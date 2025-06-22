By Vladyslav Bondarenko, maritime security specialist and Global Voices contributor.

Along Somalia’s coastline, thousands of families once relied on fishing for their livelihoods. Today, their boats often return empty. Foreign industrial trawlers, many operating illegally, have depleted Somali waters of tuna, mackerel, and lobster. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Somalia loses up to USD 300 million annually due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Many of the foreign trawlers depleting Somali waters are from the same countries that simultaneously provide maritime aid and development assistance. This contradiction not only undermines enforcement efforts but also erodes the trust of local communities.

When foreign assistance is accompanied by economic exploitation, promises of peace, sustainability, and recovery are perceived as disingenuous. This duality continues to weaken the credibility of international actors in Somalia’s coastal regions and complicates efforts to establish a truly inclusive system of maritime governance built on local trust and participation. The issue is explored in detail in the Frontiers in Marine Science article: “Foreign Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing in Somali Waters Perpetuates Conflict.”

Loss of livelihoods, a rise in piracy, and widespread migration

“We used to bring home fish every morning. Now we bring nothing,” says Abdi, a fisherman from Puntland. His voice echoes the frustration of many Somali families whose traditional livelihoods have vanished.

For many Somali fishermen, piracy emerged as a desperate response to the collapse of their traditional livelihoods. After the weakening of national maritime governance in the early 1990s, foreign industrial vessels — often fishing illegally — began to exploit Somali waters, depleting local fish stocks. As a result, many displaced fishermen took up arms in an effort to defend their economic survival, eventually giving rise to organized piracy. With no access to legal protection or alternative sources of income, entire coastal communities were pushed into deeper poverty and instability.

Unemployment is surging in Somalia’s coastal regions, leaving young people with few viable opportunities for work or education. In the absence of state support programs or economic development, many turn to migration as a last resort. Both internal displacement and cross-border movement have intensified, particularly among coastal youth. Thousands are leaving for other regions or attempting to reach Europe and the Gulf states — often through dangerous and irregular means — risking exploitation, trafficking, or death during their journeys.

Possible solutions

Military patrols in the Gulf of Aden, the body of water separating Somalia and Yemen, may help deter piracy, but they do little to restore lost livelihoods. Coastal communities are not asking for warships — they are asking for long-term, civilian-led solutions: coastal monitoring systems, equitable fishing licenses, and donor-supported training in maritime security.

There is a global precedent for reviving languishing coastal communities. In post-conflict Sri Lanka, such community-based efforts contributed to the revival of coastal economies through sustainable resource management and local engagement. In Malaysia’s Sabah region, the integration of radar surveillance and community patrols led to a significant reduction in illegal fishing. For example, in the Sugud Islands Marine Conservation Area, daytime illegal fishing was virtually eliminated by 2008 through joint enforcement strategies.

Japan has also supported Sri Lanka’s maritime capacity by donating two 30-meter fast patrol vessels equipped for oil spill response and coastal surveillance. These vessels were provided under a JPY 1.8 billion (USD 1.3 million) grant and were accompanied by coast guard officer training and technical assistance for marine protection.

Addressing the root causes of economic desperation

Supporting coastal communities through legal assistance, sustainable fishing technologies, and youth employment programs is not charity — it is a strategic investment in long-term regional stability and maritime security, according to maritime experts. Such measures address the root causes of economic desperation, reduce the appeal of illegal activities, strengthen local resilience, and build the foundation for inclusive growth and trust in governance systems.

A clear example of this approach is the Project Badweyn, which maps Somalia’s coastal resources using an interactive data tool. This initiative identifies fishing zones, shipping routes, and areas of potential conflict, providing local communities, government institutions, and international partners with transparent, evidence-based information. The project supports sustainable marine resource management and fosters community participation in decision-making.

Such initiatives show that investing in coastal communities is not only about environmental restoration — it also promotes social and economic development, reduces conflict risks, and strengthens stability in the Horn of Africa.

In Somalia, such solutions remain out of reach — but they are not impossible. With the right support and by listening to those most affected, maritime protection could serve not only global trade but also the survival of local communities. Promising initiatives like the Coastal Communities Against Piracy project show that targeted investments in fisheries and coastal infrastructure can offer real alternatives to piracy, migration, and despair.

Somalia’s coastal communities do not need pity — they need consistent, inclusive support, grounded in genuine dialogue, investment, and the rebuilding of trust that has long been eroded. For now, thousands continue to fight for their future amid empty nets, unemployment, hunger, and fading hope.