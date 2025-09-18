In francophone Africa, the security of political refugee journalists is under threat

Journalists sometimes have no choice but to flee their country of origin when their lives are threatened. Yet exile does not always bring security, as illustrated by the recent experience of Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè: He took refuge in Togo but was arrested in Côte d’Ivoire.

In many countries, even on the African continent, journalists who criticize those in power face hostility. They frequently face threats and intimidation, and in some cases are detained or jailed. Faced with such risks, some have decided to flee their homeland and seek asylum in neighboring nations or further away.

International refugee law covers journalists in situations like these, yet its provisions are not consistently observed. In fact, certain governments take steps to detain and extradite journalists who were meant to be safe within their borders. Such was the case in Côte d’Ivoire on the night of July 10–11, 2025, when Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè was arrested on Ivorian territory and sent back to Benin.

Who is Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè ?

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, a professional journalist and director of the Beninese publication “Olofofo,” is also a cyberactivist and whistle-blower. He has been a sharp critic of Patrice Talon, Benin’s president since March 2016.

Following the publishing ban imposed on his media outlet in 2019 — which was later confirmed and upheld by the Beninese judiciary in March 2025 — Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè left his native Benin and moved to Togo, where he obtained refugee status in 2021. From Togo, he has continued his activism and taken part in forums and conferences around the world while remaining a target, closely tracked by the Beninese regime.

In the 2025 Reporters Without Borders ranking, Benin fell three places, dropping from 89th in 2024 to 92nd out of 180 countries.

Caught in the Ivorian trap

In early July, Sossoukpè received a letter from Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitisation inviting him to cover the first edition of the Ivoire Tech Forum, held in Abidjan on July 9–11, 2025. As BBC Afrique reported in an article dated July 25, the journalist accepted the invitation and travelled there on July 8.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which documented the case, detailed the journalist’s arrest in an article published on its website:

Arrivé à Abidjan le 8 juillet, le journaliste s’installe à l’hôtel Palm Beach, propriété du Fonds de prévoyance militaire (FPM) de Côte d'Ivoire. Il commence à couvrir le salon dès son ouverture, le lendemain. Dans la soirée du 10 juillet, plusieurs policiers frappent à la porte de sa chambre, selon les informations recueillies par RSF. Il résiste, puis accepte finalement de les suivre avec la promesse qu’il sera amené devant un juge. Il n’en sera rien. Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè est conduit directement au salon d’honneur de l’aéroport Félix Houphouët-Boigny, une zone normalement réservée aux invités de prestige.

Arriving in Abidjan on July 8, the journalist checked into the Palm Beach Hotel, owned by Côte d’Ivoire’s Military Provident Fund (FPM). He began his coverage of the forum when it opened the next morning. According to RSF’s findings, that evening, July 10, several police officers knocked at his door. He resisted before eventually agreeing to follow them under the promise of seeing a judge. That promise was never kept. He was escorted directly to the VIP lounge of Abidjan's Félix Houphouët-Boigny Airport, an area usually reserved for high-profile guests.

The sequence of events, from his arrest to his transfer to the airport for extradition, points to possible involvement by Ivorian authorities, said Gameli Nouwade, one of the victim’s lawyers, in an interview with Radio France Internationale, published on RFI Afrique’s X account: 🏛️ Le journaliste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpé, réfugié politique au Togo, s'est rendu à Abidjan sur invitation du gouvernement ivoirien. Il y a été arrêté, à son hôtel et expulsé au Bénin. Son avocat Gameli Nouwade dénonce du banditisme judiciaire. pic.twitter.com/Igq1HEnlx9 — RFI Afrique (@RFIAfrique) July 21, 2025 Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, a political refugee in Togo, travelled to Abidjan at the invitation of the Ivorian government. There, he was arrested at his hotel and deported to Benin. His lawyer, Gameli Nouwade, denounced this as judicial banditry. pic.twitter.com/Igq1HEnlx9 —R F I Afrique (@RFIAfrique) July 21, 2025

Relations between Benin and Côte d’Ivoire are strong across several sectors, including vocational training, justice, military cooperation and counter-terrorism, diplomacy, and economic affairs.

What charges are being leveled against Sossoukpè ?

The Beninese authorities have leveled several charges against the journalist, including “online harassment,” “rebellion,” and “glorification of terrorism.” The victim denies all the charges but admits to one thing: carrying out his work as a journalist, criticizing the regime, and informing public opinion about the country’s realities. In a letter cited by “La Dépêche,” he stated:

J’ai critiqué le régime irréprochable de la rupture et livré des informations qu’on voudrait vous cacher. Si cela fait de moi quelqu’un qui n’aime pas son pays, je l’accepte. Mais je voudrais que l’on agisse avec autant d’acharnement quand des compatriotes passent par ma voix pour faire des alertes, des SOS, et autres.

I spoke out against the supposedly irreproachable ‘Régime de la Rupture’ [the name used locally in Benin for Talon’s government since 2016] and shared information they wanted to keep from you. If that means I am branded as someone who does not love his country, so be it. Yet I wish the same energy were shown when fellow citizens turn to me to raise alarms, send out SOS messages and more.

A failure of international law? As a recognized refugee in Togo, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè falls under the protection of international refugee law, which applies to journalists in exile. Côte d’Ivoire and Benin are both signatories and have ratified the framework. In a piece devoted to the case, RSF points out: Son statut de réfugié politique, accordé par le Togo où il vit en exil depuis sept ans, est pourtant inscrit noir sur blanc dans son passeport — ce que RSF a pu confirmer. Ce statut aurait dû empêcher qu’il soit transféré. En vain. Le journaliste embarque dans un petit avion privé affrété pour l’occasion et à bord duquel il n’aura pour seule compagnie que les policiers qui l’escortent et les membres d’équipage. His political refugee status, granted by Togo, where he has lived in exile for seven years, is clearly spelled out in his passport, as RSF has been able to confirm. This status should have prevented his transfer. It did not. He boarded a small private plane chartered for the occasion, accompanied only by the police escorting him and the flight crew. Against this backdrop, the commitments made by these states lose credibility. Côte d’Ivoire defended itself, justifying its actions by invoking judicial cooperation with Benin. Amadou Coulibaly, Ivorian Minister of Communication and government spokesman, insisted the extradition of the journalist was not illegal, saying to BBC Afrique:

Les autorités ignoraient son statut de réfugié politique. (…)les autorités ont simplement exécuté un mandat d'arrêt international, en vertu des accords de coopération judiciaire entre la Côte d'Ivoire et le Bénin. The authorities were unaware of his political refugee status. (…) They were merely enforcing an international arrest warrant under judicial cooperation agreements between Côte d’Ivoire and Benin.

For African journalists, the biggest risk is that this extradition may establish a legal precedent across the continent. Going forward, other states could adopt a similar tactic and hand over exiled journalists to their home countries.

In August 2024, another Beninese cyberactivist, Steve Amoussou, was arrested and kidnapped in Togo. He is likewise known for his strong criticism of Patrice Talon’s rule.

Given these instances of cross-border repression, journalists are wondering whether the security of exiled political journalists can still be assured.