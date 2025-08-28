Global ‘8888’ protests highlight continuing resistance against junta rule in Myanmar

Protests were held in Myanmar and various cities across the world to mark the 37th anniversary of the August 8, 1988, uprising for democracy (which came to be known as “8888”) and to call for the ousting of the junta, which grabbed power through a military coup in February 2021.

The “8888” uprising is regarded as an important event that led the military to stage a coup before calling for elections in 1990. Many students and young activists who actively joined the resistance became leaders of the pro-democracy movement that challenged the military dictatorship.

The 2021 coup led to the brutal crackdown on media, political parties, and pro-democracy forces. As of August 22, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has documented 7,120 killings and 29,580 arrests over the past four years. Around 22,334 are still languishing in various prison facilities.

In 2022, protesters in Yangon carrying umbrellas with the Burmese number “8888” (၈၈၈၈) printed on them were arrested for opposing the coup.

This year, the Yangon Strike Group called on Myanmar citizens and solidarity groups in various countries to organize a similar “8888 Umbrella strike” in support of the resistance against the junta rule. The protest theme, “The unfinished 8888 — Together we struggle for people’s liberation,” aims to raise awareness about the continuing struggle against the dictatorship. A media report quoted a representative of the Yangon People’s Strike about the aim of the protest.

The main goal is to ensure that on the 37th anniversary of 8888, anti-dictatorship movements resound globally. The ‘8’ symbol is like our vanguard flag. Under this unified symbol, we want to see worldwide protests, marches, and powerful participation.

Tayzar San, a pro-democracy leader, was also quoted by the media. “[On this date], we will continue to march together until the very end of this unfinished, arduous journey toward [completing] the people’s revolution [for democracy],”

Numerous “8888 umbrella strikes” were held in France, South Korea, Australia, the United States, Dubai, and Prague, from August 5–7. Protests were also held in resistance-controlled areas of Sagaing Region and other areas in Myanmar.

Despite the tight security measures imposed by junta forces, a protest was also organized in Yangon by opposition forces, including the Yangon People’s Strike and the Yangon Revolutionary Four Brothers, and local residents. “The fascist military dictatorship, which is killing and annihilating the people as if they were enemies to maintain its grip on power, must be rooted out,” the groups declared.

People throughout Yangon hold 8888 umbrella strike protests AAMIJ / August 8 On this 37th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising, the Yangon People's Strike, Yangon 4 Brothers, and local residents came together to hold an anti-dictatorship movement. Despite the military council's… pic.twitter.com/m3AXN2dpGf — AAMIJ (Burma) (@aamij_burma) August 8, 2025

In an interview with Fortify Rights, protest leader Pyan Hlwar shared the inspiration for the 2022 umbrella strike.

Active public participation had started to fade. We needed a form of protest that protected people’s safety while still making a strong statement. So we came up with the idea for a silent umbrella strike.

His participation in the protest led to his arrest and detention. He continued to call for civil disobedience after his release from prison.

The people are the most important part of this revolution. This revolution is being carried forward by all kinds of people: frontline protesters, participants in the Civil Disobedience Movement, workers, students, and everyone who refuses to accept military rule. As the saying goes, “If we push together, we move forward.” Now, the military junta is trying to hold elections, but it’s illegal, and they will be rigged because it has nothing to do with the people’s will.

Kyaw Zwa Moe, executive editor of The Irrawaddy, an exiled Burmese media outlet, wrote about the similarities and differences between the 1988 and 2021 uprisings in Myanmar. He noted the role of online technologies in enabling wider participation of the people in the pro-democracy movement.

The people, too, played a crucial role — not just by fighting, but by funding. Digital platforms allowed for widespread crowdfunding, decentralized support and online organizing. In 1988, there were no mobile phones or internet — in fact, landlines barely functioned. In 2021, technology became a weapon of the people.

He summed up the legacy of “8888” and its lesson for today’s generation of activists.

The 1988 uprising did not fail. But it did not succeed either. It gave birth to a generation of fighters, thinkers and organizers. It brought democracy close—but not close enough. And it taught bitter lessons about how far the military would go to hold onto power. Based on those lessons, the Spring Revolution has reached a new level—thanks to new tools, the participation of a new generation, and a new kind of spirit. This time, the people are not just marching. They are fighting. And they won’t stop.

The embassies of Sweden, Norway, and the US released statements honoring the legacy of “8888.”