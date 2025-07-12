Togolese and pan-African entrepreneur, Gervais Koffi Djondo, is a role model for economic integration in Africa

Although economic integration is a common topic on Africa’s conference and workshop agendas, there is a sharp contrast between these discussions and reality. However, some entrepreneurs, such as Togolese entrepreneur Gervais Koffi Djondo, have proven this is both possible and profitable, making African integration his core mission.

Since the African Union’s (AU) establishment on July 9, 2002, this topic has also been one of its primary goals:

…accélérer l’intégration politique et socio-économique du continent ; …promouvoir le développement durable aux plans économique, social et culturel, ainsi que l’intégration des économies africaines…

Accelerate the political and socio-economic integration of the continent; Promote sustainable development at the economic, social, and cultural levels, as well as the integration of African economies…

In 2025, this integration remains more of a myth than a reality. Despite several integration policies, Africans seldom embrace regional integration. However, there are some exceptions. Through his bold vision, Gervais Koffi Djondo has given the African continent two sustainable pan-African institutions.

Pan-African vision for entrepreneurs

From the 1960s to the mid-1980s, Western-owned or Western-controlled financial institutions governed Africa’s banking system. In 1985, everything changed when Gervais Koffi Djondo co-founded the pan-African banking conglomerate, Ecobank, with Adeyemi Lawson, a former businessman and President of the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Today, this financial institution is present in over 30 African countries.

In addition to meeting Togolese financial needs, the entrepreneur broadened his thinking to consider the financial coverage of the entire continent. Djondo recalls his early struggles:

Toutes ont décliné notre offre. Nous nous sommes alors tournés vers Citibank, qui nous a proposé une équipe, et en moins d’un an, en 1985, nous avons monté la banque. Nous avons installé le siège à Lomé, non pas parce que je suis Togolais, mais parce que le Togo est le seul pays qui ait accepté de nous accorder un statut fiscal de société offshore.

All French banks turned down our proposal. We then turned to Citibank, which gave us a team. In 1985, less than a year later, we created the bank. We set up the headquarters in Lomé (the capital of Togo), not because I’m Togolese, but because Togo was the only country that agreed to grant us an offshore company tax status.

This continental achievement was a powerful motivation for Gervais Koffi Djondo. After Ecobank, he set about creating an airline when Air Afrique collapsed in August 2001. Air Afrique operated solely in the Francophone African airspace and was largely under France’s control.

At the request of African presidents, politicians, and other influential figures on this continent, Djondo embarked on a project that saw the launch of Asky Airlines on January 15, 2010.

In an interview with media outlet Agence Ecofin after the release of his book “L’Afrique d’abord” (Africa First) in July 2019, Djondo stated:

Il nous appartient de faire avancer les choses. Je pense en premier lieu à l'intégration africaine. C'est pour cela qu'Ecobank est une banque panafricaine et qu'Asky est une compagnie aérienne panafricaine. Tant que l'Afrique ne comprendra pas l'importance de son union, elle ne fera que reproduire le schéma colonial des États dont les économies sont peu développées et qui se contentent de faibles échanges commerciaux entre eux.

It’s up to us to move forward. I put African integration first. That’s why Ecobank is a pan-African bank and Asky is a pan-African airline. Until Africa understands the importance of uniting, the colonial trade patterns of countries with weak economies and low trade flows between them will only repeat.

Djondo recalls the key moments in the development of his projects. The Ecobank founder explained to Agence Ecofin:

C’était après la rencontre des présidents Laurent Gbagbo et Abdoulaye Wade avec le PDG d’Air France au siège de la compagnie. Charles Konan Banny avait été chargé de suivre le dossier de la compagnie par les deux présidents. (…) Je me suis plongé dans les détails et j’ai vu qu’ils voulaient refaire Air Afrique, c’est-à-dire une compagnie francophone. J’ai décidé de tout revoir et d’élargir le projet aux anglophones », explique le fondateur d’Ecobank.

Charles Konan Banny, the former governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), and Thomas Yayi Boni, the former director general of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) proposed establishing a pan-African airline. This was after presidents Laurent Gbagbo of Côte d’Ivoire and Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal met with Air France’s CEO at the airline’s headquarters. The two presidents appointed Charles Konan Banny to oversee the project. (…) I looked into the details and saw they wanted to recreate Air Afrique, a francophone airline. I decided to review the entire project and expand it to English-speaking countries.

A role model for young entrepreneurs

Today, young entrepreneurs consider Gervais Koffi Djondo an entrepreneurial icon. His determination to contribute to the continent’s economic development and vision of an integrated Africa make him an exceptional role model for an entire generation. This Afrik'Expert video, during his book launch, explains:

Adamas Koudou, a young Togolese entrepreneur and co-founder of the Natuthé Kinkéliba African herbal teas brand, shared his admiration for Djondo with Global Voices:

Gervais Koffi Djondo est une figure emblématique dont l'impact sur le monde entrepreneurial africain et l'intégration du continent est indéniable. Cofondateur d'Ecobank et d'Asky Airlines, il a démontré une vision audacieuse en créant des institutions panafricaines majeures qui ont, non seulement stimulé le commerce et l'investissement à travers l'Afrique, mais ont aussi concrètement fait progresser l'intégration régionale. Son œuvre témoigne d'un engagement profond envers le développement économique endogène et l'unité africaine.

Gervais Koffi Djondo is an iconic figure whose impact on the African entrepreneurial sphere and the continent’s integration is undeniable. The co-founder of Ecobank and Asky Airlines had a bold vision, creating major pan-African institutions that not only stimulated trade and investment throughout Africa but also made concrete progress in regional integration. His work reflects a profound commitment to endogenous economic development and African unity.

On X, Mustapha Njie, a Gambian entrepreneur and philanthropist, underlines Djondo’s vision for Africa:

(…) Thanks to the vision and hard work of Mr. Djondo, Ecobank has become one of the biggest banks in Africa, with a pan-African presence. This has also resulted in both #Ecobank and Asky being headquartered in Lomé, bringing tremendous socio-economic benefits to Togo. It is a testament to the importance of supporting home-grown entrepreneurs in Africa. Mr. Djondo will be turning 90 years old next year, and his contributions to the African business landscape need to be celebrated at the highest level. As young #African #entrepreneurs and leaders, let's emulateleadership and striveforgreatness like Mr. Djondo. His success story is an inspiration to all of us in West Africa and beyond. pic.twitter.com/FTJ2JV65ts — Mustapha Njie – TAF (@TafNjie) August 10, 2023

National sovereignty is a barrier to continental integration

Calls for national sovereignty are the main barrier to Africa’s economic integration. Under protectionist policies in a national economy, countries establish rules that foster the establishment of trade barriers rather than support the free movement of people, goods, and services. This situation also hinders the establishment of a regional and continental authority required for integration, forcing the populations of other countries to pay high costs before accessing their territories.

Today, several regional organizations exist, such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which promote cross boundary trade and coorperation. Although the economic projections for Africa’s development suggest strong growth potential, border disputes and political tensions divide some countries, hampering any hope of market integration.