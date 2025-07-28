Chinese digital propaganda in Central America

This article first appeared in ProBox on May 27, 2025. An edited version is being republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement.

In recent years, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has increased its presence in Central America, not only through infrastructure projects and trade agreements, but also via a sophisticated digital influence strategy. This strategy includes the systematic dissemination of narratives favorable to the Chinese regime across social media and media outlets, with the aim of consolidating its image as a trustworthy strategic partner, while discrediting critical voices and alternative democratic models.

According to a new report, China’s soft power in the region is no longer limited to cultural or educational expressions. It now operates as a key geopolitical tool in the battle over narratives. Through targeted campaigns, partnerships with local actors, and digital diplomacy, China seeks to shape the Central American information ecosystem to reinforce its legitimacy and counter the influence of rival powers, especially that of the United States. This phenomenon poses concrete challenges for the democratic health of the countries in the region, where freedom of expression and information pluralism are under increasing pressure.

Methodology

The report, produced in Spanish by the Central American think tank Expediente Abierto and the Latin American digital research media outlet ProBox, aims to identify the most influential pro-China narratives in the digital environments of Panama, El Salvador, and Costa Rica, and to map the key actors involved in their dissemination and amplification.

The report uses a mixed-methods approach: content analysis of social media posts (X, Facebook, Instagram) referring to China and its relationship with Central American countries; social media monitoring, using social listening tools to identify mentions, amplification patterns, and diffusion strategies; and identification of key actors, including embassies, diplomats, media outlets, local officials, academics, and automated or repetitive accounts.

General findings

The study shows that China does not apply a one-size-fits-all strategy but rather, adapts its narratives to the political, economic, and cultural context of each country. In all cases, pro-China narratives are primarily promoted by Chinese embassies and diplomats active on social media, Chinese state media like Xinhua and CGTN en Español, local media outlets that uncritically replicate this content, and academic, government, or pro-establishment actors in each country.

The Chinese digital strategy not only seeks to reinforce a positive presence but also to minimize criticism of its authoritarian model, obscure human rights violations, and present its political system as a successful alternative to Western liberalism. This is framed as a form of “unconditional cooperation,” which resonates strongly in authoritarian or semi-authoritarian contexts.

Country-specific findings

Panama

China emphasizes its historical presence in Panama, highlighting over 170 years of Chinese-Panamanian community relations. Their narrative promotes cooperation in infrastructure and trade, and presents the PRC as an alternative geopolitical ally to the US.

Social media posts highlight the history of American intervention in Panama — the control of the Panama Canal and the 1989 invasion, for instance — thereby emphazising Panama's struggle for self-determination. Criticism of the United States’ intervention in Panamanian affairs — including the Panama Canal — is heavily insinuated in Xinhua News’ coverage:

The Chinese embassy, Ambassador Xu Xueyuan, and media outlets like the widely read La Estrella de Panamá newspaper and public broadcaster Sertv Noticias amplify these messages. Local academics and analysts are also identified as key amplifiers, especially from the private sector and thinktanks like the Centro de Estudios Estratégicos Asiáticos de Panamá (CEEAP).

El Salvador

El Salvador shows the clearest alignment between China and a government, that of President Nayib Bukele. Pro-China narratives praise infrastructure projects, cooperation in tech, security, scholarship programs, and political affinity. Media outlets like the state-owned and publicly funded Diario El Salvador offer almost exclusively positive coverage, and there is evidence of self-censorship in the independent digital ecosystem due to fear of government reprisals. The Chinese embassy and Ambassador Zhang Yanhui play leading roles online.

The following retweet by the Chinese Embassy in El Salvador showcases a recurring narrative: the friendship and strategic alliance based on mutual respect and cooperation without political conditions:

Retweet by PRC's Embassy in El Salvador: Friendship🇨🇳🇸🇻

Original Tweet by El Salvador Vice-Presidency: El Salvador and China🇸🇻🇨🇳 strengthen their cooperation. The Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, Mr. Félix Ulloa Jr. (@fulloa51), received the Delegation from the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC […]

Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, pro-China narratives focus on educational, technological, and diplomatic cooperation, especially through Confucius Institutes and academic scholarships. The exclusion of Huawei from the 5G network in Costa Rica has been used to portray China as a victim of external pressure from other world powers, particularly the United States.

Diplomats, the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), academics, and traditional media contribute to amplifying this narrative, which takes on more technical and cultural tones than political ones. Although there are fewer mentions, the narrative is coherent and persistent.

For example, Costa Rica hosted the 2024 Seminario Internacional Estudios de China Contemporáneos (SIECC) — the International Seminar on Contemporary Chinese Studies. Key Costa Rican figures, including FLACSO's Secretary General and former First Lady Jossette Altman Borbón, and former President José María Figueres, opened the event:

🔵 #VIDEO Prominent figures from politics and academia in #LatinAmerica such as Jossette Altman, secretary general of @FLACSOSG, the chargé d'affaires ad interim (a.i.) of the Chinese Embassy in #CostaRica,

@luisxu9, and former Costa Rican president, @figuerescr,

inaugurated the International Seminar on Contemporary China Studies

#AboutChina 🇨🇳 #XinhuaNews

You can read the full report here, in Spanish, as a PDF document.