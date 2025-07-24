The shock wave of Sister Hong: Catfishing, gender imbalance, and sexual education in China

Throughout the scorching summer in Shanghai, in one of the most liberal and prosperous cities in eastern China, a wine bar owned by a French wine heir and his Chinese boyfriend has been my go-to refuge for reading, writing, and chilling. On this particular day, a few others sat scattered around, sipping wine and chatting. Suddenly, a girl shrieked out of nowhere:

Please, pray for me that my boyfriend is NOT on the list!

What list? The last time a list caught my interest was two decades ago. My high school sweetheart took me to our town’s only “fancy” Western restaurant — Kentucky Fried Chicken — for dinner, followed by a Hollywood blockbuster, Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List.” He spent RMB 68 (USD 9) on a bucket of fried chicken — his entire two-month allowance.

Another girl gasped.

Oh my god! A woman found her fiancé on the list! They’re calling off the wedding. And she’s not giving him his Caili (彩礼 bride price) back!

Caili is a monetary gift the groom gives the bride’s family during the engagement process. It is an old-fashioned Chinese practice that declined in popularity during China’s free-market reform era, which has made a strong comeback in recent years. The amount varies widely by region, from RMB 50,000 (USD 7,000) to RMB 500,000 (USD 70,000). Generally, the more economically developed the area, the higher the sum. For example, my cousin Huan gave his bride RMB 100,000 (about USD 15,000) before their wedding ceremony in 2023. They live in a third-tier city in southeastern China.

Back at the bar:

Girl A: I’m such a loser compared to Sister Hong! He can find 1,691 guys without a problem. Look at me — I’m single forever! Girl B: You’re not a loser at all! You just need to lower your standards. Sister Hong was fine with any man. You could find plenty of boyfriends if you didn’t expect them to be rich with apartments and cars. Girl A: But an apartment and a car are survival tools in modern China! and by the way, how could those men not realize Hong wasn’t a ‘sister’? And they still had sex with him?

Let’s meet Nanjing’s legendary figure: Sister Hong, known for her flirtatious charm, feminine mystique, and … male genitalia. All it took was a surgical mask, a “beautify” camera filter, a cheap Taobao wig, and red lipstick. Her ads offered free sex and went viral almost instantly.

She lived in a tiny studio apartment in Nanjing, a first-tier city in southern Jiangsu Province. In 2024, the local minimum monthly wage was RMB 2,490 (around USD 370).

Sister Hong’s RMB 800-a-month apartment was small and bare — a space more about survival than comfort. A single bed with a thin, checkered blanket leaned against the wall beside a modest cabinet. No mattress, just a wooden board inside the bed frame.

Sister Hong wasn’t a tycoon with an island hanging with celebrities and the rich. She was a 农民工, a rural migrant worker, with no social support, no safety net, and no status. Statistically, over 600 million people in China make less than RMB 1,000 (about USD 75) a month, according to former Premier Li Keqiang. Hong certainly could not afford a RMB 50 glass of wine at a gay bar or any upscale venue to meet romantic partners.

It was in this humble apartment that hundreds of men came to meet “Sister Hong.” They would bring small gifts: a kilo of apples, a pack of milk, a bottle of cooking oil — living necessities costing no more than RMB 100 (around USD 15). With RMB 100, you could buy a pretty decent one-person meal in Nanjing.

These men, from different age groups, some Gen Z, came for free sex. The sparse, silent room absorbed their encounters without judgment. Many didn’t even use protection.

However, unbeknownst to them, a hidden camera was rolling the entire time, and the videos were later uploaded to the internet without their consent. While some were aware she was a man before arrival, many were not, at least according to the dialogue she illicitly captured and published online.

Sister Hong has now been arrested, not for impersonating a woman, but for nonconsensually filming hundreds of sexual encounters and distributing pornography. Pornography, prostitution, and sex work are illegal in China.

While these men are undoubtedly victims, LGBTQ+ groups are so stigmatized in China that they are gaining little sympathy and are instead facing threats, doxxing, and violence.

How did this happen?

