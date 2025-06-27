Beyond the scale: Unpacking Turkey's obesity challenge amidst economic strain and food safety fears

In April, Turkey's Ministry of Health launched a nationwide initiative titled “Learn Your Ideal Weight, Live Healthy,” which aims to combat the rising tide of overweight and obese individuals. As of June 19, more than three million citizens have taken part in the campaign.
The results, reported by the state news agency Anadolu based on information the ministry provided, indicated that over two million of the participants were overweight. However, while the focus of the campaign is allegedly about promoting healthier lifestyles, a closer look at Turkey's socio-economic landscape and food production practices reveals deeper, systemic issues that may overshadow the project's ambitious goals.
The high costs of healthy eating
For many in Turkey, the challenge of maintaining an “ideal weight” is not merely about diet choices but about economic survival. Turkey currently has the highest food inflation rate among 38 OECD countries, a reality that directly impacts household budgets and access to nutritious food.
Recent data paints a stark picture of dietary deprivation, particularly among the population's youngest. Several reports on child poverty have shown that Turkey is among Europe's worst affected countries. The Turkish Statistical Institute's (TÜİK) 2023 report reveals startling figures: 49.5 percent of children do not consume fruit daily, 67 percent miss out on daily vegetables, and 87.3 percent are unable to eat meat, chicken, or fish every day. According to Eurostat data from 2024, 39.5 percent of the Turkish population below 18 years of age are at risk of poverty. In comparison, just one year prior in 2023, that percentage was 34.4.
These high indicators can be viewed in the context of increasing living costs. According to the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-İş), in May of this year the hunger threshold for a family of four reached TL 25,092 (USD 633) per month, while the poverty threshold reached TL 81,000 (USD 2,043). The current minimum wage in Turkey stands at TL 22,104 (USD 558) per month. This economic reality means that nutritious food becomes a luxury, pushing families towards cheaper, often less healthy, alternatives.
Hacer Foggo, Founder of the Deep Poverty Network, explained in an interview with Aposto:
Minimum wage is below the poverty line. If a household has to support itself with an income below the poverty line, that household is in deep poverty. A household in deep poverty has difficulty accessing basic needs such as shelter, education, and health, so that household also has food insecurity. The families I have witnessed living in deep poverty are forced to buy cheaper and processed foods, eat a single type of food, skip meals, and are forced to feed their children unhealthy food. Obesity is on the rise in our country because both obesity and stunting are the result of inadequate and unhealthy nutrition.
The extent of food insecurity is also evident in educational settings. Data from the Ministry of National Education for the 2023-2024 academic year shows that while 1,029,250 students received free lunches, this is a mere fraction of the 18,710,265 students at risk of food insecurity across Turkey. The Deep Poverty Network's research corroborates this inequality: 47.3 percent of students cannot afford to buy anything from their school cafeteria, 40.2 percent can only do so once a week, and only 32 percent consistently bring a lunch box. Such pervasive economic strain suggests that for millions, the primary concern is not healthy eating, but simply avoiding hunger.
What about food safety?
Beyond affordability, the very safety of the food consumed in Turkey presents another critical concern impacting public health. As of 2024, Turkey ranked first among all countries in pesticide-related notifications within the European Union's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF). The majority of these alerts were due to chemical residues found in commonly consumed produce such as lemons, strawberries, tomatoes, pomegranates, grapefruits, and peppers.
This consistent top ranking in pesticide-related export rejections signals a deeper, more pervasive problem that goes beyond foreign trade – it raises serious questions about domestic food security as well. A recent study coordinated by Greenpeace's Bülent Şık supports these concerns, revealing that 61 percent of 155 analyzed samples contained more than one pesticide, and 43 percent tested positive for PFAS-containing chemicals. These “eternal chemicals” (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are highly persistent in soil, water, and the human body, posing long-term health risks.
Another danger lies in the lack of transparency over whether or not contaminated products rejected at the border are redirected back into Turkey's domestic market for local consumption.
The decline in agricultural quality control further exacerbates the issue. The number of producers engaged in good agricultural practices – environmentally responsible farming, protection of the natural resources, and overall sustainability – plummeted from over 72,000 in 2017 to just 9,570 in 2022. Similarly, according to Aposto, the number of organic farmers fell from 75,000 to 45,000 during the same period. This decline is attributed to reduced agricultural support, high input costs, inadequate protection for producers, and failing control mechanisms.
The devil is in the details
While the Ministry of Health's campaign may demonstrate a commendable effort to address public health, without tackling the underlying socio-economic and food safety challenges its effectiveness is limited.
High food inflation and widespread poverty force many families to prioritize affordability over nutrition, leading to unhealthy dietary options. The pervasive use of pesticides and the potential recirculation of contaminated produce heighten food safety concerns, adding another layer of complexity to the nation's health crisis.
For Turkey to truly address its obesity challenge, a holistic approach that tackles both economic inequality and food quality is not merely beneficial, but essential.