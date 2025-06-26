An ethnobotanical guide in Quechua Qwastu to connect language, territory, and climate: Valeria Obando's project in Colombia

Meet the participants in the Catalyst Program for Digital Activism for Indigenous Languages ​​of Colombia! The program, coordinated by Rising Voices, brings together participants from various regions who have projects related to the use, strengthening, revitalization, and/or promotion of an Indigenous language through digital media and tools, and through processes that involve and benefit their communities. Each participant receives a stipend, peer support, and opportunities for dialogue with people from other regions, languages, and worldviews, as well as with participants in the Mayan Languages ​​program from Mexico and Guatemala.

Rising Voices (RV): How do you like to introduce yourself?

Valeria Obando Quitiaquez: Soy Valeria Obando Quitiaquez, hija de los Andes. Nací en el Resguardo Indígena Gran Tescual, bajo el abrigo del viento que recorre Puerres, un rincón del suroccidente colombiano donde la tierra canta y el cielo conversa con la montaña. Mi espíritu ha sido moldeado por los usos y costumbres del territorio sagrado que respira entre las cumbres andinas, la laguna de la Cocha y el susurro incesante de la selva Amazónica. En este suelo donde la naturaleza entreteje vida y sabiduría, camino con los pies firmes en dos mundos: el saber ancestral de mis mayores y la ciencia que explora los secretos de la vida. Soy estudiante de biología, y en cada paso busco armonizar estas fuentes de conocimiento para proteger nuestra tierra y fortalecer la raíz espiritual que nos une a ella. Como lideresa joven, formo parte del tejido colectivo que da vida a nuestro Plan de Vida Runakaypacha, una guía que representa el pulso de nuestros sueños y esperanzas, un canto al buen vivir de nuestra comunidad. Mi compromiso con la madre tierra me llevó a colaborar en la construcción de nuestro plan climático, un esfuerzo conjunto con la Corporación para la investigación, acción social y económica (CIASE) y el apoyo del Global Center for Biodiversity and Climate (GCBC). En este trabajo, hilamos una guía etnobotánica que guarda el alma de nuestras especies endémicas, nombrándolas en ciencia y espíritu.

Valeria Obando Quitiaquez: I am Valeria Obando Quitiaquez, daughter of the Andes. I was born in the Gran Tescual Indigenous Reservation, sheltered by the wind that runs through Puerres, a corner of southwestern Colombia where the earth sings and the sky converses with the mountains. My spirit has been shaped by the customs and traditions of the sacred territory that breathes between the Andean peaks, the Cocha lagoon, and the incessant whisper of the Amazon rainforest. In this land where nature interweaves life and wisdom, I walk with firm feet in two worlds: the ancestral knowledge of my elders and the science that explores the secrets of life. I am a biology student, and with every step I take, I seek to harmonize these sources of knowledge to protect our land and strengthen the spiritual roots that unite us to it. As a young leader, I am part of the collective fabric that gives life to our Runakaypacha Life Plan, a guide that represents the pulse of our dreams and hopes, a hymn to the good life of our community. My commitment to Mother Earth led me to collaborate on the development of our climate plan, a joint effort with the Corporation for Research, Social and Economic Action (CIASE) and the support of the Global Center on Biodiversity for Climate (GCBC). In this work, we created an ethnobotanical guide that preserves the soul of our endemic species, naming them in both science and spirit.

La fotografía, para mí, es una forma de diálogo con el territorio: a través de mi lente, capturo los paisajes que cuentan nuestra historia y reflejan la esencia de nuestra cultura. Como miembro de la Red de Jóvenes del Gran Tescual y del colectivo audiovisual de mujeres indígenas Pastos (AKMUEL), mi propósito es amplificar la voz de nuestra tierra y las mujeres, guardianas de la vida. En cada espacio que habito, ya sea en el Consejo Municipal de Juventudes o en la Comisión de Territorio y Ambiente Natural de mi resguardo, mi corazón late con la certeza de que el cuidado del territorio es el cuidado de nuestra propia existencia. Mi propósito es sembrar esperanza: construir un mañana donde el conocimiento ancestral y la acción colectiva sean el camino hacia la armonía, donde la biodiversidad florezca como un espejo de nuestra identidad y la espiritualidad guíe cada uno de nuestros pasos. Recuperar el pensamiento para recuperarlo todo.

Photography, for me, is a form of dialogue with the land: through my lens, I capture the landscapes that tell our story and reflect the essence of our culture. As a member of the Gran Tescual Youth Network and the Pastos Indigenous Women's Audiovisual Collective (AKMUEL), my purpose is to amplify the voice of our land and women, guardians of life. In every space I inhabit, whether in the Municipal Youth Council or the Territory and Natural Environment Commission of my reservation, my heart beats with the certainty that caring for the land is caring for our very existence. My purpose is to sow hope: to build a tomorrow where ancestral knowledge and collective action are the path to harmony, where biodiversity flourishes as a mirror of our identity and spirituality guides our every step. To recover thought in order to recover everything.

