Cyber leaks and scandals rock Morocco’s political establishment

By Yassir Hafed

Morocco has been facing a series of hostile cyberattacks for over three months. These attacks have targeted sensitive state infrastructure, including websites of the Ministry of Economic Inclusion and Employment, and the National Social Security Fund.

An Algerian hacker group called Jabaroot (an Arabic word that can signify omnipotence, might, or even arrogance) has claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks, leading some analysts to link the incidents to tensions with the neighboring country.

The latest episode occurred last week, when new leaks surfaced involving top political figures, including Fatima Zahra Mansouri, the Minister of Housing and Urban Policy, mayor of Marrakesh, and a potential candidate for Morocco’s next Prime Minister, claiming that her wealth in 2023–34 exceeded 46 billion dirhams (5 billion USD).

Also implicated is Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi, who is still facing the fallout from a scandal over irregularities in the bar exam.

The leaks revealed that Ouahbi acquired a luxury property in Rabat worth up to 11 million dirhams (1.2 million USD) through a bank loan in 2020, before his appointment as minister. The loan was fully repaid within just four years. Documents also show that he donated the property to his wife in August, declaring its value at only 1 million dirhams (110,000 USD), a move many observers have called a case of tax evasion.

Mansouri denied the accusations against her, claiming that all her assets have been declared since 2009, and that the circulated information is “nothing more than leaks from an external source aimed at systematically targeting any honest citizen who holds public office.” She added that “claims of a ‘massive fortune’ accumulated through illicit means are completely unfounded.”

While Ouahbi explained, in an interview with the online newspaper Hespress, that “those who published these leaks did not release the full file,” adding that “the property at the center of these leaks was gifted to my wife — who does not work and has no pension — as a donation within the framework of shared effort and mutual support, in recognition of domestic labor, which I have always advocated for. I did not receive any money or profit from this transaction.”

Justice minister at the center of public fury

The brunt of public outrage has centered on Justice Minister Ouahbi, long seen as a polarizing figure, especially after mocking in August last year, a well-known hadith of the Prophet Muhammad during a public comment, which many saw as disrespectful to Islamic beliefs and sacred values, prompting widespread condemnation on social media.

More recently, he has also come under attack with accusations of supporting legislation seen as shielding corrupt officials and restricting civil society’s role in exposing corruption.

Ouahbi is currently pursuing legal action against several journalists and bloggers for defamation and slander, most notably Hamid El Mahdaoui, editor of Badil Info, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a heavy fine in one of five lawsuits filed by the minister. The Moroccan League for Human Rights Committees considered his case a reflection of the ongoing crackdown on freedom of expression and press in Morocco.

The left channels public dissent

Morocco’s left-wing parties, united under the Federation of the Democratic Left, have called for an urgent judicial investigation into what they describe as “serious allegations” raised by the leaks. Their demands echo widespread anger expressed across social media platforms, where citizens accuse the government of unprecedented mismanagement given the seniority of the officials involved.

In a Facebook post, veteran journalist Taoufik Bouachrine wrote:

“Don’t you feel, like I do, that the country is suffocating under a corrupt atmosphere, and no one wants to open the windows to let in fresh, clean air after a long and rowdy night?

Jabaroot is striking at the heart of public decision-making legitimacy, and yet no one is speaking up, questioning the truth behind these documents, properties, companies, and gifts.”

Government silence

The government’s silence has only deepened public suspicion. In a country grappling with a severe crisis of trust in institutions, the absence of a clear and official response has raised significant concerns about transparency and accountability.

The online news platform Maghreb Times argued that the resignation of the justice minister and a formal investigation would not be a political witch hunt, but rather a legal and moral obligation to preserve the image of Moroccan democracy and rebuild faith in reform.

Jabaroot: Foreign entity or political smokescreen?

“Jabaroot” has evolved from an anonymous cyber entity into a political nightmare for Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch’s government, already under fire for rising living costs and allegations of conflict of interest stemming from the prime minister’s business ties. There are still many speculations surrounding the group’s identity, raising questions about whether this is a case of digital whistleblowing or a high-stakes political trap.

The Moroccan political scene is growing increasingly complex as digital warfare merges with legal, economic, and political fronts. Cyberattacks have become part of the country’s political discourse. Whether these digital revelations serve as a catalyst for reform or a tool for destabilization remains uncertain.

The core question persists: Is this digital war a step toward accountability, or a trap designed to deepen divisions and weaken democratic structures?