Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge

To encourage Nate on his cycling journey, GVers from Nepal put together a Nepali-language playlist
Written bySydney Allen
Posted 6 August 2025
A screenshot from Resham रेशम - Prakash Dutraj, one of the songs in the GV Nepali playlist.

A screenshot from Resham रेशम – Prakash Dutraj, one of the songs in the GV Nepali playlist. Screenshot via YouTube. Fair use.

Global Voices has a special relationship with Nepalese culture. Many of our longtime contributors are from Nepal, allowing us to cover Nepali languages, art, literature, history, politics, and news. One of our closest media partners is The Nepali Times, and Kathmandu was even the site of our 2024 summit, where we met for two days of connection, collaboration, and conversation with journalists, activists, technologists, and others from around the world.

This is one of the reasons that long-time Global Voices supporter Nathan Matias (Nate) decided to embark on an Everest Roam cycling challenge, where riders climb more than 10,000 meters in elevation (32,809 feet) in less than 36 hours, riding a minimum distance of 400 kilometers (248 miles). He made this journey to help Global Voices meet our goal of raising USD 250,000 to continue our crucial work of cross-border reporting, translation, and supporting underrepresented communities, as we've been doing for the past 20 years.

To help Nate along his journey, members of Global Voices’ Nepalese community made a Nepali-language playlist for him to listen to during the ride. Enjoy the full playlist here:

In addition to a Nepali-language playlist, the community also put together a general playlist, which can be found here.

