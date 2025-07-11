Whispers across borders: Nirmal Kumar Thapa on art, identity, and the voice of Nepal

Nirmal Kumar Thapa is a Nepali cultural advocate, author, and founder of several global initiatives dedicated to preserving and promoting Nepali art, literature, and identity. His work underscores the power of diaspora-led cultural diplomacy and how creativity can foster pride in one’s heritage.

He founded Color Nepal, a non-governmental organization promoting art, in 2006. In 2018, he established the NEPAL Centre International, which has branches in countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and India, and organizes exhibitions, festivals, and performances, some of which were held at prestigious venues such as the UK’s House of Lords.

Thapa has authored sixteen books across genres, including “Ekanta” (2022), “Ekalap” (2018), and “COVID-19 Kathaharu” (2020). A literary studies graduate from Tribhuvan University, he also lectures on literature and philosophy. His fictional trilogy — “Ekadeshma,” “Ekalaap,” and “Ekanta” — has been praised for its emotional depth and cultural insight.

Sangita Swechcha of Global Voices interviewed Nirmal Kumar Thapa via email to learn more about his work as a cultural entrepreneur, author, and advocate for Nepali heritage.

Sangita Swechcha (SS): Your latest book, Whispers of the Divine, combines poetry with Paubha paintings by Saziv Shakya and was recently launched at the House of Parliament in London. What inspired this interdisciplinary collaboration, and what message are you aiming to convey through its visual and poetic narrative?

Nirmal K Thapa (NKT): Whispers of the Divine is a groundbreaking book that offers a unique poetic journey complemented by the exquisite artistry of Paubha. For me, the process of creating it felt like a long, enriching drive with a breathtaking view. As someone who is always eager to explore new creative horizons, I consider it a great fortune to have collaborated with Sanjiv Shakya, one of Nepal’s finest contemporary Paubha artists. After numerous discussions, we decided to present this harmonious fusion of poetry and art — a tribute to art enthusiasts, literary minds, and spiritual seekers alike. While I did not embark on this project with any specific goal in mind, the sheer joy of collaboration and the opportunity to bring these magnificent artworks to a wider audience have been deeply fulfilling. My modest attempt to breathe life into poetic language, paired with Sanjiv’s masterful art, aims to resonate with readers who appreciate the beauty of both genres.

SS: Your work spans poetry, novels, and cultural projects. How would you describe the main themes you explore in your writing, and do these reflect your personal experiences as a cultural worker living between countries?

NKT: At times, I feel as though I was born for words-drawn unconditionally to all forms and mediums of art. While many writers are captivated by the allure of language, I find solace not only in words themselves but also in the silence between words. Though the world offers an abundance of fictional narratives, I believe that within my own reach and perspective lie countless real-life subjects worthy of exploration. Thus, my writing is deeply rooted in personal experiences, and I remain firmly connected to that truth. As an avid traveler, new places continually inspire me to create. I strive to weave these encounters into my writing, allowing journeys to shape my words in meaningful ways. Travel, in its profound influence, leaves an indelible mark on my craft.

SS: Since founding Color Nepal (CNEP) in 2006 and later the Centre for Nepalese Culture, aka NEPAL Centre International, in 2018, your vision has become increasingly global. How have your connections across continents, from Nepal to the UK, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, and beyond, influenced your most recent creative projects?

NKT: Certainly, our team is actively engaged in multiple projects, with cultural initiatives being a central focus. Culture serves as a vital bridge between people-without it, genuine connection becomes difficult. Even as individuals migrate from one place to another, they carry their cultural values and traditions with them, preserving their heritage wherever they go. In recent years, the Nepali community has seen significant migration, and it is heartening to observe the dedication to cultural preservation in every society where Nepalis reside. This reflects the enduring beauty of our shared heritage. However, I view culture not merely as a national asset but as a global treasure — one that transcends borders and belongs to humanity as a whole. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard, promote, and exchange these cultural riches. History offers many parallels: the British influence in America, for instance, or the cultural imprints left in former colonial regions. Yet, the essence of culture persists, adapting while retaining its core identity. During my visit to Mexico, where I shared Nepali traditions, I was deeply inspired by the Maya civilization — its resonance with our own culture underscored the interconnectedness of human heritage. Initially, our cultural efforts through Color Nepal (CNEP) were domestically focused. Now, with an expanding global network, Nepal Centre has emerged as an open platform for all who wish to engage in meaningful cultural dialogue.

SS: In your experience, how do projects such as Whispers of the Divine, alongside your other publications, art exhibitions, and cultural events, help to enhance the visibility of Nepali culture and arts within the diaspora?

NKT: We do frequently lectures on culture, exhibitions, book launching, ethnic cultural presentation. Our events are non-commercial so we do believe we are not just marketing Nepali culture but we are adding values and giving broader sense of expressions. Brotherhood, peace, and harmony is our motto. Sometime we see religions may occur a big reason to destroy peace and love but culture never harms anyone or rejects specifically. we believe our activities are well received by people and continuing the spread of Himalayan culture.

SS: Your work spans literature, fine arts, and cultural diplomacy. How do you balance these roles — as author, art curator, and cultural ambassador — particularly when organizing international events and exhibitions?

NKT: When I assume the role of a writer, I devote myself entirely to that identity. Yet, recognizing a profound void in the cultural landscape, I felt compelled to take action. With the collective support and participation of many, my vision grew clearer, and their encouragement strengthened my resolve. While some may see a scarcity of creative minds as a challenge, I view it as an opportunity for thoughtful stewardship. Through my efforts, I strive to amplify the voices of artists and cultivate an environment where creativity thrives — not merely as a pursuit, but as a way of life. Society often measures progress through financial growth, overshadowing the invaluable legacy of our ancient cultures. Whether it be the traditions of the Red Indians, the Scots, the Japanese, or Nepalis, we have neglected the profound wisdom embedded in our shared heritage. Today, my team and I are passionately nurturing this vision through Nepal Centre — a labor of love, driven not by profit, but by a deep commitment to preserving and celebrating the cultural soul of our world.

SS: Looking ahead, what are your upcoming plans for Color Nepal (CNEP) and NEPAL Centre International, or your next literary/artistic works?