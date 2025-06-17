Technology and collective memory to strengthen Nasa Yuwe, José Yaqui's project in Colombia

Meet the participants in the Catalyst Program for Digital Activism for Indigenous Languages ​​of Colombia! The program, coordinated by Rising Voices, will support four Indigenous language speakers in Colombia to develop projects that benefit their community and language through digital media and tools. Each participant receives a stipend, peer support, and opportunities for dialogue with people from other regions, languages, and worldviews, as well as with participants in the Mayan Languages ​​program from Mexico and Guatemala.

Rising Voices (RV): How do you like to introduce yourself?

José Robinson Yaqui Pete: Mi nombre es José Robinson Yaqui Pete y pertenezco al pueblo nasa. Soy descendiente de la cacica Mariana Mandiguagua (líder indígena nasa, considerada un símbolo de la autonomía, la lucha y resistencia contra la colonización española durante el siglo XVI). Resido en el territorio ancestral de Llano Buco, en Huila, Colombia. Soy ingeniero en sistemas, egresado de la Corporación Universitaria Remington y me dedico a la docencia. He participado en el proceso político y organizativo de mi comunidad contribuyendo a la protección y conservación de la identidad cultural y el fortalecimiento de nuestra lengua materna nasa yuwe con infancias del pueblo nasa.

My name is José Robinson Yaqui Pete, and I belong to the Nasa people. I am a descendant of Chief Mariana Mandiguagua (an Indigenous Nasa leader considered a symbol of autonomy, struggle, and resistance against Spanish colonization during the 16th century). I reside in the ancestral territory of Llano Buco, in Huila, Colombia. I am a systems engineer, a graduate of the Remington University Corporation, and I am a teacher. I have participated in the political and organizational processes of my community, contributing to the protection and conservation of cultural identity and the strengthening of our native Nasa language, Yuwe, with Nasa children.

RV: What would you like to share with the world about your language and territory?

Me gustaría visibilizar la riqueza cultural del territorio nasa de Llano Buco, mediante las vivencias, usos y costumbres, el arte y parte de la cosmovisión a través de la oralidad de la lengua materna nasa yuwe.

I would like to highlight the cultural richness of the Nasa territory of Llano Buco, through experiences, customs, art, and part of the worldview through the oral tradition of the Nasa Yuwe mother tongue.

RV: What dreams do you have for your language in the digital and non-digital world?

En el mundo no digital, sueño con la preservación cultural del nasa yuwe como un pilar fundamental de la identidad del pueblo nasa: su uso en la vida cotidiana, en ceremonias, en la educación y la transmisión de conocimientos ancestrales es esencial para mantener viva la cultura. Sueño con procesos de educación bilingüe, con el fin de fortalecer la enseñanza del nasa yuwe en las escuelas de las comunidades nasa, asegurando que las nuevas generaciones lo hablen, escriban y comprendan. Quiero registrar y documentar el idioma a través de libros, grabaciones y otros medios para evitar su pérdida. En el mundo digital, sueño con dar buen uso de las herramientas tecnológicas, desarrollar aplicaciones, diccionarios digitales y traductores que faciliten el aprendizaje y uso del nasa yuwe. Así mismo, crear y difundir contenido digital en mi lengua, como videos, podcasts, contenido de redes sociales y páginas web, para que el idioma tenga presencia en internet. Me gustaría crear comunidades virtuales para fomentar espacios digitales donde las personas hablantes de nasa yuwe puedan conectarse, compartir y practicar el idioma. La revitalización del nasa yuwe en ambos ámbitos es crucial para garantizar que esta lengua siga siendo un vehículo de conocimiento, identidad y resistencia cultural para el pueblo nasa.

In the non-digital world, I dream of the cultural preservation of Nasa Yuwe as a fundamental pillar of the Nasa people's identity: its use in daily life, ceremonies, education, and the transmission of ancestral knowledge is essential to keeping the culture alive. I dream of bilingual education processes, with the aim of strengthening the teaching of Nasa Yuwe in the schools of Nasa communities, ensuring that new generations speak, write, and understand it. I want to record and document the language through books, recordings, and other means to prevent its loss. In the digital world, I dream of making good use of technological tools, developing applications, digital dictionaries, and translators that facilitate the learning and use of Nasa Yuwe. Likewise, I dream of creating and disseminating digital content in my language, such as videos, podcasts, social media content, and websites, so that the language has a presence on the internet. I would like to create virtual communities to foster digital spaces where Nasa Yuwe speakers can connect, share, and practice the language. The revitalization of Nasa Yuwe in both contexts is crucial to ensuring that this language remains a vehicle of knowledge, identity, and cultural resilience for the Nasa people.

RV: What is your project about in this Catalyst Program?

Actualmente llevo a cabo un proyecto de fortalecimiento de nuestra lenga materna que se llama “Fortalecimiento del nasa yuwe mediante las tecnologías de la información y comunicación”, el cual se basa principalmente en la investigación y recuperación de gran parte del vocabulario del nasa yuwe que se ha ido perdiendo debido a los diferentes factores como la globalización, la televisión, la red internet y diferentes medios tecnológicos, que han incidido de manera negativa en nuestra sociedad especialmente en las infancias y juventudes del pueblo nasa. Buscar sensibilizar a toda la comunidad con el objetivo de conservar y fortalecer nuestra lengua materna, característica fundamental que hace parte de nuestra identidad cultural como pueblos originarios.

I am currently carrying out a project to strengthen our native language called ‘Strengthening Nasa Yuwe through Information and Communication Technologies.’ This project is based primarily on research and the recovery of a large part of the Nasa Yuwe vocabulary that has been lost due to various factors such as globalization, television, the Internet, and various technological media, which have negatively impacted our society, especially the children and youth of the Nasa people. My goal is to raise awareness throughout the community with the goal of preserving and strengthening our native language, a fundamental characteristic that is part of our cultural identity as Indigenous peoples.

RV: Why is it important for you to create and navigate processes of using, strengthening, revitalizing, and/or promoting your language through digital media and tools?

Es importante porque a través de los medios y las herramientas digitales, se puede: atraer a las nuevas generaciones, que están inmersas en el mundo digital

aumentar la visibilidad y reconocimiento del nasa yuwe a nivel regional

fortalecer la educación bilingüe con recursos interactivos y accesibles

empoderar al pueblo nasa, para garantizar la autonomía lingüística y cultural [y]

difundir algunos conocimientos ancestrales en la lengua materna. En resumen, el uso de medios y herramientas digitales para fortalecer el nasa yuwe no solo es una estrategia para preservar el idioma, sino también una forma de garantizar que siga siendo un vehículo de cultura, conocimiento y resistencia en el mundo moderno. Es un paso hacia la equidad lingüística y el reconocimiento de la diversidad cultural en la era digital.

It is important because through digital media and tools, we can: attract new generations, who are immersed in the digital world

increase the visibility and recognition of Nasa Yuwe at the regional level

strengthen bilingual education with interactive and accessible resources

empower the Nasa people to guarantee linguistic and cultural autonomy [and]

disseminate ancestral knowledge in their mother tongue. In short, the use of digital media and tools to strengthen Nasa Yuwe is not only a strategy to preserve the language, but also a way to ensure that it remains a vehicle of culture, knowledge, and resilience in the modern world. It is a step toward linguistic equity and the recognition of cultural diversity in the digital age.

RV: What would you say excites you about sharing this process with other Indigenous language speakers in Colombia?

En esencia, compartir este proceso con otras comunidades indígenas no solo enriquece el camino, sino que también multiplica el impacto, con la posibilidad de crear movimientos o colectivos hacia la protección, revitalización y valoración de las lenguas originarias. Mostrar que es posible promover las lenguas indígenas en la era digital, motivando a más personas a sumarse a este esfuerzo. De esta manera, contribuir a que las futuras generaciones hereden lenguas vivas y vibrantes, llenas de historia, sabiduría y cultura.

In essence, sharing this process with other Indigenous communities not only enriches the journey but also multiplies the impact, with the possibility of creating movements or collectives for the protection, revitalization, and appreciation of Indigenous languages. It demonstrates that it is possible to promote Indigenous languages ​​in the digital age, motivating more people to join this effort. In this way, we contribute to ensuring that future generations inherit living and vibrant languages, steeped in history, wisdom, and culture.

RV: What would you like to say to other Nasa Yuwe speakers about continuing to speak and strengthen their language?

Bakaçxhtepa nas nasa naw fxi’zwa’s yahjxçxa’ umn, phuphn, çxi’ nuy çxhaçxhan u’jwekh kwe’sx yuwesa’.

Tejamos procesos de revitalización, protección y conservación de nuestra lengua, como pervivencia del pueblo nasa, en el tiempo y el espacio, como pueblos originarios.