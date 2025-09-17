Georgian warriors for Ukraine offer courage, sacrifice, and resistance

For the first time in Ukraine’s history, two Georgian citizens serving on the frontlines have been awarded a high-ranking Ukrainian military honor. Among them is Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian Legion — the largest foreign military unit fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Medals and certificates for outstanding bravery were also awarded to Levan Pipia, who co-founded the Georgian Legion.

Presented to the men by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the silver, first-category medal marks a historic recognition of the Legion’s contribution to Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. “This is not just a personal award — it belongs to the entire Legion and all Georgians who stand with Ukraine,” Mamulashvili told Global Voices in a remotely recorded telephone interview. “The president’s handover symbolizes the highest level of acknowledgment for our sacrifice and commitment.”

The award followed a unanimous vote in Ukraine’s parliament, signaling broad state support and underscoring the Legion’s legitimacy as a fighting force.

Targeted by Russian special services

Behind this recognition lies a grim backdrop of danger. Mamulashvili revealed that Russian security forces orchestrated an online campaign to discredit the Georgian Legion, and sought his assassination with a bounty of USD 100,000.

“They tried to turn us into a symbol to be destroyed — both online and physically. We were targeted as a message to those who support Ukraine internationally,” Mamulashvili explained. He credits close cooperation with Ukraine’s Security Service for dismantling an assassination network operating primarily in Kyiv.

The growing force on the front

Today, the Georgian Legion continues to expand, deploying mobile artillery units and engaging in sabotage, intelligence gathering, and frontline offensives, especially in the volatile Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

“Our fighters are mostly Georgians, the largest foreign contingent in Ukraine. While foreign volunteers come and go, our men fight here long-term,” Mamulashvili said. Morale remains high despite nearly three years of conflict, as fighters sharpen skills and master modern military technologies.

Despite their vital role, the Legion largely operates without direct financial aid, relying instead on self-funding. Some members sign contracts with Ukraine’s armed forces, but many do not. “We receive international support mainly in training and technology,” Mamulashvili added. “Our officers attend foreign courses to keep pace with evolving warfare.”

Georgian government’s ambiguous stance

As for Georgia’s official position on the war, The Legion commander was candid. “The current Georgian government does not represent the will of the Georgian people who overwhelmingly support Ukraine,” Mamulashvili attested. “We, the Legion, are the true voice of Georgian society here.”

Asked about the possibility of political change, he was pragmatic: “The pro-Russian policies in Georgia will end only with Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. The future of Georgia itself is tied to this war.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the once friendly ties between Georgia and Ukraine have frayed, with Georgian Dream leaders — including the former prime minister, Irakli Gharibashvili — routinely criticizing the country.

Officials of the ruling party have repeatedly claimed that Russia’s war in Ukraine could have been avoided by Kyiv. When asked in February 2025 what Ukraine could have done to avoid war, a leading Georgian Dream member, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, stated that “politicians are in politics to do everything in their power to avert threats and to act in the interests of their country and its people.”

Origins and evolution of the Georgian Legion

Founded in 2014, shortly after the outbreak of Russia’s aggression in Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, Georgian volunteers established the Legion as a way of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty. Initially a modest group of passionate fighters, it has since evolved into the largest and most organized foreign military unit in Ukraine.

Its creation was driven by shared experiences of Russian imperial aggression — Georgia having suffered a war with Russia in 2008 — and a commitment to stand alongside Ukraine in its fight for freedom and territorial integrity.

Over the years, the Legion has been involved in key battles and operations across Eastern Ukraine, earning a reputation for professionalism, resilience, and effectiveness. It also serves as a powerful symbol of Georgian-Ukrainian solidarity and resistance against Russian expansionism.