RV: What would you like to share with the world about your language and territory?

La lengua quechua, como el alma de nuestro pueblo, ha ido disminuyendo en su uso. Hemos cambiado el lenguaje tratando de parecernos a lo dominante y sólo se mantiene en las memorias de nuestra relación ancestral con la tierra, el agua y el cosmos. Quiero compartirle al mundo la sabiduría de nuestros abuelos y abuelas, que entendieron que todo en el universo está interconectado, y que en el nombre de las plantas nativas está guardado una relación cosmogónica con el territorio y el runa (ser). El territorio de la Comunidad Gran Tescual, con sus cinco asentamientos sagrados, es un ser vivo que respira con el ritmo de la naturaleza, los ríos, las montañas y los vientos. Son los espacios que conservan y guardan el idioma que nos adentra a un mundo de conocimiento.

The Quechua language, like the soul of our people, has been declining in use. We have changed the language in an attempt to resemble the dominant language, and it only survives in the memories of our ancestral relationship with the earth, water, and the cosmos. I want to share with the world the wisdom of our grandparents, who understood that everything in the universe is interconnected, and that the names of native plants hold a cosmogonic relationship with the land and runa (being). The territory of the Gran Tescual Community, with its five sacred settlements, is a living being that breathes with the rhythm of nature, the rivers, the mountains, and the winds. They are the spaces that preserve and safeguard the language that leads us into a world of knowledge.

RV: What dreams do you have for your language in the digital and non-digital world?

Mi sueño para mi lengua quechua qwastu es que siga siendo un puente vivo entre las generaciones pasadas, presentes y futuras, uniendo a los pueblos originarios y a toda la humanidad en el entendimiento profundo de nuestra cosmovisión. En el mundo digital, deseo que se difunda y se conserve a través de plataformas interactivas y redes sociales, creando espacios donde las personas jóvenes podamos conectarnos, aprender y compartir nuestra lengua de manera creativa. En el mundo no digital, mi sueño es que la lengua continúe siendo parte en las comunidades, en los hogares y en los rituales que nos conectan con la tierra, el agua y los espíritus de nuestros ancestros, como un símbolo de resistencia y amor por nuestra identidad. Que nuestras voces resuenen en las montañas, ríos y valles, porque al caminar y al hablar, estamos reconociendo y revitalizando nuestra conexión ancestral con la tierra. La lengua es la huella viva de nuestros ancestros, y al recorrer este territorio sagrado, lo seguimos sembrando en el presente, asegurando que las generaciones futuras también caminen con ella.

My dream for my Quechua language, Qwastu, is that it continues to be a living bridge between past, present, and future generations, uniting Indigenous peoples and all of humanity in a profound understanding of our worldview. In the digital world, I hope it is disseminated and preserved through interactive platforms and social media, creating spaces where young people can connect, learn, and share our language creatively. In the non-digital world, my dream is that the language continues to be a part of communities, homes, and rituals that connect us to the land, water, and the spirits of our ancestors, as a symbol of resilience and love for our identity. May our voices resonate in the mountains, rivers, and valleys, because by walking and speaking, we are recognizing and revitalizing our ancestral connection to the land. Language is the living imprint of our ancestors, and by traveling through this sacred territory, we continue to sow it in the present, ensuring that future generations will also walk with it.

RV: What is your project about in this Catalyst Program?

El proyecto ‘Yura Yachay – Sabiduría de las plantas’ busca promover la diversidad biológica del Resguardo del Gran Tescual a través de la fotografía y la investigación de los nombres propios de plantas, animales, lugares sagrados y sitios de agua y sus categorías de uso en el desarrollo de una guía etnobotánica. En colaboración con las y los mayores, crearemos una guía etnobotánica en lengua quechua qwastu para promover la conexión con el territorio. A través de las redes sociales, compartiremos acciones resilientes al cambio climático, para destacar la importancia del idioma y fomentar la preservación cultural y ambiental en la comunidad.

The ‘Yura Yachay – Wisdom of Plants’ project seeks to promote the biological diversity of the Gran Tescual Reserve through photography and research into the proper names of plants, animals, sacred sites, and water sources, as well as their categories of use, in the development of an ethnobotanical guide. In collaboration with the elders, we will create an ethnobotanical guide in the Quechua language (Qwastu) to promote connection with the territory. Through social media, we will share climate-resilient actions to highlight the importance of language and foster cultural and environmental preservation in the community.

RV: Why is it important for you to create and navigate processes of using, strengthening, revitalizing, and/or promoting your language through digital media and tools?

