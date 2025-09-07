How is Africa benefiting from China's global renewable push?

This article was submitted as part of the Global Voices Climate Justice fellowship, which pairs journalists from Sinophone and Global Majority countries to investigate the effects of Chinese development projects abroad. Find more stories here.

China is positioning itself as the world’s champion for renewable energy and has been heavily investing in the sector for the last 20 years. On the other hand, in order to support its renewables sector and consolidate the supply chain, it has also been financing mega-projects that exploit natural resources such as coal and oil — particularly in Africa.

Between development, dependence, and the energy transition, some environmentalists worry that China is playing a double game that is harming Africa in its fight against environmental injustice.

China, a two-faced partner for Africa

Even though Africa has historically been one of the lowest emitters and therefore has negligibly contributed to the climate crisis compared to Europe, China, and North America, it is still one of the most at-risk regions when it comes to climate disasters and consequences.

On the continent, experts are implementing initiatives to combat climate change and mitigate its negative effects, even as mitigation measures are difficult to implement due to a lack of resources.

In this context, it is receiving significant support from China, which is positioning itself as a strategic partner of the continent by promising investments that could enable Africa to begin its green energy transition, thereby making its energy grid more resilient. During a tour of Africa in January 2025, Wang Yi, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the Chinese media:

L'Afrique est l'une des régions les plus sévèrement touchées par le changement climatique, confrontée à des défis fréquents tels que les sécheresses, les inondations et les pénuries alimentaires. La lutte contre le changement climatique et l'approfondissement de la coopération agricole étaient des priorités clés de la coopération sino-africaine pour promouvoir la modernisation.

Africa is one of the regions most severely affected by climate change, facing frequent challenges such as droughts, floods, and food shortages. Combating climate change and deepening agricultural cooperation were key priorities of China-Africa cooperation to promote modernization.

For over 20 years, China has built up its industrial capabilities and supply chains around environmental protection and green development, supplying more than 70 percent of the world's wind power equipment and 80 percent of its photovoltaic components. The Chinese minister reiterated his country's clear commitment to prioritizing Africa’s green transition and cited the installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants built jointly by China and Africa, which amounts to more than 1.5 gigawatts. He told the Chinese media:

La Chine s'est engagée à travailler main dans la main avec ses partenaires africains pour faire avancer l'Action de partenariat pour le développement vert, mettre en œuvre les projets d'énergie propre proposés lors du Sommet de Beijing du FCSA et promouvoir le programme ‘Ceinture solaire de l'Afrique’, afin d'aider l'Afrique à s'engager sur la voie d'un développement vert et à faible émission de carbone.

China is committed to working hand in hand with its African partners to advance the Green Development Partnership Action, implement the clean energy projects proposed at the FCSA Beijing Summit, and promote the ‘Africa Solar Belt’ program, in order to help Africa embark on a path of green and low-carbon development.

However, alongside these green initiatives and actions in Africa, China remains the world's largest emitter of carbon (CO2), accounting for more than 30 percent of emissions of this highly environmentally damaging gas. Likewise, China continues to be heavily involved in investing in and exploiting dirty energy sources on the African continent. It has invested heavily in oil extraction in several countries, notably Niger, Uganda, and Angola. It remains a regular customer for oil imports from Chad, Congo, and Nigeria.

China's interest in exploiting oil fields on the African continent clearly demonstrates its challenging position: its growing industries require more and more fossil fuels, despite a long-term desire to position itself as a major promoter of green energy worldwide.

Partnership or dependence that widens inequalities?

Given its long history of exploitation and colonialism, Africa's most-needed resource is autonomy. Some scholars have raised concerns that under the current model, large loans from China are further increasing its debt and putting some African countries in impossible financial positions. In an analysis published in November 2023, Jana de Kluiver, a researcher specializing in Africa at the Institute for Security Studies, warned of growing concerns about Chinese loans in Africa:

Des recherches de AidData ont montré que les prêteurs publics chinois, motivés par la recherche du profit, incluent souvent dans leurs accords de prêt des conditions qui peuvent mettre à rude épreuve des économies africaines déjà fragiles. Il s'agit notamment de l'interdiction des restructurations collectives et d’importantes clauses de confidentialité. Ces conditions peuvent limiter la capacité des pays emprunteurs à prendre des décisions financières indépendantes et souveraines.

Research by AidData has shown that Chinese public lenders, motivated by profit, often include conditions in their loan agreements that can put a strain on already fragile African economies. These include bans on collective restructuring and strict confidentiality clauses. Such conditions can limit the ability of borrowing countries to make independent and sovereign financial decisions.

Given these private interests, it is clear that the partnerships offered to African countries by Chinese enterprises to deal with the disastrous consequences of climate change have their limitations. This creates real economic dependence, which limits Africa's long-term climate policy options.

The numerous projects implemented with Chinese support have enormous consequences and local impacts. Massive population displacements benefit Chinese companies that set up shop to carry out projects. Deforestation and environmental degradation are detrimental to the livelihoods of local and vulnerable communities. Between inequalities and responsibilities, climate injustice is becoming increasingly glaring.

The FILIMBI citizen movement, a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based pro democracy movement, spoke out against this dynamic in November 2024. According to an article by Projet AfriqueChine, the movement points the finger at Chinese illegal gold miners in the region for polluting the Arwini River in the northeast of the country. On its social media account X, it posts:

LIRE NOTRE DÉNONCIATION : La RDC est bradée au plus offrant pendant que nos populations de la Tshopo souffrent.

L’entreprise chinoise, Xang-Jang Mining, détruit impunément la rivière Aruwimi avec la bénédiction de ceux qui devraient nous protéger LE CONGO NOUS APPARTIENT TOUS ! pic.twitter.com/Azunq2uedb — FILIMBI (@filimbi243) November 12, 2024

READ OUR DENOUNCIATION: The DRC is being sold off to the highest bidder while our people in Tshopo suffer. The Chinese company, Xang-Jang Mining, is destroying the Aruwimi River with impunity, with the blessing of those who should be protecting us. THE CONGO BELONGS TO US ALL!

Reparations for the damage caused to populations are negligible or virtually non-existent, and China is hardly involved in these matters, even if only to contribute to mitigating the impacts.

Between promises of a greener Africa and the continued exploitation and use of carbon, coupled with the vulnerability of populations who, in addition to suffering the consequences of climate change, face social damage such as famine and lack of housing, the continent finds itself caught in the middle of conflicting interests.

How can the continent reconcile the Sino-African partnership with respect for the principles of environmental justice? Chinese investment in Africa must offer real, sustainable development, not reinforce a new carbon dependency.

A stronger win-win partnership between the two parties, requiring technology transfer or knowledge sharing accompanied by local technical training for Africans, must be promoted. As Médéric Beugré, investigative journalist quoted by Le Nouveau Reporter in June 2025, points out:

It is not enough to welcome capital; we must also control its effects. (…) African states must demand skills transfers, real involvement from local companies, and a sovereign vision for projects.

Otherwise, African countries must be able to develop and promote their own technologies in order to hope for fair cooperation.