Goma: Mental health support for conflict victims required for sustainable peace in DRC

Anicet Kimonyo originally wrote this article for Peace News Network on June 30, 2025. Global Voices republished an edited version as part of a content partnership agreement.

The trauma people experience as a result of the ongoing conflict between the state armed forces and the M23 Rebel Movement in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) isn’t just physical. The psychological impact is just as heavy.

In Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province in the east of the country, the conflict has left some of the population in ever-growing psychological distress, often without adequate support.

Since late January 2025, Goma has been under M23 rebel control. This takeover followed violent clashes with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in urban areas. According to the United Nations, this fighting killed more than 3,000 people and injured thousands more in Goma. As the M23 continued to advance in eastern DRC, hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, and around 7,000 were killed.

Psychological trauma

Aside from the casualties and material destruction, this conflict has left deep psychological scars. Noëlla Manegabe, a mother, told Peace News Network (PNN).

Ma fille allait bien avant la guerre. Après les combats, elle ne comprenait plus les instructions simples. Lorsqu'on lui demandait un jerrycan, elle rapportait une casserole. Je pensais que c'était juste un mal de tête jusqu'à ce que les médecins m'orientent vers un centre de santé mentale.

My daughter was fine before the conflict. After the fighting, she no longer understood simple instructions. When asked for a jerrycan [a gas canister], she brought a saucepan. I thought it was just a headache until doctors referred us to a mental health center.

Since March, the number of consultations at the Saint Vincent de Paul psychiatric center in Goma has tripled. Eugène Bashombe, a psychiatrist at the hospital, reported the admission of more than 700 new patients in just a few weeks. He stated:

Ils souffrent de stress post-traumatique, de dépression et de troubles anxieux. La guerre a aggravé une situation déjà préoccupante.

They suffer from post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety disorders. The conflict has worsened an already worrying situation.

DRC has faced recurring armed conflicts for more than three decades, particularly in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. These conflicts began with the assassination of Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana (1973–1994) and the subsequent Rwandan genocide in 1994. The crisis spread to DRC, then known as Zaïre, resulting in the theft of land and natural resources, identity conflicts, and issues relating to poor governance. Dr Denis Mukwege, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, talks of a death toll of over six million. With this toll comes a collective trauma that’s tough to quantify.

According to Bashombe and two other experts whom PNN interviewed, the recent wave of violence, due to the takeover of Goma and Bukavu between January and February 2025, has left thousands in psychological distress.

In a country where mental health facilities are almost nonexistent and healthcare remains inaccessible for most people, the authorities often overlook this issue. Nathalie Chibanguka, a clinical psychologist in Goma, said:

La souffrance psychologique reste un sujet tabou et les structures spécialisées font cruellement défaut. Cela entrave la reconstruction individuelle et compromet le développement à long terme des communautés.

Psychological suffering remains a taboo subject, and specialist facilities are desperately needed. This hinders personal rehabilitation and compromises long-term community development.

Mental disorders, a danger to society

According to Nathalie Chibanguka, untreated individuals present an additional economic burden for their families and the Congolese state, since they can’t pay taxes due to unemployment. This has also led to a spike in crime rates in Goma. Chibanguka noted:

Il y avait une insuffisance significative non seulement dans les ressources allouées aux structures de santé mentale, mais aussi dans le personnel qualifié. Ce manque de ressources entraîne une pénurie d'hôpitaux bien équipés et spécialisés en santé mentale en milieu urbain, alors que ces hôpitaux sont malheureusement inexistants en milieu rural, pourtant largement touché par les conflits. Les personnes non soignées gardent les elles des blessures invisibles qui constituent une bombe à retardement pour la société.

There is a significant shortage not only in resources for mental health facilities, but also in trained staff. This lack of resources leads to a shortage of well-equipped hospitals specializing in mental health in urban areas. Unfortunately, these hospitals are nonexistent in conflict-affected rural areas. Untreated individuals thereby have invisible scars that could prove disastrous for society.

Given the circumstances, some facilities like the Saint Vincent de Paul Hospital try to fill the gap with limited resources. In addition to the poverty and ongoing insecurity, the lack of clear public policies on mental health leaves many victims without support. Jean-Pierre Akilimali Muzinge, professor and researcher in psychology at the University of Goma, highlights the scale of the problem:

Les conflits armés dans l'est de la RDC ont créé un climat de peur chronique. La santé mentale est le grand oublié de cette crise, pourtant essentielle à toute reconstruction durable.

The armed conflicts in eastern DRC have created a climate of chronic fear. Although essential for sustainable rebuilding, mental health is highly overlooked in this crisis.

Mental health professionals agree that rebuilding the region cannot be limited to criminal justice. They call for an effective policy on psychological recovery. Chibanguka added:

Une paix durable ne peut exister sans guérison des traumatismes. Il est nécessaire d'organiser régulièrement des séances de soutien psychosocial, notamment pour les victimes de guerre. C'est une condition essentielle à un développement véritablement durable. »

There can be no sustainable peace without trauma recovery. It’s necessary to hold regular psychosocial support sessions, especially for war victims. This is an essential requirement for sustainable development.