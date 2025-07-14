Deadly floods hit Pakistan as government preparedness faces scrutiny

Pakistan is once again bearing the brunt of climate change this year. Following an extreme heatwave in early June, glaciers have been melting at an accelerated pace, triggering flash floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc across the country. At least 72 people have lost their lives, properties have been damaged, livestock have been killed, and the human death toll is expected to rise.

On June 27, a distressing video circulated on social media showing a family stranded on a small patch of land, desperately trying to escape a flash flood in the Swat River near the Mingora Bypass in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A group of 22 tourists had gathered at the riverbank, having travelled from Sialkot in Punjab and Mardan in KP. While they were having breakfast, a sudden flash flood struck, sweeping away 18 people and killing at least 22 in the area.

In a similar incident in Zhob, Balochistan, a family of six visiting from Multan was caught in a flash flood. Four women were swept away, while the other two family members were critically injured.

According to reports, between June 26 and July 6, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28 fatalities, followed by 22 in Punjab, 15 in Sindh, seven in Balochistan, and four in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Government responses

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed sorrow over the tragedy, announced compensation for the families of the deceased, and ordered the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to investigate the deaths caused by flash floods in Swat. Three officials from Swat’s district administration and one from the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department were suspended. The chief minister also ordered an operation against encroachments along the banks of the Swat River and demanded a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), a political rival of the PTI, strongly criticized the KP government's lack of preparedness. She noted that neither rescue teams nor necessary equipment, including a helicopter, were mobilized in time to assist.

Two petitions related to the incident and the alleged official negligence were filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Mingora (Darul Qaza). The PHC issued a 22-page written order directing that the inquiry be conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner and instructed the inquiry committee to submit its findings within 14 days.

According to a report submitted by the Malakand commissioner to the Provincial Inspection Team, in addition to heavy rainfall and a rising water level, ongoing construction along the river had diverted the natural water flow. This created a deceptively low water level at the spot where the family was seated, leaving them unaware of the potential danger.

The tourists, who were staying at a nearby hotel, had been warned not to go near the river due to the risk of flooding, but they reportedly ignored the advice. Within 15 minutes of their arrival at the site, the water level rose rapidly, prompting an alert to rescue teams. Responders reportedly reached the location within 20 minutes and began the rescue operation.

Conditions on the Swat River

Most riversides in northern Pakistan have become popular tourist destinations, with locals setting up food stalls and seating areas, and the Swat River is no exception. However, nestled between mountains, the river is also ideal for mining due to its natural landscape and steady flow, which deposits large quantities of sand and gravel, key materials for the construction industry.

During the mining process, ditches are dug into the riverbed, which then fill with water carrying sand and gravel. To collect these materials, the river’s flow is often diverted. Mining typically takes place in winter, when the water flow is slower, while large-scale extraction occurs during the summer months.

According to a spokesperson for Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, all illegal and unregulated mining activities near the Swat River are being completely shut down, and legal action will be taken against those who violate mining regulations. Officials have also ordered protective barriers to be constructed alongside the riverbanks.

The floods were not unexpected. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued warnings as early as June 19 regarding pre-monsoon rainfall in the upper and central parts of the country. From June 25 onwards, heavy rainfall was predicted. According to the June Climate Report by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the national area-weighted rainfall of 24.30 mm was 31 percent higher than average. On July 6, the PMD issued another alert forecasting very heavy rainfall in various regions, warning of potential flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides, particularly in northern and hilly areas.

Amid this intense monsoon activity, the region also experienced extreme heat. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Chilas recorded an exceptionally high temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius (119.3 degrees Fahrenheit), and Bunji reached 46.1 degrees C (114.98 degrees F) — the highest temperatures since records began in 1970 and 1971, respectively.

Due to the severe heatwave, active monsoon currents, and a prevailing westerly wave, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) were concerned about a potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), a weather phenomenon where melted glacier water escapes from the natural ice dam containing it, creating a sudden intense flood. The NDMA issued a GLOF alert for northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, just days before the incident. The alert warned of intensified glacier melting across the region, leading to rising water levels and the risk of flash floods in downstream areas.

On July 5, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also issued a GLOF warning, noting that despite the ongoing monsoon season, several parts of the country were experiencing extreme heat, accelerating glacier melt at an alarming rate.

Criticism on social media

Social media users strongly condemned the provincial government, demanding justice for the lives lost in Swat. Many criticized the authorities for failing to deploy helicopters for rescue operations, pointing out that helicopters had previously been used to dry cricket pitches during the Pakistan Super League cricket games. In contrast, they praised the ordinary citizens who stepped up to support each other.

Muhammad Hilal, a brave man from #Swat, became a true hero when a flood hit and no help came from the authorities. With no rescue teams around, he risked his own life & saved 3 people from the powerful floodwaters. His courage and kindness showed the real meaning of humanity… pic.twitter.com/TjQybvLXkd — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) June 28, 2025

Asad ullah Khan, a lawyer and member of the Prime Minister's National Youth Council, called it criminal negligence:

Heartbreaking scenes from #Swat. People stranded in floodwaters, helplessly waiting for rescue that never came. Despite being visible, no timely effort was made to save them. This is not just a tragedy — it’s criminal negligence. pic.twitter.com/goMSzRzLUe — ASAD ULLAH KHAN (@AsadKharoti10) June 27, 2025

Pakistan has been presenting its case on international platforms regarding the impact of climate change and global warming on the country. However, recent tensions with India, particularly following the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty, along with the latest floods, have raised questions about what steps Pakistan will take next to prevent such negligence in the future.