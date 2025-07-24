Fundraiser: Climbing a virtual Everest with the Global Voices Community

My cycling Everest Roam attempt is the latest in a series of journeys of understanding I have undertaken while coming to terms with a respiratory condition that changed my ability to travel widely. In 2022, I rode a “Pilgrimage for a Million Lives,” 190 miles representing 12 inches for every COVID death. In 2023, Ivan Sigal and I rode through California's Central Valley in the footsteps of the 1966 Farmworker March to learn about the future of food and the environment. In 2024, I designed the Maple Bicycle Adventure to search for hope on crises that feel impossibly big to change. And this summer, I rode across the Great Divide from Colorado to Utah to re-think the true power in people's relationship with technology

In a world of conflict and competition, cultivating understanding across human differences is difficult, necessary, and so beautiful. This summer, I'm riding my bicycle up the equivalent of Mount Everest on a journey of connection and understanding. As I do so, I invite you to follow along and donate to help Global Voices meet their goal of raising $250,000 to continue the crucial cross-border reporting, translation and support of underrepresented communities they’ve been doing for the past 20 years.

The sport of endurance cycling loves a challenge, and one of its biggest challenges is Everest Roam, where riders climb more than 10,000 meters in elevation (32,809 feet) in less than 36 hours, riding a minimum distance of 400km (248 miles). In my wildest dreams, I would love to collect a dollar for every meter in this 10,000 meter ascent.

Note: If you will be donating through the widget below, please mention in the comment section provided that it's for the Everest campaign!

For many cyclists, the idea of Everest is an abstraction—a legendary benchmark for personal achievement. But Everest is more than a number. It's a place made famous by its role in a century of adventure and exploration, an echo of a time when Westerners sought fame by conquering nature. In recent years, Western media has started to cover Everest with more depth and color—telling the stories of accomplished local Sherpa climbers and describing

the challenge of maintaining the ecosystem

amidst the burgeoning of adventure tourism. But there's so much more to the communities and cultures adjacent to the world's tallest mountain than is presented in IMAX films.

Nepal and the Kathmandu Valley first came into focus in my life through a group of Nepalese friends from college. Having moved to the US during the Nepalese Civil War, they described the challenge of living peaceful, safe lives in a time of conflict and upheaval. My friends introduced me to Momos, Kheer, and other Nepalese food. I also learned to play Bagh-Chal, an ancient Nepalese game of tigers and goats that teaches players to think about asymmetric power, force, and non-violence. I am so grateful for the generosity of those friends. They showed me how to be a guest, a host, and a friend in a society whose primary scripts direct us to turn the camera on ourselves instead.

Despite a lifelong curiosity about Nepalese culture, I don't know if I'll ever get to visit Nepal. My respiratory disability makes the air pollution in Kathmandu, the capital city, a guaranteed visit to the hospital (the AQI reached 333 this April). As I attempt the Everest Roam Challenge, however, the Global Voices community is generously creating a 30-hour playlist of music, history, culture, and analysis about the country that will help me connect more deeply as I ride with the communities they call home.

Global Voices is an international, multilingual community of writers, translators, and human rights activists that leverages the power of the internet to tell stories that build understanding across borders. Over fifteen years ago, the Global Voices community inspired me with ways to combine my passion for technology and human understanding. Through the GV community, I found my PhD advisor, opportunities for my early research, and a network of principled people who have encouraged me, challenged me, and helped me see the world in greater color. I now serve on the board of the US-based Friends of Global Voices. GV has a strong South Asian community, and I'm excited to share their playlist!

Facilitating a collaborative global community working in dozens of languages is not an easy job—it takes a great deal of management, editorial work and coordination, and technology. The funds we raise for Global Voices through the Everest Roam Challenge will help them keep connecting people across borders for the common good.

So if you care about our collective capacity to understand our fellow humans and rise to the global challenges of our times, I invite you to follow along my ride and donate to Global Voices.

Ride details:

Ride time: August 1-3 Backup dates in case of weather: August 10-12

Route plan (current draft): FLX Everest Roam (on Komoot) . Guiding goals: Climb many of the most beautiful and iconic road and gravel hills in the area between Ithaca and Watkins Glen NY Minimize climb repeats

Distance: 400km, 300 miles

Maximum gradient: 20%

Time limit: 36 hours

How to follow the ride:

Since I'm going to be busy riding my bike, the team at Global Voices will check in, post updates, and share media from my journey. You can follow them here: