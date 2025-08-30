Why the pani puri platter remains India’s favourite snack

India is renowned for its diverse range of affordable and flavourful street foods, found everywhere from bustling metro cities to remote villages and everywhere in between. Among these, pani puri stands out as one of the most loved and easily available quick snacks. Its widespread appeal is evident from the fact that it is popular not only in India but also in other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.

A crunchy savoury snack

Pani puri is one of India’s most iconic street foods, which is a bite-sized explosion of flavour packed inside a crispy, hollow shell. These deep-fried, golden spheres, called ‘Puri’, are typically stuffed with a mix of spiced potatoes, chickpeas, raw onions, and an array of tangy spices. The spheres are then dunked into a flavoured watery dip that makes every mouthful burst with zest.

While the exact origin of this beloved snack remains subject to debate, with many legends surrounding it, a more credible source suggests it originates from the ancient Magadha kingdom (544–322 BCE), located in today's north-eastern Indian State of Bihar. One popular tale from the epic story Mahabharata says that Draupadi (one of the epic's heroines), tasked with feeding the five Pandava brothers with limited resources, invented the snack to ensure an equal portion for each. Food historians believe that its earliest version, known as phulki, first emerged in Magadha. These were small, hollow puris filled with spiced water, a simple yet ingenious idea that, over centuries, evolved into the beloved pani puri enjoyed today.

From the busy streets of urban spaces to the quiet corners of rural India, pani puri is enjoyed under many names, such as golgappa, phuchka, and gupchup — each carrying its own regional twist. But no matter what one calls it, the joy of that first, delightfully crunchy bite is followed by a rush of spicy, tangy water that lingers long after, is undeniable.

The snack varies widely in its preparation and ingredients across different regions of India. In the eastern states, such as West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, it is commonly known as Phuchka. The primary filling for Phuchka is “Ghugni”, a mixture of black chickpeas or spiced peas, which gives it a distinct regional flavour.

In northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, pani puri is referred to as Gol Gappa. This variation typically features a filling of mashed potatoes and is served with zesty tamarind liquid. In contrast, in western states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, the classic version of pani puri is more prevalent. It includes fillings of green or white peas, accompanied by mint-coriander spicy water and a sweet tamarind-jaggery water, offering a delightful balance of flavours.

On Facebook, Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted a recipe for pani puri, illustrating how phuchka preparation differs from region to region, yet the taste and flavour are delicious regardless of locale.

Pani puri’s worldwide reach

The reach and popularity of pani puri are not confined to India. In recent years, this iconic street food has gained international acclaim. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) communities in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia enjoy Panipuri at local Indian restaurants and proudly showcase it at food festivals, introducing its vibrant and irresistible flavours to a global audience.

In April 2025, a group of students at a university in Budapest, Hungary, tried pani puri for the first time and enthusiastically praised its delightful taste and unique flavours. Similarly, in June 2024, Curry Corner, an Indian-owned restaurant in Minneapolis, USA, offered free Pani puris to the public and shared a video of the event on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, amassing 3.9 million views and significantly boosting the dish's popularity.

Curry Corner posted a video on Instagram showcasing people's reactions to pani puri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curry Corner (@currycornermn)

In March 2023, former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tasted pani puri during his visit to India, delighting in its vibrant flavours. In the same year, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, enjoyed Indian street food, including pani puri, in Varanasi, and praised its exceptional culinary appeal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this moment on X, highlighting the growing global appreciation for India’s street food culture:

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

As pani puri’s popularity goes global, so too does its evolution. The snack has become a canvas for creative fusions, blending its traditional crunch with international flavours. One popular Mexican-Indian fusion version replaces the classic potato filling with spiced beans and tangy salsa. Similarly, an Italian-style pani puri also exists, showcasing the dish’s remarkable versatility and ability to adapt to new tastes.

In 2023, Google celebrated July 12 as “Pani Puri Day” with an interactive Google Doodle to honour a remarkable world record. On this date in 2015, Indori Zyaka, a restaurant based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, set a world record by serving an astonishing 51 unique flavours of Pani Puri, showcasing the dish’s versatility and widespread appeal.

Stereotypes around Pani Puri

Despite its widespread popularity, Pani puri is not free from gender biases and stereotypes in India. Many perceive it as “a girl’s snack”, often observing more women than men at Pani puri stalls. An article published by The Wire attributes this stereotype to societal norms, cultural expectations, and women’s limited access to public spaces. However, countless men also express their love for pani puri, highlighting its universal appeal and establishing it as a gender-neutral snack enjoyed by all.

A common stereotype about pani puri is that street vendor preparations are often unhygienic. However, regulated stalls and homemade versions prioritise safety by using filtered water and fresh ingredients, effectively debunking contamination concerns. Moreover, in recent years, many street vendors have adopted improved hygiene practices, such as wearing gloves and using clean utensils, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for customers.

Popular South Korean YouTuber Mhyochi, aka Hyojeong Park, posted on X about her first panipuri experience while visiting India.

I tried my first Pani Puri in India🇮🇳 And it was freeee😍 pic.twitter.com/AvEyU7eEMu — Mhyochi (@mhyochi) December 3, 2022

Pani puri transcends borders, seamlessly blending tradition with global appeal. More than just a snack, it embodies cultural heritage, evokes fond memories of tangy evening treats with friends, and sparks lively discussions. Over time, it has woven itself into popular culture, with people expressing their love for pani puri through videos capturing their first experiences, as well as memes and songs that celebrate its charm. Pani puri's appeal goes far beyond its ingredients, serving as a powerful symbol of joy and shared memories for many Indians.