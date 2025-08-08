Tyap Wikimedia User Group: Revitalizing Nigeria's Tyap language with digital tools and platforms

Tyap is a dialect cluster of Plateau languages that is spoken in the Middle-Belt region in Nigeria. Like many of the languages spoken in this area, Tyap language is currently affected by Hausa language dominance. However, there is still hope as a group of language advocates are using a Tyap Wikimedia platform launched in 2020 to promote the language.

In a chat with Global Voices, Kambai Akau, language advocate and Executive Director of Tyap Wikimedians Organization, discussed the ways they are trying to revitalize and preserve the Tyap language.

Global Voices: Please tell us about yourself

KA: I am a minoritized language advocate. It is my desire that minoritized languages are preserved from extinction because languages are identities of people. I am from Southern Kaduna, a part of Nigeria where numerous tribes live and many Niger-Congo and Chadic-Afro-Asiatic languages are spoken. Hausa is majorly spoken in Northern Nigeria, and it is a threat to the existence of other languages. I majorly work on my mother tongue, the Tyap language and other Platoid languages.

GV: Can you share some background information about Tyap and its current status

KA: Tyap language is not taught in schools. At the moment, the language has a few literary materials which are primers written in the early ’90's and a few unpublished materials. Currently, there is a language development board called Tyap Language Development Board that is made up of elderly people without much financial resources to fund this project. There are a number of materials including the A̱gban swáng a̱lyiat (the Tyap dictionary) project which we hope to be published this year through our partnership with Wikitongues. Tyap also has Wikipedia and Wiktionary pages, but those who are literate in the language are few. Because of this high level of illiteracy, many of those who can speak the language do not know how to write it. People living in the villages prefer speaking English to their children instead of Tyap. This did not used to be the case fifteen years ago. Kids are growing up and viewing Tyap as inferior to English and Hausa. This is a pathetic situation, and if we do not make efforts to save this language, it is going to die within the next twenty-five years.

GV: What motivated you to start preserving the Tyap language through Wikipedia?

KA: I grew up as a child who didn't know how to speak my native language. So, I always felt ashamed of the language itself. But as I became a teenager, I started becoming aware of my identity because I grew up in Benin City and was surrounded by classmates who bore Indigenous names and spoke their languages, while I was the only one who did not speak my Indigenous language and bear foreign names. Later on, I read a lot of history books, through which I learned about anthropology and different cultures. Something happened around 2007; I listened to a lecture delivered by Dr. Charles Soludo, the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. In the lecture, he told the story of how he readopted his African name. This story also changed my views about my identity. I tried to translate some English words into Tyap. When I visited my village later, I asked some of the elders to tell me the equivalent of some English words in Tyap. I discovered that not all of them could speak the language; some weren't even interested in it. That's when I realized the language was dying. If the elders couldn't speak the language fluently as of 2007, imagine the current state of the language. All these factors motivated me to take action.

GV: How do you ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the Tyap language content on Wikipedia, given the lack of standardized orthography or documentation?

KA: To ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the Tyap language content, the Tyap dialect used in all Wikimedia projects is the Mabarado dialect (proper dialect). Contributors who speak other dialects are welcome to use their own dialect, and we would translate it back to the Tyap proper dialect. We call it the Tyap proper to differentiate between the Tyap variety spoken in Atyapland and other variants, such as Gworok and Fantswam, which their speakers consider distinct languages. On the Tyap Wikipedia, an administrator reviews texts and edits grammatical errors provided by contributors. A New Testament Bible is also available in Tyap, and we use its spelling as the standard, with some exceptions, such as using ‘c’ instead of ‘ch’ to represent the /tʃ/ sound. The Tyap Wikipedia and Tyap Wiktionary features a modification tool that enables speakers of other Tyap dialects to translate articles into their respective dialects. Although the other variants lack their own orthography, we are working on creating a unified orthography for these dialects.

GV: What role do you think Wikipedia can play in promoting language preservation and revitalization efforts for endangered languages like Tyap?

KA: Wikipedia is doing a great job in preserving endangered languages by providing a free platform for the documentation of languages like Tyap. Some people might not be able to create or maintain a website for documenting this language if they were to pay for the domains. The foundation can do more by supporting the publication of tangible materials such as books in minority languages. They should consider the economic disadvantages faced by the speakers of some languages who do not have access to the internet or mobile phones. I am thinking about the possibility for the foundation to establish a printing press similar to that of the University presses such as Oxford University Press. This printing press could print the materials created by volunteers at zero cost and distribute them worldwide so that people can easily access them.

GV: Can you share any success stories or notable achievements in your efforts to preserve the Tyap language through Wikipedia?

KA: The creation of the Tyap Wikipedia project is a success story itself. It became the seventh language-specific Wikipedia to be approved in Nigeria in just two years. That's a great achievement in a country where over 500 languages are spoken.

GV: What are some of the most significant challenges you face in terms of resources, funding, or support for your Wikipedia-based language preservation efforts?

I personally struggled with internet access due to faulty smartphone, and an unstable internet connection and power supply in my area. When we started the Tyap Wikipedia project we faced difficulties while translating technical terms. We had to invite contributors to help coin new terms, which were submitted to the Tyap Language Development Board for review. Unfortunately, the board was not cooperative. We have a limited human resource capacity. This is slowing down the work. In terms of funding, we continue to fund some activities from our pockets. After the programs, we struggle to fund other activities. Wikipedia provided a general support fund for us last year, but the fund was not enough. With this support, we were able to provide mobile devices and internet subscriptions for some contributors. We hope to do more in the future.

GV: How do you envision the future of the Tyap language?