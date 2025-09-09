Gen Z stands up to expose corruption in Nepal

Youth-led demonstrations against corruption erupted throughout Nepal on Monday, September 8, 2025, resulting in over 19 deaths and over 350 injuries. The protests were triggered by anger over impunity on corruption, the widespread prevalence of nepotism, and the recent nationwide ban on social media platforms. Opposition leaders and civil society members demanded the resignation of top government officials after the security forces’ brutal crackdown turned the peaceful protests fatal. The RSP, Nepal’s fourth-largest political party, has also called for early elections.

The ban on social media

On August 28, 2025, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology gave all local and international social media platforms an ultimatum to register with the government within seven days, as required by the Directives for Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2080 BS (2023). The deadline expired on September 3 without any major global platforms applying.

On September 4, 2025, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority ordered nationwide blocks on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and Reddit. Operations can only resume once registration is completed.

The government justified its actions by noting these companies did not follow the new rules under the 2023 Social Media Directive, such as opening a local office, appointing a grievance officer, and putting proper moderation systems in place. It argued that their non-compliance posed a threat to national security and social harmony. Only a few platforms, like TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and a few others are currently allowed to continue operating.

Protesters say the ban is an attack on freedom of expression and also hurts their ability to earn a living, particularly small business owners who depend on these platforms for marketing and sales. Kathmandu's Mayor Balen Shah has openly supported the movement, while many social influencer and celebrities have also shown their support.

Social media plays a major role in daily life in Nepali cities. Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are frequently utilized for business and communication. According to January 2025 data, Nepal has around 14.3 million Facebook users, comprising 48.1 percent of the total population. Facebook Messenger has 10.9 million users, Instagram has 3.9 million, LinkedIn has 2 million users, and X has about 390,000 users, most of whom live in cities. The recent ban on these platforms has disrupted the lives of many young people in urban areas who depend on the apps for staying connected, learning, and earning a livelihood.

The National Human Rights Commission and other civil and human rights organizations vehemently opposed the social media ban. They called it a violation of fundamental freedoms, particularly the right to free speech and access to information.

Gen Zers are stepping up

While the ban triggered widespread outrage, young people began a viral online campaign using the term “Nepo Kid,” a term combining “Nepotism” with “kid” to point out how the children of powerful, corrupt leaders live lavish lifestyles while ordinary citizens struggle to survive. Protests spearheaded by young people have swept like wildfire across Kathmandu and neighboring cities, with demonstrators calling for transparency, accountability, and a hopeful future for Nepal.

The movement took off within a matter of days. The disparity between the lavish lifestyles of Nepali elites and the struggles of ordinary Nepalis, many of whom labor overseas under harsh conditions to support their families, has been constantly highlighted on social media via hashtags like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal. The online movement, which gained traction on TikTok and Reddit after other social media platforms were banned, has drawn the youth to the streets, demanding accountability from politicians and a reversal of the ban.

Misrepresentation in international media

As the movement gained global attention, many young protesters expressed dismay at how international media outlets portrayed the events. Some reports, such as Reuters, reported that Nepal's Gen Z-led protests began over the government's social media ban. Many protesters rejected this characterization, emphasizing that their fight is primarily against corruption, nepotism, and the lack of accountability in political leadership.

Influencer Rose Kandel posted on Instagram:

Nepali Influencer with username “Nameless Goat” posted on X:

Many international media wrongly portray Nepal Gen z protest as “Social media ban movement”, But youths are fighting against corruption & Freedom. #Nepalprotest#GenZprotestnepal pic.twitter.com/MZluf61lsZ — Nameless Goat (@Bibekff174818) September 8, 2025

A demand for freedom and a better future

The “Nepo Kid” movement has shaken Nepal, with young people rising against corruption and decades of systemic injustice. While the government’s ban on social media platforms sparked outrage, protesters stress that their struggle goes beyond unable to access social media, it is about accountability, and a real change in the status quo.

The cost has been devastating, with many dead and injured as clashes between protesters and security forces continued. A curfew had been imposed in Kathmandu on September 8th from 12:30 PM to 10 PM. Despite this, Nepal’s youth continue to demand real change and a future where their voices are heard and leaders are held accountable. As per the latest information, the Nepali government has reversed the ban on social media.