Digital blackout: How internet shutdowns devastate the economy and daily life in North Waziristan, Pakistan

A ten-day shutdown of internet and mobile phone services in North Waziristan, a region in Northwest Pakistan, severely hindered the local economy, government operations, education, online businesses, and journalistic activities from July 7–17. The blackout remained mostly unreported in local media. Although services were restored following a meeting between local elder jirga (tribal council) members and government officials on July 11, 2025, internet connectivity remains poor in many areas. Residents report difficulty making video calls or uploading videos, while some remote areas continue to face issues with even basic voice calls.

In today’s digital age, the internet is not merely a source of entertainment but a fundamental necessity. It serves as an essential tool for accessing information, conducting financial transactions, pursuing educational opportunities, and communicating with the rest of the world. Its disruption can significantly paralyze any society.

Waziristan has historically lagged behind other regions of Pakistan in terms of internet connectivity. While the country's overall internet penetration stood at 45.7 percent as of January 2025, the rate in Waziristan is likely much lower.

These blackouts are often implemented after terrorist attacks, violent conflict, or military campaigns against separatist groups in the region. The ongoing conflict has also caused large-scale displacement and financial losses.

Ihsan Dawar, a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), told Global Voices that 110,000 families were displaced as a result of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, a military operation launched by the Pakistan Armed Forces in 2014 against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehrik-i-Taliban Hafiz Gul Bahadar (TTG), and other militant groups. He added that while 92,000 families have been repatriated, around 18,000 families remain displaced.

When Global Voices spoke with Malik Nisar Ali, a member of the Utmanzai jirga and a business leader, via mobile phone, he stated:

Internet and mobile phone services were shut down across North Waziristan immediately after the suicide attack on security forces in Khadi village, Mir Ali, on June 28, 2025.

Nisar Ali added that the ten-day shutdown resulted in daily losses of two to three lakh Pakistani Rupees (approximately USD 707–1,060) for each of the twelve thousand traders in the cities of Mir Ali and Miranshah. In addition to losing communication access, traders — fearing a resumption of security operations — began returning goods purchased from other cities at lower prices, leading to financial losses amounting to crores of rupees (over USD 35,305).

Nisar Ali noted that during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, more than 20,000 shops in Waziristan district were destroyed. This damage caused further financial losses. Residents fear that similar offensives or conflicts could once again impair their businesses or lead to lost property.

In today’s digital era, where most businesses rely heavily on internet connectivity, any shutdown following a security incident further worsens the difficulties faced by the business community. Pakistan recorded the highest global financial loss due to internet and social media shutdowns in 2024, with a cumulative impact of USD 1.62 billion.

Malik Khalil, a local tribal elder, told Global Voices in a phone call that many of North Waziristan's total population of over 693,300 (according to the 2023 census) — around 55 percent — work abroad and send money back home, meaning the internet shutdown cut off their contact with their families in Pakistan. In addition, people who came to government offices for tasks like domicile and identity cards were also left frustrated by the disruption.

Abdullah, a young online entrepreneur, told Global Voices that he had launched a home-based online business just two months earlier. However, due to the internet shutdown and slow internet, he was forced to relocate to Peshawar, where he is now struggling to make ends meet.

“The internet is no longer just a convenience,” Abdullah said. “It is a lifeline for employment and economic stability — especially in remote areas where other opportunities are scarce.”

Internet shutdowns in the region

Broadband internet first reached Pakistan's tribal areas in 2005. Between 2010 and 2016, the federal Ministry of Interior imposed repeated long-duration mobile internet blackouts during major military operations — Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, against different militant groups in North Waziristan.

From 2020 to 2024, the region experienced periodic “temporary” shutdowns, typically lasting 24 to 72 hours, often imposed around sensitive national events or protests, such as Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) rallies and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrations. These previous shutdowns also disrupted online education and virtual classes.

According to Pakistan’s IT industry body, P@SHA, each hour of a nationwide internet blackout costs the country approximately USD 1 million. While North Waziristan’s share of this loss may be comparatively small, it is regionally significant, given its strategic position along the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Noor Bahram, president of the Miranshah Press Club, stated in a phone interview that “the internet service of the Press Club was completely shut down, after which journalists decided to boycott all government news.” He added that while internet access was restored to some government offices, the Press Club’s connection remained suspended.

Bahram emphasized that the importance of the internet for journalists:

It is a basic requirement for the timely provision of information and communication with the world. Without it, both the acquisition and dissemination of news at the local level are severely impacted.

In a phone interview, senior journalist Adnan Bitani stated that internet service is available only in parts of North and South Waziristan, while approximately 70 percent of the area across both districts remains without any internet access. Even the district headquarters of Upper South Waziristan, which has now been established in Ladha, lacks internet connectivity; only basic mobile phone service is available there.

Bitani also stated that in areas where DSL internet is technically available, users frequently complain of poor and slow service.

There is no 3G or 4G mobile internet in North Waziristan. Only certain parts of Wana and Sarwakai — a town in South Waziristan — have access to 3G and 4G networks.

Moreover, obtaining a landline DSL connection requires approval from local law enforcement agencies, a bureaucratic process that residents find difficult to navigate.

When contacted, several rights-based and non-profit organizations in Pakistan working on internet shutdowns said they had no prior information about the July 2025 internet blackouts in the region.