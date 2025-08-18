Telling humanity's stories as the Latin America Editor at Global Voices

Photo of Global Voices members and local people in Jordan, 2023, after a Global Voices conference. Photo from the author, used with permission.
Global Voices, the media and community to which I've dedicated years, needs help from people who are sick of the rise of strongman politics dismantling aid and pushing for AI in every corner of our media and brains.
The double hit of governments cutting funding for non-profits, alongside AI summaries on Google search, is putting human-led media at risk, with all that entails. More garbage (“AI slop
”) online and more peddling dehumanizing politics, thanks to loads of money
put into those narratives, and fewer human and humane voices. Our public discourse spaces deserve better.
Global Voices and its small staff (that includes me) need resources to continue what we do: seek, write, edit, and publish human stories for humane people like those I know on this platform.
Please consider getting to know us
and donating so we can keep uplifting humanity's stories.
Take it from me: I know the people who write the stories on Global Voices. I edit their work. It’s all real stuff. No ads. No selling your data. No strings attached to political criteria. It’s all pretty straightforward and honest work.
Below, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite GV stories that we've published recently from the Latin American and Spanish corner, so you get to know us better.
A Global Voices story makes you realize, or rather remember, that people on the other corner of the planet also cry for their urban trees that are felled without reason. We are in this together. I love this story by Estefania Salazar, from Caracas, Venezuela.
Anibal Isturdes, poet and environmentalist, Venezuela, said:
Even from the knife of ecocide, the resilient joy of hope arises.
Canva adaptation of Moreno Mural's artwork (@morenomural) by Global Voices. Art used with permission.
A story I reported on for Global Voices
, but for which I have no words.
More than 80 years after the bombardment of Guernica in Spain, Palestine is experiencing widespread massacres at the hands of the Israeli authorities, exacerbated by the inaction of foreign powers, and children have not been spared. They, too, are victims of bombing, violence, and famine. According to the United Nations, since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinian children have been killed or injured. Many have died in their mothers’ arms.
Thanks to the translators who have published this story in Spanish, Arabic, Serbian, Greek, and Italian. Pain knows no borders and no languages. Thanks to the artists and PararLaGuerra.
Photo of the author‘s running shoes, used with permission.
When I was a high school student, my dream was to work for Courrier International
, a French media that translates stories from around the world into French, allowing us to see a glimpse of how other people, in their language, understand life and politics. I'm realizing that by working for Global Voices
, that dream came true.
I absolutely adored reading, and then carefully translating, this story of a Cuban filmmaker who escaped Cuba and goes for a jog (in Barcelona) to process it all. You can be in his head. Open your mind and support us. Thanks to Periodismo de Barrio and the author for this beautiful article.