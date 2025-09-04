‘The Other Sahel’ shows another side to the region often labelled a ‘conflict zone’

The Sahel, an African region stretching from the Atlantic Ocean on the West Coast to the Red Sea on the East Coast, is often reduced to an area of armed conflicts and security crises by the international media.

However, the region also has a vast and varied culture that remains largely unknown outside its borders. Through the documentary “The Other Sahel — The Resilience of Artists in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso” by Joël Hevi, a Togolese journalist and cultural entrepreneur active in the creative industry, a community of artists, creators, and cultural entrepreneurs aims to provide a more diverse and nuanced picture of this region.

In this documentary, as part of the African Union Media Fellowship, Joël Hevi tells the story of various artists who rely on resilience and creativity to face the challenges in three Sahelian countries: Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. He explained the reasons behind his project in a face-to-face interview with Global Voices.

Jean Sovon (JS): How did you come up with the idea of promoting culture in the Sahel?



Joël Hevi (JH): Le Sahel est trop souvent réduit à une carte de crises, de conflits et de catastrophes dans les récits dominants. Cette représentation simpliste occulte la richesse des histoires humaines qui s’y déroulent chaque jour. Les artistes et créateurs que j’ai rencontrés sont des bâtisseurs, des visionnaires qui transforment la contrainte en opportunité. Pour moi, raconter leurs parcours, c’est montrer une autre facette de la région, où résilience, créativité et sens de la communauté sont les moteurs d’un changement durable. Mon objectif avec The Other Sahel était de donner la voix à ces acteurs trop souvent marginalisés, de montrer que derrière les défis, il y a des initiatives qui réinventent la culture et la société. En donnant de l’espace à ces histoires, le documentaire invite le spectateur à déconstruire les clichés et à percevoir le Sahel comme une région dynamique et créative, où les habitants sont eux-mêmes les auteurs de leur récit.

Joël Hevi (JH): In mainstream narratives, the Sahel is all too often labelled a region of crises, conflicts, and tragedies. This unnuanced portrayal obscures the wealth of human stories that unfold there every day. The artists and creators I interviewed are master builders and visionaries who turn limitations into opportunities. Telling their stories shows the other side to this region, where resilience, creativity, and a sense of community drive sustainable change. My objective for “The Other Sahel” was to make these actors, who are too often marginalized, heard and show that behind the challenges lie initiatives reimagining culture and society. By sharing these stories, the documentary invites viewers to break down stereotypes and see the Sahel as a dynamic and creative region, where citizens are the authors of their own stories.

JS: How does art become a means of communication for Sahelian artists?

JH: Ces créateurs du Mali, Burkina et du Niger utilisent l’art comme un langage universel capable de transcender les frontières, de fédérer les communautés et de créer des espaces d’expression et de dialogue. Au-delà, l’art est aussi un outil concret de transformation sociale. Les initiatives culturelles stimulent l’économie locale, renforcent la solidarité communautaire et permettent aux jeunes et aux femmes de trouver un espace pour leur voix et leur créativité. À travers les initiatives que j'ai vues par exemple à l’espace Boul Yam à Ouagadougou, capitale politique du Burkina Faso, l’art devient un levier puissant pour faire entendre les aspirations et les réalités des plus jeunes et des populations locales. C'est l'exemple du festival Les Récréâtrales, tenu du 24 octobre au 2 novembre à Ouagadougou.

JH: These creators from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger use art as a universal language that transcends borders, unites communities, and creates spaces of expression and dialogue. Moreover, art is also a practical tool for social transformation. Cultural initiatives stimulate local economies, strengthen community solidarity, and enable young people and women to find spaces to share their opinions and creativity. For example, through the initiatives I saw in Espace Boul Yam (Knowledge Development Space), a cultural center in Ouagadougou, the political capital of Burkina Faso, art has become a powerful tool for sharing the aspirations and realities of young people and local populations alike. An example is the Récréâtrales festival, a pan-African space for theatrical writing, creation, research, and distribution, held in Ouagadougou from October 24 to November 2.

This festival allowed these artists to assert their resilience against crises.

JS: How does this documentary transcend stereotypes found in international media?

