schools (PALS) programme in Jamaica, launched in the 1990s. Starting with just a few pilot schools, it expanded to more than 250, training teachers to mediate conflict, guiding students through the art of “I statements” instead of insults, and involving parents in workshops. Evaluations noted improved classroom behaviour and fewer incidents of violence.

The CARICOM/Spain Youth on Youth Violence pilot project, meanwhile, revealed the depth of bullying and peer-to-peer violence but also created space for schools to test bonding activities and restorative practices. In St. Lucia, conflict resolution has been woven directly into curricula — an experiment in embedding peace into the very DNA of the education system, as opposed to relegating it to short-term projects. Such examples show that even amid challenges, classrooms can become sites of transformation.

Why classrooms matter, especially now

The Caribbean is no stranger to cycles of violence, whether in gang-affected communities, domestic spaces or even online. But schools are different. They are the one place where nearly every child, regardless of background, passes through for at least a few years. They are the most consistent meeting point between state and citizen. Unlike NGO projects, which may come and go, schools endure. Teachers may change, ministers of education may rotate, but the school bell keeps ringing.

This consistency makes the classroom one of the most strategic sites for planting seeds of peace — and with rising youth unemployment, migration pressures, and pervasive distrust in institutions, timing matters. The habits young people form in school today shape how they resolve conflict tomorrow, whether at home, in the workplace or in politics.

Imagine stepping into a classroom where the first poster on the wall is not an exam timetable but advice on how to mediate a disagreement, where, instead of suspension being the automatic response to a fight, students sit in restorative circles to discuss what happened and repair the harm. This is the vision of a peace-oriented classroom, where conflict is both managed and transformed into learning.

Embedding conflict resolution into the curriculum is the first step. Programmes like UNESCO’s Life Skills and Citizenship Education show how empathy, communication, and problem-solving can be taught alongside reading and math. Similarly, the International Institute for Restorative Practices (IIRP) school framework equips students to own their interactions, teaching them to listen, reflect and negotiate.

The classroom does not exist in isolation, however. Children carry lessons learned at home into their neighbourhoods, making it vital to partner with parents, civil society groups and — with caution — local law enforcement, to reinforce positive behaviours. Evidence also matters. Schools that track incidents, monitor attendance and collect student, teacher and family feedback are better positioned to adapt and improve. Tools like UNICEF’s Monitoring Safe Schools toolkit help capture what works and what doesn’t, turning early wins into proof that transformation is possible.

Ultimately, sustainability comes from structure. A peace-oriented classroom anchored in policy and school regulation is more likely to endure leadership and political changes. If nurtured, the classroom can evolve into one of the region’s most enduring spaces for shaping citizens capable of building peace in their communities.

Barriers and opportunities

Transforming classrooms is not easy. Funding cycles are short, and cultural norms around punishment (sometimes even corporal punishment) remain deeply embedded. Teachers are already overburdened, so adding conflict resolution to their workload without proper training or support risks burnout.

Additionally, education reforms in the Caribbean are often tied to political branding. A program launched under one administration is quietly shelved when a new party takes office, regardless of effectiveness. For peace-building in schools to last, it must be anchored in policy, law, and broad social consensus.

Despite the challenges, Caribbean societies are at a crossroads and there is momentum on which to build. The UN Sustainable Development Goals explicitly call for “inclusive and equitable quality education” (Goal 4) and “peaceful and inclusive societies” (Goal 16).

We can continue to let classrooms mirror the conflicts outside their gates, or we can deliberately shape them into places where young people learn how to resolve conflict without violence. The stakes could not be higher. A generation that learns empathy, dialogue and mediation in school is a generation better prepared to lead peaceful communities. A generation that does not is one that risks carrying the same cycles of mistrust, exclusion and violence into the future.

Much more than four walls and a chalkboard, the Caribbean classroom is where the region’s future sits every morning, waiting to be taught. The question is whether we will keep teaching only academics, or whether we will also teach peace.