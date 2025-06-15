Health amid collapse: How one woman’s efforts brought hope to Sudanese displacement camps

By Ragaa Dawood

In the war-torn Sudanese town of Shendi, in the River Nile State, over 40,000 displaced people from eastern Al-Jazira find themselves crammed into makeshift shelters, enduring a dire humanitarian crisis. These figures from November 2024 are based on internal estimates provided by the Shendi Health Directorate and field volunteers.

With soaring medicine prices, a resurgence of cholera, and widespread malnutrition, hope has become a rare commodity. Yet, amidst this despair, one woman’s leadership stood out.

Samia Osman, the head of the Health and Population Department in Shendi locality, was recently honored by the community of Baranko for her exceptional efforts in protecting public health. Her response to the sudden influx of displaced families, most fleeing attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), offered a temporary lifeline to a vulnerable population.

Context of the war

On April 15, 2023, RSF units launched coordinated attacks on Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the capital Khartoum, marking the beginning of the country’s fourth civil war. The attacks were the culmination of tensions between the military and the RSF, especially over plans to integrate the latter into the army.

The RSF, formed from the Janjaweed militias accused of atrocities in Darfur during the early 2000s, has been implicated in severe human rights violations, including attacks on the Masalit community in West Darfur.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused both warring parties of bombing populated areas indiscriminately, with RSF “deliberately targeting hospitals,” according to Mohamed Osman, researcher for their Africa division.

A crisis sparked by violence

Since October 2024, civilians in villages across eastern Al-Jazira have been fleeing brutal raids by RSF militias. These attacks, triggered by the defection of a local RSF commander to the Sudanese army, led to mass killings, lootings, and displacement. According to eyewitnesses and local reports, over 343,000 people fled Al-Jazira to areas like Shendi and Gedaref, with many arriving empty-handed, ill, and traumatized.

Humanitarian conditions quickly deteriorated. By October 2024, insulin became unaffordable, reaching 15,000 SDG (25 USD) per dose, according to field volunteers.

In November that year, cholera outbreaks claimed at least 23 lives in Shendi alone, according to verbal reports by Shendi Health Directorate shared with Médecins Sans Frontières and community health teams.

Women, children, and the elderly were disproportionately affected, though, from lacking access to food, medicine, and sanitation.

A community health response

Under Samia Osman’s leadership, emergency health responses were rapidly deployed. A temporary isolation center consisting of 16 tents was established, equipped with basic sanitation and electricity. This facility catered to thousands of displaced people, offering triage for children, pregnant women, and patients with chronic illnesses.

In November 2024, the health department launched a mass vaccination campaign in collaboration with UNICEF, reaching over 20,600 individuals. Mobile clinics were deployed to reach remote shelters, where access to care was virtually nonexistent.

Osman also facilitated a training workshop for community health monitors to report early signs of waterborne diseases and other infections, strengthening the local surveillance system. Meanwhile, a new charity clinic, Al-Ne’ma Clinic, was launched to provide free care to injured civilians.

Environmental and logistical challenges

With the population density in camps increasing, Shendi’s waste output soared. In response, municipal cleaning services and efforts to disinfect water sources were intensified to prevent further spread of disease.

Despite limited resources and institutional fragility, Osman’s initiative inspired both officials and residents. She collaborated with local security committees, Shendi University, and humanitarian partners to secure medication and medical personnel.

Community recognition and cultural significance

In February 2025, moved by Osman’s efforts, the displaced community in Baranko organized a modest ceremony to honor her. They gave her the gift of a traditional shawl and a handmade thank-you sign.

This act of gratitude resonates deeply within Sudanese cultural values, where communal resilience and acknowledgment of kindness remain vital, even in crisis. The event was not only a gesture of appreciation but also a moment of collective healing.

A broader picture of neglect

While local heroes like Samia Osman step up, the international response remains muted. Aid is scarce, and coverage of Sudan’s escalating displacement crisis is limited. Health workers continue to operate under dangerous and exhausting conditions.

According to the United Nations, more than 15 million people are currently displaced inside and outside Sudan, with nearly half the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

This story, while highlighting one woman’s courage, is a mirror to a wider neglect, a reminder that Sudan’s crisis is far from over and that those trying to hold the line deserve global recognition and support.