JH: Les récits dominants ont souvent tendance à représenter le Sahel uniquement à travers le prisme de la violence et de l’instabilité. The Other Sahel propose un regard inverse, qui met en lumière la vitalité culturelle et la créativité des habitants. On y voit des artistes et entrepreneurs culturels qui innovent, organisent des projets collectifs et préservent leur patrimoine malgré les crises. Cette représentation démontre que le Sahel est un espace de vie, d’ingéniosité et d’opportunités, loin de l’image unique de fragilité. Le documentaire casse également l’idée selon laquelle la culture ne peut pas coexister avec les difficultés économiques et sécuritaires. Il montre que l’art et l’entrepreneuriat culturel sont des outils de résistance, de réappropriation et de transformation sociale. En donnant une voix aux acteurs locaux, le film rééquilibre le récit international et invite le spectateur à voir le Sahel comme une région riche de talents, d’initiatives et de récits humains inspirants.

JH: Mainstream narratives often only show the Sahel through the prism of violence and instability. “The Other Sahel” offers an opposite viewpoint, showcasing its cultural vitality and citizen creativity. We see innovative artists and cultural entrepreneurs planning collective projects and preserving their heritage despite the crises. Rather than the typical image of fragility, this portrayal shows that the Sahel is a space for living, ingenuity, and opportunity. The documentary also challenges the notion that culture cannot exist amid economic and security crises. It shows that art and cultural entrepreneurship are tools of resilience, reappropriation, and social transformation. By making local actors heard, the documentary balances the international narrative and invites the audience to see the Sahel as a region rich in talent, initiatives, and inspiring human stories.

In this documentary (3:56), Zabda, a Burkinabé artist and President of Espace Boul Yam in Ouagadougou, discusses two of this space’s initiatives: “artistic practices” and “cultural discoveries.”

Another initiative is that of photographer Zerbo Siaka, known as Fasky. This initiative showcases his photo exhibition project in which he draws attention to social and human rights issues, especially those affecting women.

JS: What obstacles did you have to overcome in making this documentary?

JH: Je voulais raconter un autre Sahel, celui des créateurs, mais la réalité du terrain a rapidement rattrapé mon intention. J'ai compris que documenter la résilience exigeait d'abord de naviguer à travers l'insécurité, car des voyages par la route entre villes, autrefois possibles, étaient devenus trop risqués. Le niveau de vigilance des autorités a aussi créé une forme de censure subtile. J'ai essuyé des refus et des hésitations de la part de deux artistes au parcours aussi atypique. Chaque interview a nécessité de gagner la confiance des gens, pour qu'ils s'ouvrent sans crainte. Dans certains cas, il a fallu s'appuyer sur des amis journalistes pour atteindre ces voix authentiques.

Ces difficultés ont paradoxalement renforcé le message du film. Elles prouvent que la créativité et la résilience sont des forces qui persistent même dans les conditions les plus difficiles.

JH: I wanted to tell the story of another Sahel, one of its creators. However, the on-the-ground reality soon held up my plans. I realized that documenting their resilience primarily entailed navigating insecurity. The once possible road trips between towns had become too dangerous. The authorities’ level of vigilance also created subtle censorship. I came up against refusals and unwillingness from two artists with atypical backgrounds. Earning people’s trust was essential in each interview so that they would open up without fear. In some cases, we had to rely on journalist colleagues to reach these authentic voices. These challenges have paradoxically strengthened the documentary’s message. They prove that creativity and resilience remain even in the most challenging conditions.

JS: What is the main message that your audience should take away?

JH: Le message central est que la résilience et la créativité sont profondément ancrées dans les sociétés sahéliennes. Chaque projet artistique, chaque initiative culturelle aujourd'hui est une réponse directe aux défis quotidiens et un acte de transformation sociale. Les spectateurs devraient comprendre que le Sahel au-delà des crises qu'il traverse, c'est ce que ses habitants en font avec courage, imagination et solidarité. Je souhaite que le public retienne aussi l’importance de donner une voix aux acteurs locaux et de valoriser leurs initiatives. Derrière les difficultés, il existe des histoires d’espoir et de créativité qui méritent d’être racontées. Le documentaire incite à regarder le Sahel autrement, à célébrer ses voix et à comprendre que la culture est un véritable levier de changement, capable de transformer des vies et des communautés.

JH: The core message is that resilience and creativity are deeply rooted in Sahelian societies. Today, every artistic project, every cultural initiative, is a direct response to the daily challenges and an act of social transformation. The audience should understand that the Sahel, aside from its crises, is what its citizens make of it with their courage, imagination, and solidarity. I also want the public to understand the importance of promoting local actors’ initiatives and making them heard. Behind these challenges lie stories of hope and creativity worth telling. The documentary encourages us to look at the Sahel from a different angle, celebrate its voices, and understand that culture is a driving force for change, capable of transforming lives and communities.