Estas plataformas tienen un alcance increíble y pueden conectar a las personas de todas las generaciones, no solo dentro de las comunidades, sino también a nivel global. El mundo digital ofrece la oportunidad de llegar a las personas jóvenes, quienes están cada vez más inmersas en la tecnología, y ofrecerles un espacio donde puedan aprender, compartir y vivir la lengua de una manera que se adapte a su realidad. Además, al usar herramientas digitales, podemos preservar, conocer y expandir el uso de la lengua quechua quastu, asegurando que no solo se mantenga viva, sino que también evolucione y se enriquezca, integrando nuevas formas de expresión sin perder su esencia ancestral. Los medios digitales también permiten que nuestras historias, saberes, y visión del mundo sean escuchados más allá de las fronteras físicas, abriendo puertas a un diálogo intercultural valioso. De esta forma, podemos mostrar la riqueza de nuestra cosmovisión y la importancia de nuestras lenguas en el contexto global, mientras defendemos nuestra identidad y fortalecemos el sentido de comunidad. La digitalización de nuestra lengua no sólo es una herramienta para la preservación, sino una forma de resistencia para que las futuras generaciones puedan seguir caminando el territorio con la lengua como un vínculo entre el pasado, el presente y el futuro.

These platforms have incredible reach and can connect people of all generations, not only within communities but also globally. The digital world offers the opportunity to reach young people, who are increasingly immersed in technology, and offer them a space where they can learn, share, and experience the language in a way that adapts to their reality. Furthermore, by using digital tools, we can preserve, understand, and expand the use of the Quechua Qwastu language, ensuring that it not only remains alive but also evolves and is enriched, integrating new forms of expression without losing its ancestral essence. Digital media also allow our stories, knowledge, and worldview to be heard beyond physical borders, opening doors to valuable intercultural dialogue. In this way, we can showcase the richness of our worldview and the importance of our languages ​​in the global context, while defending our identity and strengthening our sense of community. The digitization of our language is not only a tool for preservation, but a form of resistance so that future generations can continue to walk the land with the language as a link between the past, the present, and the future.

RV: What would you say excites you about sharing this process with other Indigenous language speakers in Colombia?

Me emociona profundamente la sensación de hermandad y resistencia que se crea al saber que estamos unidos en la lucha por preservar y fortalecer nuestras lenguas. Cada una es un tesoro único que refleja nuestra cosmovisión, historia y conexión con la tierra. Al compartir este proceso, nos damos cuenta de que no estamos solos en este camino. Es inspirador saber que, aunque nuestras lenguas puedan ser diferentes, compartimos el mismo deseo de que nuestras generaciones futuras sigan hablando y llevando la sabiduría ancestral con orgullo y dignidad. Además, el intercambio con otros pueblos indígenas nos enriquece y fortalece como comunidad global. Al compartir nuestras herramientas digitales, estrategias e historias, podemos aprender unos de otros y generar un impacto aún mayor en la revitalización de nuestras lenguas. Me emociona ver cómo a través de la tecnología, podemos crear espacios de colaboración y apoyo mutuo, donde nuestras lenguas se levanten como símbolos de resistencia, identidad y esperanza para el futuro.

I am deeply moved by the sense of brotherhood and resilience that comes from knowing we are united in the fight to preserve and strengthen our languages. Each one is a unique treasure that reflects our worldview, history, and connection to the land. By sharing this process, we realize we are not alone on this journey. It is inspiring to know that, although our languages ​​may be different, we share the same desire for our future generations to continue speaking and carrying on ancestral wisdom with pride and dignity. Furthermore, the exchange with other Indigenous peoples enriches and strengthens us as a global community. By sharing our digital tools, strategies, and stories, we can learn from each other and make an even greater impact on the revitalization of our languages. I am excited to see how, through technology, we can create spaces for collaboration and mutual support, where our languages ​​rise as symbols of resilience, identity, and hope for the future.

RV: What would you like to say to other Quechua Qwastu speakers about continuing to speak and strengthen their language?

Ñuqanchik simi muyu kasan waynakunapa rimaypi, orqopi wayrachawan takikusqan, mayupi susurkusqan. Simiyninchikpi kawsan ñawpa ñan, allpapa yuyay, intipa kallpa. Rimarisun, takarisun, yachachisunchik, chaypi ñuqanchik simi waynakunawan pukllaspaj, llaqtanchik sonqollanmi, willakunapipas mana tukunkuchu.

Nuestra lengua es semilla que brota en la voz de los jóvenes, es el eco del viento en las montañas y el susurro del río que nunca deja de correr. En cada palabra vive el camino andado por nuestros ancestros, la memoria de la tierra y la fuerza del sol. Hablemos, cantemos, enseñemos, porque cada vez que nuestra lengua florece en nuevas generaciones, el territorio sigue latiendo y la historia nunca termina.