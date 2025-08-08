AfCFTA economic integration initiative aims to create free trade area in Africa

Africa has few initiatives seeking to boost economic integration that benefit all countries on the continent. This is precisely what the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative aims to achieve.

Before the African Union launched this initiative in Johannesburg in 2015, which aims to create a single market where African businesses won’t have to deal with burdensome customs and red tape, the continent relied heavily on the import of non-African products rather than intra-African trade. While the AfCFTA might not solve the continent’s dependence on foreign products, it helps reduce it. For example, the safou (African plum), a fruit originally found in Central Africa, especially Cameroon, is now available in Ghana thanks to the AfCFTA.

Ten years after its establishment in 2015, the AfCFTA is successfully bringing together several countries. Of the continent’s 55 countries, 47 have signed and ratified this agreement, while seven are yet to ratify: Benin, Libya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan. Eritrea is the only country that has neither signed nor ratified the agreement.

To better understand the importance of this unprecedented agreement, Global Voices interviewed Sadou Alizé Mouktar, a Nigerien journalist who made a documentary on the matter in 2022 as part of the African Union Media Fellowship. This 36-minute-long film highlights the benefits the AfCFTA brings to the businesses of two African women, Jacqueline Tientcheu and Florence Tomazia.

Jean Sovon (JS): How does the AfCFTA help economic integration on the African continent?

Sadou Alizé Mouktar (SAM) : Ce qui m’a frappé dans la ZLECAf, c’est son ambition inédite : rassembler 55 pays africains dans un seul marché commun. Contrairement à d'autres accords régionaux ou bilatéraux, la ZLECAf est la plus vaste zone de libre-échange au monde en nombre de pays, avec pour objectif d’accroître le commerce intra-africain qui reste encore très faible, autour de 16 %, comparé à d'autres régions du monde. À travers ce film, j’ai montré comment la ZLECAf ne se limite pas à un accord économique. C’est un levier de transformation structurelle, un moteur de l’Agenda 2063 de l’Union africaine [dont l'un des objectifs est de rendre l'Afrique prospère en se fondant sur la croissance inclusive et le développement durable durant les 50 prochaines années]. Elle favorise l’interconnexion des chaînes de valeur africaines, l’autonomisation des producteurs locaux et une plus grande souveraineté économique du continent.

Sadou Alizé Mouktar (SAM): What struck me most about the AfCFTA was its innovative goal of bringing together 55 African countries in a single common market. Unlike other regional or bilateral agreements, the AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area in terms of the number of countries. Its objective is to increase intra-African trade, which, compared to other regions of the world, remains extremely low at around 16 percent. With this documentary, I showed how the AfCFTA is more than just an economic agreement. It's a catalyst for structural change, a driving force for the African Union's Agenda 2063 [of which one of the objectives is to make Africa prosperous through inclusive growth and sustainable development over the next 50 years]. It fosters interconnected African value chains, the self-reliance of local producers, and greater economic sovereignty for the continent.

JS: What opportunities does the AfCFTA offer African SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and entrepreneurs? Has it improved the competitiveness of African economies in the global market?

SAM : Lors de mon voyage au Cameroun et au Ghana, j’ai réalisé que la ZLECAf ouvre de nouveaux marchés aux PME africaines, comme l’exemple de Jacqueline Tientcheu qui exporte désormais ses produits « made in Cameroon » au Ghana, en contournant les lourdeurs douanières d’antan. Elle crée des opportunités de croissance, de diversification des exportations et surtout, elle stimule l’innovation locale. Les entrepreneurs peuvent désormais penser régional avant de penser global, ce qui constitue une étape cruciale pour renforcer leur compétitivité. Bien sûr, l’impact est encore progressif, mais la dynamique enclenchée est prometteuse. La ZLECAf pousse les États à harmoniser leurs politiques commerciales et à investir dans l’infrastructure, deux éléments clés pour améliorer la compétitivité à long terme.

SAM: During my trip to Cameroon and Ghana, I learned that the AfCFTA opens up new markets to African SMEs. For example, Jacqueline Tientcheu now exports her “made in Cameroon” products to Ghana, bypassing burdensome customs procedures. It creates growth opportunities, export diversity, and spurs local innovation. Entrepreneurs can now go regional before going global, a vital step in improving their competitiveness. Although the impact is gradual, the momentum is promising. The AfCFTA encourages countries to harmonize their trade policies and invest in infrastructure, which is key for improving their long-term competitiveness.

JS: What is the key to these two women entrepreneurs becoming partners between Cameroon and Ghana?

SAM: La clé du succès dans le partenariat entre les deux entrepreneuses, Jacqueline Tientcheu (Cameroun) et Florence Tomazia (Ghana), réside dans l’exploitation concrète des opportunités offertes par la ZLECAf, notamment la suppression des barrières douanières, la confiance mutuelle, et une vision commune du commerce intra-africain. Leur collaboration repose aussi sur une complémentarité stratégique : l’une produit et valorise localement, l’autre distribue et ouvre le marché régional. Ce partenariat incarne parfaitement l’esprit de la ZLECAf.

SAM: The successful partnership between the women entrepreneurs, Jacqueline Tientcheu (Cameroon) and Florence Tomazia (Ghana), comes from taking full advantage of the opportunities the AfCFTA has to offer, especially the removal of trade barriers, mutual trust, and a shared vision of intra-African trade. Their collaboration also rests on strategic complementarity. One produces and sells locally, while the other distributes, opening up the regional market. This partnership perfectly epitomizes the spirit of AfCFTA.

JS: Are non-African food products often preferred over products from neighboring African countries? If so, why?