Sister Hong’s story sparked heated debates online. Was she transgender? Gay? A straight man in drag? This remains unclear, but we will be using “she” pronouns in accordance with her online persona.

Many posts about the incident were deleted on Weibo and WeChat. This was likely due to concerns about fear-mongering, as rumors spread claiming Sister Hong had HIV and various STDs, sparking panic about exponential infection. Misinformation was another concern: initial reports exaggerated the client count (1,600+) when, in fact, Hong had filmed 1,600 video clips. However, the actual number of men remains unclear.

Most online discussions focus on how this massive violation occurred. It’s not an individual-level problem, but a reflection of social imbalance, digital illiteracy, and a national sex-ed failure.

Despite being the world’s second-largest economy, China’s sex education remains patchy. Most people grow up with little to no understanding of safe sex, consent, or gender identity, making it difficult for some to spot a catfish with a camera.

I still remember vividly how my high school sweetheart and I were called to the teacher’s office for “dating too early” (早恋). After that “luxury” date — KFC fried chicken and “Schindler’s List” — our teacher scolded us: “Dating early is a distraction from school! It will ruin your academic performance!”

He never asked me out again. No more Spielberg. No more fried chicken. (I didn’t miss the movie, but I did miss the chicken. Back then, my family only had meat twice a week.)

Fast forward to 2018. I was hospitalized after an accident and could not move by myself. I hired a caretaker for RMB 200 a day (USD 40). She was 55, with a grown son.

One night, drenched in sweat and pain, I realized I still had a tampon in my body.

“You need to help me take it out,” I told her.

She stared blankly. “Take what out?”

“The tampon!”

She had no idea what a tampon was. So, there I was, bedridden with tubes in my body, giving a spontaneous anatomy lesson in the ICU. Thirty minutes later, she was still confused.

I finally shouted:

“Just yank the damn thing out!”

“Out from where?”

“From my vagina! Vaginas are what babies come out of!”

If she — a woman and mother — didn’t know, does her son know? Probably not.

Many young men in China go straight from meeting one girl to marriage, like my cousin Huan. They think they’re the lucky ones. But for many others, the unlucky ones, they simply can’t find girlfriends because there are not enough girls available.

Thanks to decades of population control, China now has millions more men than women.

For Gen Z men, dating isn’t just hard; it’s statistically stacked against them. The gender gap is real, and it’s not just on dating apps.

China’s 2020 Population Census shows there are 34.9 million more men than women nationwide. Among Gen Z (ages 14–29 in 2025), males still outnumber females, though less sharply. In the early 2000s, the sex ratio at birth peaked at 120 boys per 100 girls, far above the natural range. This imbalance has become a national concern, sparking heated debates across Chinese social media.

Back to Sister Hong’s case. Notably, many of Hong’s clients are Gen Zs working in various industries. There was a fitness coach, an English teacher. And office clerks. Why would these young men, relatively well-off and “dateable” by Chinese standards, fall for such a suspicious scam?

Lonely boys, thirsty times

With fewer women to date, rising youth unemployment, and increasing digital isolation, many young men are desperate for intimacy of any kind — emotional or physical. Sister Hong’s scam didn’t rely on clever manipulation so much as a vacuum of connection.

Hong reportedly filmed over a thousand videos in four years. She was caught only because she uploaded them online for profit. Maybe financial hardship pushed her to sell those videos.

For four decades, China was the world’s economic miracle. Double-digit GDP growth turned a rural nation into the world’s second-largest economy. Entire cities rose from farmland in a single generation. But by the mid-2020s, the miracle had turned into bubbles — a real estate bubble, a GDP growth bubble. Youth unemployment soared, with unofficial figures suggesting that one in five urban Gen Zers were unemployed.

For young men, especially, the slowdown has been brutal. Without stable jobs or income, they struggle to afford apartments, cars, and bride prices.

At the same time, technology has made escapism cheaper than real life. Instead of dating, many turn to short videos, livestreams, or virtual companions.

This bizarre incident is more than just clickbait. It reflects deeper issues: loneliness, gender imbalance, digital-age deception, and emotional disconnection in modern China.