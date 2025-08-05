Climbing a virtual Everest with the Global Voices community playlist

Over the course of three days, GVer Nate Matias cycled the equivalent of 10,000 meters in elevation to help raise money for Global Voices. That's a lot of miles, and, to help him along his journey, Global Voices community members made a playlist for him to listen to during the ride.

Here is the full community-sourced playlist made for his journey!

We asked some community members to give context for their song choices. Here are their stories.

“Jerusalem” by Fairouz and Ziad Rahbani

Elisa Marvena recommended the song “Jerusalem,” which has many versions, but she recommends the one by the iconic Lebanese artist Fairouz. She explains what the song means to her here:

“It's difficult to overstate the impact of Fairouz‘s legacy on [Southwest Asia and North Africa] SWANA's music and culture. Although she is a Lebanese Christian born in the ’30s, her music and persona surpass geographic, national, generational, class, ethnic, and religious identities.

With the contribution of different composers and producers, and most notably her son Ziad Rahbani [a Lebanese producer, composer, pianist, playwright, and political commentator], who passed away last month, she also touched several music styles. But this song in particular is an anthem — a love song to Al Quds, the city of Jerusalem.

Through its poetic lines and metaphors, it speaks about grief, destitution, resistance, and liberation. And you don't even need to understand the language to grasp the depth of its sentiment, or to weep while listening to it. I always get goosebumps. However, what I shared [for the playlist] were two versions of it, neither of which is by Fairouz herself, but I feel both do it justice.”

“Zamilou” by Bu Kolthoum | بو كلثوم – زمّلوا

Lara AlMalakeh shared this 2018 song by Bu Kolthoum, a Syrian rapper who is steadily gaining a following in the Netherlands. Lara shares what her work means for women:

“So the song is by a Syrian rapper who came to the Netherlands as a refugee, and took the stage name Bou Kulthoum (which is derived from the Arab culture). This song is empowering to women, talking about the strength and the impact they have, which is often disregarded in Arab societies.

That's why I love this song and also always support Bou Kulthoum, who's struggling to be recognized by the industry.”

The album “Ibérica y Latina” by Gaélica

Estefanía Salazar shared a fabulous album that's as diverse as the GV community!

“Ibérica y Latina” (2005) is a joyful instrumental tune by the Venezuelan world music band Gaélica, that brings together sounds from Madeira Island (Portugal), the Galicia province (Spain), and the Americas, all present in Venezuela's cultural makeup. Really, it conveys a ‘rise and shine’ feeling. Don't miss 3:10 onwards.

The inside story is this: Those sounds come from the fusion of the Madeiran and Galician communities that migrated to Venezuela after the Second World War and local sounds. It reflects the mix that can happen anywhere — culturally or musically. In the piece, you can hear pipes, and yes, they use pipes in Galicia (which comes from an even older Celtic influence).

I heard it first as a wake-up call — one of the most joyful I have heard in the early morning!”

A selection of Caribbean-inspired hits

Candice Stewart, a regular contributor for the GV Caribbean team, put together a list of songs to help energize Nate throughout his journey.

“Call me a ‘selecta’ or a DJ. LOL. My selections for Nate’s playlist draw inspiration from the heart of the Caribbean, especially my homeland, Jamaica, and my other love, Trinidad and Tobago, with a few gems from artists across the region. The mix was curated to send Nate on a journey: songs to offer blessings, guidance, and protection as he begins his Everest push; songs that teach patience, grit, and verve; and songs that manifest victory and a winner’s mindset.

From the spiritual grounding of ‘23rd Psalm’ by Buju Banton ft. Morgan Heritage and ‘Lord Watch Over Our Shoulders’ by Garnett Silk to the motivational fire of ‘Far From Finished,’ by Voice and ‘Winning Right Now’ by Agent Sasco, each track carries intention. Then there are the feel-good, hype-man anthems, tunes like ‘Shake The Place’ by Machel Montano and Destra Garcia, ‘Cocoa Tea’ by Kes, ‘What Am I Gonna Do’ by Buju Banton ft. Nadine Sutherland, and ‘Come Home’ by Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous, that should spark Nate’s inner dance party and keep his spirit lifted.”

“Active” by Asake and Travis Scott

Finally, GV contributor Pamela Ephraim choose a sporty, energizing song with a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin expressions to push Nate to the finish line.

“I chose this high‑energy Afrobeats track because it’s all about being fully engaged, confident, and thriving.

Asake repeatedly sings ‘Oh man, I’m active.’ It’s a clear affirmation of being on top of his game. The lyrics emphasize strength, hustle, and presence, using Yoruba and Pidgin expressions like kampe (meaning “strong/cemented”) to reinforce his resilience.”

In addition to a general playlist, to honor the Nepalese roots of the cycling challenge, GV community members in Nepal put together a playlist highlighting Nepali language songs.