SAM: Dans de nombreux pays africains, les produits alimentaires non africains sont souvent préférés à ceux provenant d’autres pays africains voisins. Aujourd’hui, il est parfois plus facile de manger asiatique ou européen en Afrique que de goûter aux produits du pays voisin. Ce n’est pas un hasard, c’est un héritage commercial, logistique et culturel. Beaucoup de consommateurs perçoivent encore les produits importés comme étant de meilleure qualité, plus sûrs ou mieux conditionnés. Autre problème, il est parfois plus facile d’importer un produit d’Europe ou de Chine que d’en acheminer un depuis le pays voisin, faute d’infrastructures comme les routes… A titre d'exemple, les coûts de transport entre pays africains sont souvent plus élevés que ceux entre l’Afrique et d'autres continents. Mais la ZLECAf change la donne à condition qu’on la rende visible et concrète pour les citoyens.

SAM: In many African countries, non-African food products are often preferred over those from neighboring African countries. Today, it’s sometimes easier to eat Asian or European food in Africa than to sample products from neighboring countries. It is no accident, but a commercial, logistical, and cultural legacy. Many consumers still consider imported products to be of better quality, safer, or in better condition. Another problem is that it’s sometimes easier to import a product from Europe or China than to transport one from a neighboring country, due to a lack of infrastructure, like roads. For example, transport costs between African countries are often higher than between Africa and other continents. However, the AfCFTA is a game-changer, provided we make it known and practical for citizens.

JS: What are the main barriers to the participation of all African countries in the AfCFTA?

SAM : Plusieurs obstacles m'ont sauté aux yeux, notamment: le manque d’information claire sur les bénéfices de la ZLECAf pour les petites économies ; la crainte de la concurrence intra-africaine, notamment pour les pays dont les industries sont encore peu développées ; les contraintes logistiques et douanières toujours persistantes et le manque de volonté politique ou de moyens techniques pour aligner les politiques commerciales. Certains pays hésitent à ratifier parce qu’ils redoutent une perte de revenus douaniers, ou manquent d’infrastructures de base pour tirer profit de l’accord. Cela montre à quel point l’accompagnement technique et la sensibilisation sont essentiels.

SAM: Several barriers caught my eye, especially the lack of clear information on the AfCFTA benefits for small economies; the fear of intra-African competition, particularly in countries with underdeveloped industries; the ongoing logistical and customs constraints; and the lack of political willingness or technical resources to harmonize trade policies. Some countries are reluctant to ratify the agreement because they fear losing customs revenue or lack the basic infrastructure to reap the benefits. This shows how vital technical support and awareness-raising are.

Find the full documentary here:

JS: What challenges did you face with this project?

SAM : L’un des défis majeurs a été la réticence de certains acteurs clés à s’engager dans le projet, ce qui a bouleversé l’organisation initiale. À l’origine, le tournage devait se dérouler au Rwanda, avec une entrepreneure spécialisée dans l’exportation de café vers le Ghana. Tout était prêt mais à la dernière minute, elle s’est désistée, alors que le processus était déjà enclenché. J’ai repris mes recherches, exploré d'autres pistes, jusqu’à ce que je découvre Madame Jacqueline Tientcheu au Cameroun. Je tiens d’ailleurs à la remercier pour son engagement et son courage. Elle était en période de convalescence, suite à une intervention chirurgicale. Mais elle s’est rendue disponible pour que ce projet. C’est une femme inspirante et engagée pour la cause du « made in Africa ». Ce genre de rencontre donne tout son sens à mon métier. Réaliser ce film a été une expérience à la fois exaltante et éprouvante. D’abord sur le plan logistique : filmer dans plusieurs pays, parfois dans des conditions instables, avec des moyens limités, a exigé beaucoup de ténacité. Certains acteurs, malgré leur enthousiasme, étaient méfiants face à la caméra ou redoutaient des implications politiques. Je dois aussi évoquer le contexte politique au Niger qui, malheureusement, a ralenti la diffusion du film. Mais cela ne m’a pas découragé. Je continue à œuvrer pour que ce film soit diffusé et soutenu à travers tout le continent.

SAM: One significant challenge was the reluctance of some key participants to commit to the project, which disrupted the initial organization. The filming was initially set to take place in Rwanda, with a woman entrepreneur specializing in coffee exports to Ghana. Everything was ready, but she pulled out at the last minute when the process was already underway. I resumed my search and explored other options until I found Jacqueline Tientcheu in Cameroon. I want to thank her for her strength and commitment. Although recovering from a surgical procedure, she made herself available for this project. She is an inspirational woman committed to the “made in Africa” cause. This kind of encounter makes my job worthwhile. Making this documentary was both exhilarating and challenging, primarily regarding logistics. Filming in several countries, sometimes in unstable conditions with limited resources, required much tenacity. Despite their enthusiasm, some participants were wary in front of the camera or feared political implications. I also have to mention the political situation in Niger, which unfortunately delayed the documentary’s release. However, this didn’t discourage me. I continued to work to ensure the documentary’s release throughout the continent.

JS: Does Africa now have sufficient resources to ensure effective regional integration?

SAM : Les moyens existent, mais ils doivent être activés et coordonnés. L’Afrique a des ressources humaines, des compétences, des politiques-cadres comme l’Agenda 2063, et maintenant un accord comme la ZLECAf. Mais il faut renforcer les infrastructures de transport et de commerce ; harmoniser les politiques nationales avec les cadres continentaux ; encourager la jeunesse et les femmes à investir le champ économique régional et, surtout, créer un écosystème de confiance entre les États, les institutions et les citoyens. Mon film est un appel à cette action concrète. Il montre que c’est possible. Certains le font déjà, il ne reste qu’à amplifier la dynamique.