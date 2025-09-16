GV Insight: Bridging Asia’s climate divide

Join our panel of Global Voices Climate Justice Fellows from Indonesia, China, Taiwan, and Central Asia as they share findings from their cross-border collaborations investigating how China's Belt and Road Initiative is reshaping Asia's climate landscape. Through innovative co-writing partnerships that bridge linguistic and political divides, our fellows explore the complex realities of how China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure projects, energy investments, and development policies create vastly different environmental impacts across communities in Asia. Our panelists will discuss their collaborative reporting methodology, reveal key insights about China's nuanced position as a green innovator and potentially problematic presence in the Global South, and explore how cross-border journalism can illuminate complex stories of climate justice that transcend borders. This conversation highlights how collaborative storytelling is essential for understanding the true scope of Asia's interconnected climate challenges and opportunities.

Learn more about the Climate Justice Fellowship here and follow the conversation live on YouTube on September 18, 2025, 4 pm WIB / 9 am UTC / 5 pm CST.

Panelists:

Hasya Nindita: Hasya Nindita is a freelance journalist and writer. Mainly worked as a freelance reporter for The New York Times while freelancing for other international and national news outlets. Previously, she worked as a digital reporter at Kompas TV, Indonesia’s national broadcasting outlet, covering urban issues, and contributed to a national news outlet, Tirto.id, covering lifestyle columns. Her first teenage novel, Tersesat! A Misplaced Journey was published by Noura Books in 2015. Her flash fiction and short stories were featured in Porch Literature Magazine in 2023 and 2024.

Brian Hoie: Brian Hioe (丘琦欣) is a writer, editor, translator, activist, and DJ based out of Taipei. In 2014, he was one of the founders of New Bloom Magazine (破土), an online magazine covering activism and youth politics in Taiwan and the Asia Pacific that was founded after the Sunflower Movement, which he was a participant in as a student activist. He is currently a non-resident fellow at the University of Nottingham’s Taiwan Research Hub.

Nurbek Bekmurzaev: Nurbek is Global Voices Central Asia editor and a 2025 Climate Justice fellow. He works with authors to produce engaging and inspiring stories that cover five Central Asian countries, Mongolia and Afghanistan. He is interested in social, political, economic, and environmental developments in these countries. He is from Kyrgyzstan, but currently lives and work in Ulaanbaatar.

Sun Qian: Qian Sun is a freelance journalist contributing to leading media outlets in both China and Europe. Since 2017, she has focused on German and European politics. In addition to straightforward political reporting, she takes a human-centered approach, with a strong emphasis on refugee and migration issues.

In the field of climate justice, she has engaged in cross-border reporting, collaborating with partners across Africa and Europe to examine China’s influence in countries such as Kenya, Cameroon, and the Czech Republic. Beyond her writing, she is also a video and TV journalist as well as a documentary author, committed to telling impactful and deeply resonant stories for diverse audiences.

Moderated by Sydney Allen: Sydney is a Senior Editor and Climate Justice Editor at Global Voices and has been part of the Climate Justice fellowship for two years. She lives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and is passionate about sustainability and community building.