GV Fundraiser: Announcing gifts for donation milestones

Fund independent multilingual media and get a gift from Global Voices
Written byGlobal Voices Announcements
Posted 12 August 2025
A photo of the gifts global Voices will be giving to supporters who hit certain donation milestones.

Image made with CanvaPro.

In July 2025, Global Voices launched our donation campaign with the ambitious goal of raising USD 250,000 to support our newsroom and translation services.

As a thank you for supporting Global Voices, we're sending out exclusive gifts to those who hit certain donation milestones! If you'd like to order some of the new gifts, we're happy to discount the amount of your earlier donation from a merch order. Just let us know in the comments on the donation form.

Of course, if you'd like to give an entirely new donation, that would be great. We need, and appreciate, every dollar!

Those who donate a total of USD 75 or more can choose a GV mug, USD 100 or more, a GV tote bag, USD 150 or more a beanie or hat, and USD 200 and up will get a metal GV water bottle. Thank you so much for your consideration and support during this challenging time — newsrooms like ours can't run without the generous support of readers like you.

If you'd like to donate or increase your donation to reach the above milestones, find the donation form here:


