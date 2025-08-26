Cambodian workers face violence and threats amid escalating border tensions with Thailand

This article was published by Prachatai, an independent news site in Thailand. An edited version has been republished by Global Voices under a content-sharing agreement.

For the past few months, tensions have been rising at the Thai-Cambodian border as the two countries enter another territorial dispute. On July 24, the dispute escalated into an armed conflict, which lasted five days before Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in a meeting mediated by Malaysia as the current ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Chair.

Meanwhile, a wave of nationalism is rising in both countries. In Thailand, right-wing influencers are threatening violence against Cambodian migrant workers and calling on patriots to join them.

For example, a Cambodian worker in Bangkok’s Minburi District was assaulted by a group of men, according to a video clip that has been circulating online since July 25. Khaosod reported on July 26 that three Cambodian workers were injured after being attacked by a group of assailants. The police also noted that they saw posts on social media calling on Thais to show their patriotism by attacking Cambodians.

Living in fear

The hateful rhetoric and physical threats mean fear is now spreading among the Cambodian community in Thailand. Adisorn Kerdmongkol of Migrant Working Group (MWG), a network of civil society organizations working on protections for migrant workers, said some Cambodian workers are putting thanakha cream on their faces before leaving home so people would think that they are from Myanmar.

Made from grinding the bark of the thanakha tree, the yellow paste is used by people from Myanmar as skincare. While workers from Myanmar were previously targets of harassment by right-wing groups because of their anti-Myanmar junta activism, Adisorn said that presenting as being from Myanmar now provides safety for Cambodian workers who have instead become targets.

Adisorn noted that, whether they are targeting workers from Cambodia or from Myanmar, these right-wing groups often claim to target “troublemakers.” However, the escalating violence means that everyone is living in fear. Right-wing activists have even begun going door-to-door, asking if any Cambodians live there, or raiding construction sites and waiting around to attack Cambodian workers.

These threats continue, Adisorn said, despite a warning from police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong, who said on July 25 that he is aware that Thai people are angry, but that assault is a crime and will be prosecuted. He also asks people to be careful about using violent or inappropriate language online because it could escalate the situation and affect international relations.

The groups often say that they are trying to find “illegal migrants,” but Adisorn said that they were threatening everyone, regardless of their immigration status.

Adisorn said that these right-wing groups have gone into shops that employ migrants, demanded to know where the owner is and whether the employees have work permits, which is not something required by law. They have also been accompanied by police and labour officials, he said, alleging that they have some influence over the officials.

Adisorn noted that threats against Cambodian migrants intensified after Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on land mines amid the border disputes. When Thai and Cambodian troops began clashing at the border, the right-wing groups that once targeted migrants from Myanmar suddenly turned against Cambodian workers.

Thai economy to take a hit as workers flee

Adisorn said that Cambodian workers are choosing to leave Thailand in droves, while those who remain are only waiting for traffic at the border to clear before they go.

Those who stay are not only living in fear of being assaulted but also of exploitation by government officials. Adisorn said that officials are becoming more strict with the escalating situation, and many workers who are in the process of extending their permits are concerned that officials would take advantage of the situation and exploit them.

Cambodian refugees in Thailand are also facing a heightened risk, Adisorn said, as most are undocumented and officials have stopped conducting the appropriate checks as the tensions worsen. He noted that they are often political refugees fleeing threats from the Cambodian government, and that Cambodian communities are now paranoid and keeping to themselves.

Around 500,000 Cambodian workers hold permits to work in Thailand. Adisorn said that most are in the service and agricultural sectors, as well as in construction. These sectors will be affected if workers leave and do not return. He said that the harvest season is coming up for fruit orchards in Thailand's eastern provinces, and by October, it will be time to harvest sugarcane, which must be done within a limited timeframe. These industries rely heavily on Cambodian migrants to do the hard labor, and an entire year’s work would be wasted without them.

Damaged reputation

Adisorn is concerned that threats against Cambodian workers will damage Thailand’s global reputation.

The Phnom Penh Post reported that on July 28, Cambodian Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Heng Sour presented pictures in a tripartite workshop with the Labor Ministry, the International Labor Organization (ILO), and representatives of employer and worker organizations. They allegedly show a Cambodian worker attacked by “Thai extremists.” He condemned the violence as “unacceptable and a grave violation of human rights,” and claimed that migrants who do not speak Thai have been beaten on suspicion of being Cambodian.

The Cambodian Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training has called for a boycott of Thai products. In an open letter dated July 27, addressed to global brands, buyers, and consumers of Thai products, the Ministry raises concerns about violence and harassment against Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand and called on the Thai authorities to ensure the safety, dignity, and fair treatment of migrant workers.

The Thai government has issued a response. On July 26, spokesperson of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Anukool Pruksanusak, said that the Thai government does not condone violence against Cambodian migrants who are not involved in the conflict and warned that anyone attacking migrants will face charges.

On July 30, Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap responded to the open letter, stating that Thailand does not mistreat Cambodian workers but is trying to improve conditions for them. He cited a July 22 Cabinet Resolution allowing Cambodian workers to extend their stay without having to leave the country to renew their border passes, and said that Thai manufacturers have never responded with calls to boycott Cambodian products.

Action needed

But for Adisorn, without concrete action, the warnings are hollow. Thai authorities are not doing enough to ensure that workers feel safe enough to stay, Adisorn said. Instead of implementing safety measures for migrant workers, it would appear that officials are prioritizing monitoring the activities of Cambodian workers.

In a screenshot of a chat group on the messaging application Line provided by Adisorn, employers in Chumphon received a message on July 26 asking them to monitor the Cambodian migrants they employ and to notify the Chumphon Employment Office if the workers cause a disturbance or leave the area. The employers were also asked to raise awareness that Thailand does not intend to expel Cambodian workers.

Adisorn said that employers in other provinces received similar requests. In another image he provided, employers in Ratchaburi were also asked to ensure that their Cambodian employees follow the law and avoid political gatherings.

I asked in a provincial employment office Line group if I have to notify them if a Cambodian worker is assaulted. They told me to call the police. When messages like this come out, it looks like we are not serious about protecting Cambodian workers.

Adisorn fears these measures also perpetuate stereotypes that Cambodian workers are troublemakers, and that anti-migrant sentiment would only grow. To rebuild trust between Thais and Cambodians, he suggested Thailand must take anti-migrant sentiments seriously and expedite investigations into attacks on Cambodian workers.