See all those languages? The Lingua project at Global Voices works to bring down barriers to understanding through translation.

Learn more about Lingua  »

Telling humanity's stories as the Latin America Editor at Global Voices

A few hand-selected stories from Global Voices’ Latin America editor so you can get to know us better
Written byMelissa Vida
Posted 18 August 2025
Photo of Global Voices members and local people in Jordan, 2023, after a Global Voices conference.

Photo of Global Voices members and local people in Jordan, 2023, after a Global Voices conference. Photo from the author, used with permission.

Global Voices, the media and community to which I've dedicated years, needs help from people who are sick of the rise of strongman politics dismantling aid and pushing for AI in every corner of our media and brains.
The double hit of governments cutting funding for non-profits, alongside AI summaries on Google search, is putting human-led media at risk, with all that entails. More garbage (“AI slop”) online and more peddling dehumanizing politics, thanks to loads of money put into those narratives, and fewer human and humane voices. Our public discourse spaces deserve better.
Global Voices and its small staff (that includes me) need resources to continue what we do: seek, write, edit, and publish human stories for humane people like those I know on this platform.
Please consider getting to know us and donating so we can keep uplifting humanity's stories.

Support Global Voices as we publish more articles like this one


Learn more about our donation campaign.

Take it from me: I know the people who write the stories on Global Voices. I edit their work. It’s all real stuff. No ads. No selling your data. No strings attached to political criteria. It’s all pretty straightforward and honest work.
Below, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite GV stories that we've published recently from the Latin American and Spanish corner, so you get to know us better.
A Global Voices story makes you realize, or rather remember, that people on the other corner of the planet also cry for their urban trees that are felled without reason. We are in this together. I love this story by Estefania Salazar, from Caracas, Venezuela.
Anibal Isturdes, poet and environmentalist, Venezuela, said:
Even from the knife of ecocide, the resilient joy of hope arises.

Spanish artists reimagine Picasso's Guernica against the genocide in Gaza

Canva adaptation of Moreno Mural's artwork (@morenomural) by Global Voices. Art used with permission.

A story I reported on for Global Voices, but for which I have no words.
More than 80 years after the bombardment of Guernica in Spain, Palestine is experiencing widespread massacres at the hands of the Israeli authorities, exacerbated by the inaction of foreign powers, and children have not been spared. They, too, are victims of bombing, violence, and famine. According to the United Nations, since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinian children have been killed or injured. Many have died in their mothers’ arms.
Thanks to the translators who have published this story in Spanish, Arabic, Serbian, Greek, and Italian. Pain knows no borders and no languages. Thanks to the artists and PararLaGuerra.

A runner’s highs and lows in escaping Cuba

Photo of the author‘s running shoes.

Photo of the author‘s running shoes, used with permission.

When I was a high school student, my dream was to work for Courrier International, a French media that translates stories from around the world into French, allowing us to see a glimpse of how other people, in their language, understand life and politics. I'm realizing that by working for Global Voices, that dream came true.
I absolutely adored reading, and then carefully translating, this story of a Cuban filmmaker who escaped Cuba and goes for a jog (in Barcelona) to process it all. You can be in his head. Open your mind and support us. Thanks to Periodismo de Barrio and the author for this beautiful article.

Discover more unique stories from Latin America

The Bridge

The Bridge features personal essays, commentary, and creative non-fiction that illuminate differences in perception between local and international coverage of news events, from the unique perspective of members of the Global Voices community. Views expressed do not necessarily represent the opinion of the community as a whole. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byMelissa Vida

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Latin America Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved