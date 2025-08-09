Dancing for Peace: How schools are uniting Nigeria through culture

Across Nigeria, from the bustling streets of Lagos in the South West to the quiet communities of Taraba State in the North East, schools are finding creative ways to plant the seeds of peace and unity among their students. Their method? Culture.

At the heart of this transformation is the idea that music, dance, and cultural appreciation can do more than entertain: They can unite.

“One of our main objectives is peace-building,” Nuradeen Bello, Director of the Womanhood School of Health Sciences in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, told Peace News Network (PNN).

Our students come from different tribes and religions. Cultural activities help them see beyond those differences and appreciate each other’s traditions.

At his institution, students from diverse backgrounds, including Christians, Muslims, Gbagis, Hausas, Igbos, Yorubas, Nupes, Kanuris, and Ebiras, come together to showcase traditional foods, costumes, and ceremonies. Bello believes this exposure builds a deep-rooted respect that textbooks alone can’t provide. He added:

Some of our students had never even heard the Ebira language before. After participating in our events, they not only heard it, they celebrated it. When there’s unity, peace follows naturally.

Bello emphasized that cultural education starts early at his school. He added that by the time students graduate, they have participated in at least two or three cultural events. Bello said the impact is lasting, teaching students tolerance and preparing them for peaceful living wherever they go.

He suggested that if other schools embraced such an approach, it could promote unity and tolerance in Nigeria. He said:

All schools should aim to harmonize their activities to include everyone. Every student should be recognized and given a sense of belonging.

He stressed that this would bring harmony and unity in schools, helping peace naturally thrive.

Culture as a bridge in the South

In Lagos, Obialunamma Chidindu, a schoolteacher at Moral Esteem School in Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, has seen how powerful cultural showcases can be — especially during events attended by parents from across Nigeria. She noted:

Cultural dance presentations help foster unity. When Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo dances are performed together, it creates an atmosphere of shared appreciation.

Chidindu admitted she shared the Igbo dance from a recent school event on her social media because she choreographed it. But she made clear:

It wasn’t just the Igbo culture represented. We had Hausa and Yoruba too. Everyone was celebrated, and all the parents, regardless of tribe, appreciated the diversity.

She believes every school can find its rhythm when it comes to promoting culture, even if not during major events like graduation. Chidindu noted that some schools observe Cultural Day on Democracy Day or other national holidays. “What matters is the intention — bringing people together through shared experience,” she said.

On the impact on their students, she added that the dances were not just entertainment, but helped them appreciate one another regardless of tribal differences. “You can see that spirit of unity being cultivated through such events,” she said.

One of the major challenges facing the cultural programs is preference given to a particular tribe or tribes during an event, which Chidindu feels might trigger reactions from other tribes in the school.

According to her, the organizers must avoid limiting such a cultural show to a particular tribe, as other groups should also be represented. “People might start thinking, ‘Oh, this tribe is more important, that’s why they’re being showcased,’” she said. To address such a challenge, she advised having performances from at least three different tribes in the school.

Unity dances and young minds in Abuja

Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, head of the Cultural and Creative Club at LEA Primary School, Zuba in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, organizes a yearly “Unity Dance” that brings together students from various ethnic groups in the capital. Abubakar shared:

The children are always excited. They learn dances from other tribes and wear traditional outfits. It makes them feel seen and included.

He added that such cultural events in schools promote national development and peaceful coexistence by encouraging unity among citizens, especially when children are introduced to it early.

Nigeria is a country with many ethnic groups, especially in the North. If children are taught to appreciate each other’s cultures, they will grow up respecting one another.

He emphasized that the aim is to teach children mutual understanding to help foster peaceful coexistence, urging other schools to adopt such good practices to show their pupils that this will help promote peace in their communities.

For him, the dances aren't just about fun, they're about building national identity. Abubakar explained:

These events help children understand one another and develop empathy early. This is where peace starts on the playground, not just at peace summits.

He said the positive response has been overwhelming. He noted that when he introduced the idea to his school, everyone embraced it.

The children look forward to it, and as teachers, we are happy about it because it undeniably builds mutual understanding, which contributes to peace in the country.

Strengthening identity in the Northeast

In Taraba State, Suleiman Muhammad Adamu, director of Albayan School, echoed the same sentiment. He noted:

We organize cultural celebrations so that students can understand and appreciate their traditions and those of their peers.

For Adamu, it’s not just about showing off tribal dances; It’s about shaping identity and fostering pride. He said:

Many children have little exposure to cultures outside their own. These events deepen their understanding and spark curiosity about others.

The bigger picture: Peace beyond the classroom

Prince Charles Dickson, team lead at Tattaaunawa Roundtable Initiative (TRICentre) in Jos, sees the ripple effect. As someone committed to dialogue and nonviolent approaches to conflict, he believes cultural expressions like dance are powerful instruments for healing, education, and bridge-building, especially among young people.

He described the idea of using cultural dance in schools as a tool for peacebuilding in Nigeria as both timely and deeply significant. He explained:

Dance, rooted in local heritage and identity becomes more than performance, it becomes shared memory, emotional release, and communal affirmation.

He added:

When embedded into school curricula or extracurricular activities, it not only celebrates diversity but also teaches tolerance, empathy, and coexistence in a way that is non-threatening and joyful.

In a country as diverse as Nigeria, where tribal and religious tensions have long caused friction, these stories from classrooms across the country serve as a quiet revolution. They prove that peacebuilding can start with a song, a step, and a shared plate of traditional food.

As Bello put it, “We are not just teaching our students to pass exams, we are teaching them to live together.”