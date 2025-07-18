Former US consul general Gregory May on his tenure and a changing Hong Kong

This report was written by Hillary Leung and published in Hong Kong Free Press on July 6, 2025. The following edited version is published as part of a content partnership agreement with Global Voices.

When Gregory May came to Hong Kong in 1992, he stayed at Chungking Mansions — a sprawling, labyrinthine building in Tsim Sha Tsui known for its affordable guesthouses and cultural diversity.

At the time, May was a 21-year-old university student passing through Hong Kong en route to Taiwan, where he had enrolled in a one-year programme to study Chinese.

After finishing his undergraduate degree and a stint in journalism, May joined the US government for a career in diplomacy. His job took him around the world, including Italy, Mongolia and mainland China, and in September 2022, Hong Kong.

During his last week in the city, 55-year-old May was back at Chungking Mansions, where he enjoyed a cup of masala chai and had his face threaded. After serving as the consul general for Hong Kong and Macau for almost three years, May has moved to Beijing to become second-in-command at the embassy there.

Speaking to HKFP on June 28 at his home near the Peak, the diplomat said he was leaving Hong Kong with “genuine warm feelings” for the city.

Outside, in preparation for a farewell party for the consul general, house staff inflated bouncy castles — entertainment for the kids while the adults mingled. May told HKFP:

You can believe that Hong Kong is a wonderful city and still disagree with the policies of the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

‘Testy’ relationship

During May’s time as the top US diplomat in Hong Kong, the city enacted its second national security law, two landmark national security trials were underway, and major pro-democracy parties disbanded.

There have also been “ups and downs” in the broader US-China ties, May added.

Amid these developments, May described the US government’s relationship with Hong Kong authorities as “testy with room for dialogue.”

The diplomat said his “main concern” during his tenure had been Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Lai is on trial for conspiring to collude with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law. May said:

…our concern goes beyond Jimmy Lai… you have people who are in jail for participating in political activity that was specifically allowed for in the Basic Law. People [are] in jail for criticising the government online. That’s been difficult to witness, and over the three years, that’s gotten more challenging in terms of human rights.

In response to HKFP’s enquiries, the Hong Kong government said that attempts to “procure a defendant’s evasion of the criminal justice process” are a “blatant act” of undermining the rule of law.

US politicians should “immediately stop interfering in [Hong Kong]’s internal affairs and the independent exercise of judicial power,” it added.

May also commented on the Hong Kong police’s arrest warrants and bounties on 19 overseas activists under the Beijing-imposed national security law. Some of these activists now live in the US, and at least one of them is a US citizen. He said the move is an attempt to suppress free speech in the US:

Their alleged crimes [include] things they’ve said in the United States in our case, under our constitutional protections.

However, the Hong Kong government said, in its reply to HKFP, the security law’s extraterritorial effect “fully aligns with the principles of international law” and that the “absconders” have continued to engage in activities endangering national security.

Still, May said the US had “good communication overall” with Hong Kong, and that there had been solid cooperation on issues such as combating drug shipments and scams.

He added that several lawmakers have been open to discussion despite their disagreements on certain US and Hong Kong policies.

Responding to May’s comment about the “testy” US-Hong Kong relationship, the city’s authorities pointed out the ties between the two governments in areas such as trade, education and culture. The US’s trade in goods with Hong Kong supports about 140,000 jobs in the US, they said.

‘Pressure from outside’

The US consulate has not been immune to the city’s politicised landscape, May said. Outside of the law, the diplomat said he had observed “softer repressive measures” aimed at stifling certain groups’ “perfectly legal activities” — and he himself had experienced that firsthand.

Like the Democratic Party, the city’s largest pro-democracy political party, and the Hong Kong Journalists Association, which have faced difficulties securing venues for their annual dinners, the US consulate has encountered similar problems with finding hosts for its events, May said.

We’re doing something in an outside venue, and suddenly there’s a plumbing problem over there, or there’s some excuse for why the venue is no longer available.

He said that the venue problem “hasn’t happened very often,” but it had been occurring with “increasing frequency.”

It’s very clear that this is pressure from outside. Phone calls are made… they get the message that they shouldn’t be hosting anything.

He added that these incidents happened closer to the end of his time here.

In response, the government told HKFP it had “no comment” and that rights and freedoms remain protected.

Compared with the earlier parts of his tenure, May said he received fewer invitations and had fewer opportunities to give talks at secondary schools to promote higher education in the US.

He said he had also had requests to speak at universities rescinded, which he attributed to “external pressure.”

May also expressed concerns about the city’s media landscape, saying there had been a “real deterioration.”

Regarding press freedom, the diplomat lamented the demise of political cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan, known as “Zunzi.” The cartoonist, known for his satirical takes on current affairs, used to have a regular column in the Chinese-language local newspaper Ming Pao.

Fluent in Mandarin, May said he subscribed to Ming Pao to keep up his Chinese reading and to read Zunzi’s cartoons.

The comic strip was suspended in May 2023 after being criticised by authorities.

May said:

I love the cartoons by Zunzi. They’re funny, [and] it’s a challenge to figure out the Cantonese and the special sayings. He criticised the United States, he criticised a lot of different people in those cartoons, and we can’t see them anymore. And we all know why.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly said that press freedom is not absolute and defended the media landscape, calling it “as vibrant as ever.”

Going local

The turbulent relationship between the US and China — and by extension, Hong Kong — may have defined May’s tenure in the city. But that is perhaps not what most Hongkongers will remember him for.

Videos on the US consulate’s Facebook and Instagram pages featuring him shopping at a wet market and riding a minibus, while showing off his earnest, albeit imperfect, Cantonese, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

May said his time in Hong Kong had “really been the highlight of my career.”

Besides the people, the diplomat said he would miss his walks to the Peak from his residence, Ocean Park trips with his son, and above all else, the food.

Hong Kong has so many Michelin-star restaurants… but I think the best places to eat are the ones that don’t take Octopus or credit cards. Cash only.

The diplomat counts wonton noodles and two-dish rice as his favourites. His go-tos for the latter are preserved sausage and a vegetable like xiao bai cai, or bok choi, a type of Chinese cabbage.

Reflecting on the political developments during his almost three years in Hong Kong, May said he would still encourage US citizens to move to the city: