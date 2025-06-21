Water wars and hydro-hegemony in South Asia

This article was submitted as part of the Global Voices Climate Justice fellowship, which pairs journalists from Sinophone and Global Majority countries to investigate the effects of Chinese development projects abroad. Find more stories here.

Much water has flowed since China announced in December 2024 that it would build the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River or Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet to generate 60,000 megawatts of energy or 300 billion kilowatt-hours per year. The USD 137 billion Medog Hydropower Station, with commercial operations planned for 2033, has captured the imagination of media and planners worldwide for its energy potential as well as its perceived ecological impacts.

The decision has been hotly contested in India over the possible downstream impacts, as the altered river flow could impact fresh water supplies and agriculture, while also increasing the risks of unpredictable floods and droughts. The river supports nearly 130 million people and six million hectares of farmland in the northeastern states of India, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Indian hydrologists have also expressed concerns that the dam might block sediment flow and reduce the region's soil fertility.

In response, the Indian government has proposed to build the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the river, locally called the Siang. It will also store 9 billion cubic metres of water to regulate dry season flow, and is envisioned “as a buffer in case of excess and sudden water releases from dams in China”. Ironically, many locals in Arunachal, India, have opposed the project and taken to the streets in protest, claiming that the feasibility survey is being conducted secretly. They also fear large-scale displacement and possible demographic change due to the influx of outsiders.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, which is already suffering from acute water shortage made worse by the climate crisis, depends heavily on the river, locally known as the Jamuna, for 55 percent of its irrigation needs as well as for drinking and fishery purposes. The flow of the river impacts more than 160 million people in the country. A 2022 Bangladesh Environment Ministry report says that even a 5 percent river flow reduction could lead to 15 percent decline in agricultural outputs in certain regions.

As such, Bangladeshi officials fear the dam would reduce dry season flow and have asked the Chinese for an environmental impact assessment, a feasibility study, a climate impact assessment, and a disaster impact assessment of the dam.

At a time when the anti-dam movement has gained momentum globally due to their social and environmental cost, countries in this part of the world are vying to invest in and develop mega projects on an already fragile Himalayan landscape prone to disasters, now made worse by the climate crisis. The Himalaya is also seismically active, and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), where glacial lakes burst and cause massive, inland, tsunami-like floods, are a frequent occurrence. Medog Hydropower Station on the Brahmaputra River is only the latest example of such an undertaking.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media maintains that the Medog Hydropower Station is a safe and ecologically sensitive project that will help meet China's carbon neutrality targets. It has also been said that “the project will not negatively affect the lower reaches” and that it “will continue to maintain communication with countries at the lower reaches”, as well as cooperate on disaster prevention and rescue.

The significance of the Brahmaputra

The Brahmaputra is a transboundary Himalayan river spanning China, Bhutan, India and Bangladesh. The river originates near Mount Kailash in Tibet, where it is called the Yarlung Tsangpo, and crosses 1,700 kilometres of China before it enters India after a sharp turn south, and from Bangladesh, where it is known as the Jamuna, it drains into the Bay of Bengal to merge with the Ganges.

The Medog Hydropower Station is being built at the “Great Bend” before the river enters Arunachal Pradesh and then Assam in India, where the river drops 2,000 metres within a 50 kilometre stretch and becomes the Brahmaputra, the very gradient allowing it to generate 60,000 MW.

Beijing has promoted the dam as part of China’s green energy transition, stating that it would bolster its climate goals, including meeting carbon neutrality targets by 2030, by significantly reducing reliance on coal-based power. Already, China is a global leader in clean energy with massive investments in hydroelectricity and solar panels, among others.

Kunda Dixit, a journalist and author based in Kathmandu, also teaches climate communications, shared how the dam might impact the region during an interview with Global Voices:

One would need to build three to four large coal plants to generate as much energy as Medog, so from perspective of the health of the planet, the dam may not be so ecologically harmful, and India might actually benefit from water regulation on the Brahmaputra as the climate worsens. But we have to look at the impact on the riverine ecosystem. We must also ask where all that energy is going to be used? If it is to feed consumerism in China and the world, and the quest for endless economic growth that got us into this mess in the first place, it might not help anybody in the long run.

China’s justification

One of the core strategies China uses to shape public opinion (舆论控制) is to establish a clear narrative on a given topic and then amplify it through a coordinated online ecosystem. This includes collaborating with well-known influencers (网红), who repost or reframe the message to fit their audiences, as well as creating fake or anonymous social media accounts that publish near-identical content to artificially boost the narrative’s visibility and perceived legitimacy.

For instance, take the case of the Yarlung Tsangpo River Dam. A simple search for “雅鲁藏布江大坝” on Baidu, China's top search engine, yields hundreds of articles — many of which repeat strikingly similar angles. These articles typically follow a unified narrative that includes several key points, starting with enormous hydropower potential.

Chinese state and affiliated media emphasise that the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon is one of the most dramatic and resource-rich river gorges in the world. Deeper than the Grand Canyon, with a vertical drop exceeding 6,000 metres, China says it is an ideal site for hydropower development.

It further claims that the annual electricity generation could reach 300–400 billion kilowatt-hours. This project, according to official narratives, would lead to a substantial reduction in coal consumption and CO₂ emissions, and is being lauded as a contribution to global carbon neutrality goals.

Furthermore, within state media, the dam is framed not just as an energy project but as a part of a broader national strategy. Under the “West-to-East Power Transmission” initiative, Medog would supply clean energy from Tibet to eastern industrial zones, reduce reliance on coal, and boost China’s energy autonomy. The project also signals China’s ability to fully develop and control the upper reaches of the river. It is also positioned as a means to stimulate Tibet’s economic growth and consolidate national border security. Finally, the dam is portrayed as a tool for flood control, drought mitigation, and even transboundary water support during dry seasons.

Meanwhile, Chinese media are implying that India’s objections are grounded in geopolitical suspicion rather than environmental concerns. Chinese sources argue that the dam is run-of-the-river (i.e., not for large-scale storage) and scientifically designed to avoid ecological harm. These concerns are also situated within a broader pattern of India’s anxiety about China’s regional infrastructure projects, such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and China–Nepal Railway, with the Yarlung Tsangpo Dam cast as the latest example triggering Indian unease.

Speaking on the matter, an anonymous source from the Chinese government told Global Voices: “The Yarlung Tsangpo River Dam project is classified as confidential. At present, foreign media are using this issue to smear and undermine our major national infrastructure efforts — this is our official line.”

India-China hydro-hegemony

In many ways, China building the Medog might spell disaster for India, not only ecologically or hydrologically, but also geopolitically. As the demand for water intensifies and water regulation becomes crucial due to the increasing impact of the climate crisis, the dam with China as its uppermost riparian country could be a turning point in regional power dynamics in South Asia, and seriously undermine India’s security, stability and influence.

The Indian government has itself said that the dam’s sheer enormity “could allow China to control water flow, posing a strategic threat”. In fact, many experts agree that India’s major concern is not water availability and flow, but security when it comes to the Medog Hydropower station.

Beijing-aligned sources argue that India has consistently resisted infrastructure developments in its neighbouring countries — whether it be China’s projects in Nepal, the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor, or now, the Yarlung Tsangpo Dam Furthermore, China sees India’s attempts to lobby the United States and other Western allies to oppose the project as part of a broader geopolitical containment strategy, rather than a genuine environmental or humanitarian concern. An official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted in an interview with the state-owned CCTV: