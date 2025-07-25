Social media ignites widespread civic engagement on the eve of Cameroon's presidential election

In 2025, the internet is more than just a business tool. In Africa, young people are also using it to amplify their voices and get involved in politics. Such is the case in Cameroon.

Access to the internet in Cameroon has increased over time due to technological advancements in the country. According to DataReportal, the country had 12.4 million internet users as of January 2025 — making the internet penetration rate about 41.9 percent. This is an 18 percent improvement since 2015. High costs remain a significant barrier, as most data bundles are expensive and have short validity periods.

Some young Cameroonians are using the internet to inform others on the need to participate in the electoral process, as the country prepares to vote for its next president on October 12, 2025:

2025 Presidential election :

a decree of the President of the Republic has convened the electors to the polls for the upcoming presidential election#ÉlectionPrésidentielle#ElectionsCameroon#Elecam #Cameroun #election #Elections #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/u9U2JRQKSi — ELECAM Elections Cameroon (@elecamofficiel) July 11, 2025

With less than three months to the 2025 Presidential election in Cameroon, citizens are eagerly preparing to vote, especially as a list of 14 eligible candidates vying to lead the nation for the next seven years has already been made public, as indicated by Elections Cameroun (ELECAM), the institution in charge of organizing the country's elections.

Among these citizens are young people who are utilizing social networks such as Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, LinkedIn, and Instagram to inform and educate their audiences about the importance of obtaining a voter card and participating in the electoral process. Through videos and written content, these young individuals are urging all eligible voters to be the change they wish to see, especially with 92-year-old Paul Biya, who has ruled for the past four decades, announcing his intention to run for an eighth term.

It is nearly impossible to scroll through these social media platforms without encountering the hashtag “#2025PresidentialElection.” This massive online mobilization has resulted in 373,588 new voters being registered between January and June of this year, as indicated on this X account:

ELECAM says over 8.2 million Cameroonians have registered on the electoral roll ahead of the 2025 presidential election in October. According to Dr. Enow Abrams Egbe, Chairperson of the Electoral Board, 373,588 new voters were enrolled between January 2 and June 26, 2025.

What… pic.twitter.com/2VBO1bJQDY — Mimi Mefo Info (@MimiMefoInfo) June 30, 2025

During the last presidential election in 2018, over 6,667,700 Cameroonians were registered to vote according to the electoral body, ELECAM. In total, 8.2 million out of 27 million Cameroonians are eligible voters for the upcoming presidential election.

In Cameroon, various election-related initiatives are taking place online to enhance civic engagement and transparency. These initiatives include the use of social media platforms for voter education campaigns, where both individuals and organizations share information about the electoral process, candidate profiles, and voting rights. These initiatives through online platforms facilitate voter registration while promoting an informed electorate, ultimately contributing to a more democratic process.

One such young Cameroonian, Hanson Miysh, a youth and Civic engagement advocate, provides timely updates on his Facebook page, calling on his peers to join the movement. His online efforts have encouraged approximately 500 youths to register. Similarly, a civil society organization, the Network for Solidarity Empowerment and Transformation for All (NEWSETA), is gaining traction online with their “Vote First Campaign.”

Now in its 12th week, this initiative has proven effective, boasting thousands of views and engagements across Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Their goal is to foster an informed society and increase voter turnout. Derick Ndzi, Executive Director of NEWSETA, emphasizes:

Information shapes the choices and actions we take. If you are not informed, you cannot participate in decision making. So, the more informed you are, the more meaningful your contributions will be.

Their animated videos and flyers feature a character named “Ballot Buddy,” a fictional Lion that educates the public on the electoral process. It addresses crucial questions related to pre-electoral and post-electoral processes in English, French, and Fulfulde, a West African language, to suit a diverse audience. They say their outreach extends beyond the internet, as they employ individuals to ensure that information reaches as many people as possible across all ten regions of Cameroon.

While many view this online mobilization as a positive initiative to increase voter turnout, others remain skeptical about its effectiveness. One observer told Global Voices:

Many youths are indifferent. They will just scroll past the posts.

Another youth said:

Given the dominance of the ruling party, the Cameroon People's Democratic Union (CPDM), I cannot envision anyone else winning.

Despite differing opinions, many agree that without action, nothing will ever change. And now, it is time for young people to decide who their next leader will be.