LIVE on September 10: The shape of solidarity — Listening to Palestine

Palestine concerns you! It matters to everyone who is dedicated to human rights, committed to supporting stateless people, and invested in multilateralism. To understand how each of us can stand in meaningful solidarity with the Palestinian people and contribute towards stronger, more effective action in response to the genocide in Gaza, we must start by listening to Palestine. Join us for a Global Voices Insights in Arabic and English for a conversation about what statelessness and belonging, solidarity and resistance, mean in the Palestinian experience.

Join us on Zoom on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 1:00 pm BST/ 2:00 pm CET / 3:00 pm Palestine / 8:00 am EST for this discussion featuring:

Palestinian activist Lubnah Shomali has a bachelor's degree in molecular biology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She has been working with BADIL since 2012 and is responsible for donor relations, fund development, and legal and international advocacy.

Salah Hammouri is a French–Palestinian lawyer, human rights defender, former political prisoner who spent ten years in Israeli prisons and was forcibly deported to France in 2022.

Information about our third speaker is withheld for security reasons.

The session will be moderated by Areej al-Khalifa, an interdisciplinary scholar, researcher, and advocate whose work bridges academia, community organizing, and international advocacy. She is a member of the Interim Core Group of the Global Movement Against Statelessness delivering mentorship and strategic advice.

REGISTER HERE.

We look forward to having you join us on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 1:00 pm BST/ 2:00 pm CET / 3:00 pm Palestine / 8:00 am EST (click here to convert to your local time zone).

This 1-hour online event is being organised with the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion, as part of the Standing with Palestine initiative.