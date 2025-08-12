GV Fundraiser: Announcing gifts for donation milestones
As a thank you for supporting Global Voices, we're sending out exclusive gifts to those who hit certain donation milestones! If you'd like to order some of the new gifts, we're happy to discount the amount of your earlier donation from a merch order. Just let us know in the comments on the donation form.
Of course, if you'd like to give an entirely new donation, that would be great. We need, and appreciate, every dollar!
If you'd like to donate or increase your donation to reach the above milestones, find the donation form here:
<h4>Support Global Voices as we publish more articles like this one</h4>
Learn more about our donation campaign.
