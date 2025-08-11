Start your day with coffee and a Global Voices story

This edited piece was first published on the author's blog.

I joined Global Voices in July 2006. After almost two decades, I am still part of the GV newsroom as an author and editor for Southeast Asia. I was having a video call with my daughter in December 2024 during the GV summit in Kathmandu when I realized she was only a year old when I attended my first GV summit in 2006 in Delhi. That’s how long I’ve been with GV which meant I celebrated important life moments while being part of the GV community.

GV was more than just a platform for bloggers when it was founded in 2004. I have always believed that it represents what is good about the internet. My belief in GV’s legacy was reaffirmed during the Kathmandu summit which inspired us to reflect about the power of community and collaboration.

Looking back, it’s amazing how GV pushed forward the idea that those who write or blog about their lives and their communities should be given a bigger platform where they can share and discuss their ideas. Instead of being distracted by the debate over whether bloggers should be recognized as journalists, GV produced stories based on what is being shared by ordinary internet users. GV was bold enough to amplify the views of social media users before it became the norm for the mainstream press to check what’s trending online.

GV led numerous initiatives that sought to address the problems we encounter online which led to projects such as Lingua, Rising Voices, Advox, Newsframes, and Civic Media Observatory. We do not merely verify reports since our contributors and media partners are mostly on the ground reporting from the frontlines and providing coverage to people’s concerns that are often underreported. We highlight local perspectives, we provide context to viral narratives, and our stories are not intended to chase clout or profit but to empower our communities. GV continues to fulfill this mission despite its meagre resources.

I will not get tired of telling my friends and people I meet at various events that if they are looking for an online resource to understand what’s happening in the world, GV can serve as their guide. I make this recommendation not just because I am part of the GV community but also because the work of GV speaks for itself. I start my day with coffee and a GV story, and I guarantee that this life hack will also immensely add value to your online experience. Our homepage provides global news curated by our network of volunteers, contributors, and media partners. A deep dive into our website reveals an archive of stories brimming with authenticity.

A decade ago, I wrote about the impact of GV on my life and how it offered an alternative to an online world undermined by disinformation, state-backed cybercrimes, and big tech’s evil schemes. GV survived and remained true to its vision despite these challenges and the rapidly deteriorating media environment.

Unfortunately, the changing media landscape could further restrict the space that would allow independent and citizen media-driven outlets like GV to thrive and continue their work more effectively. This is quite troubling because we need more platforms like GV that can narrate and break down the consequences of reduced diverse media voices in our respective countries.

Amid the crisis we face today, our collective solidarity is what truly matters. Our hope lies in our community and our global audience, which appreciates the role of GV and independent media in upholding people’s right to credible information. Help us promote the work of GV. Write for GV. Be part of the community. Spread the word about GV and how donating to this community is a generous act that would enable it to lead more innovations and interventions in shaping the future of the internet.

#KeepGVStrong: Here’s how you can send a donation gift to GV.